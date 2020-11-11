Planning to order a Thanksgiving meal kit? Here are the deadlines to know
Order your Thanksgiving meal kit delivery before it’s too late.
Thanksgiving is a few short weeks away—are you ready? Even if you’re hosting a more intimate celebration this year, perhaps even an outdoor Thanksgiving, you’re going to need a plan to roast your turkey and make sure you have all the holiday hosting essentials. And if you’ve opted for a Thanksgiving meal kit service, here are the order deadlines to make sure your delivery arrives on time.
HelloFresh
HelloFresh has two options for Thanksgiving dinner: the Turkey + Sides Box (feeds six to eight guests at $14.40 per person) or the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box (feeds four to six guests at $20.25 per person).
Order the HelloFresh Thanksgiving box by Nov. 19.
Home Chef
Home Chef has à la carte options including turkey, sides, and dessert for your Thanksgiving feast.
Order your Home Chef Thanksgiving kits by noon EST on Nov. 20.
Gobble
The Gobble Thanksgiving holiday spread for four features a brined Diestel turkey breast, seven sides, and dessert.
Order the Gobble Thanksgiving box by 11:50 p.m. EST on Nov. 18.
Blue Apron
Blue Apron teamed up with award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan to craft a Southern-inspired Thanksgiving dinner for six to eight people.
Order the Blue Apron Thanksgiving dinner by Nov. 16.
Purple Carrot
For those opting for a vegetarian Thanksgiving, Purple Carrot has a veggie-filled feast for your holiday meal including hasselback butternut squash, stuffing, and other classic fixings.
Order the Purple Carrot Thanksgiving box by Nov. 17 at 11 p.m. EST.
Freshly
Skip the cooking all together and order the pre-made Thanksgiving dinner for one from Freshly.
Order the Freshly Thanksgiving dinner by Nov. 12.
Williams Sonoma Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner
Let the queen of hosting cook Thanksgiving for you with the Williams Sonoma Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner. We tried it and loved the easy clean-up, a few delicious sides, and the flavorful turkey (the only thing you actually have to cook!).
Order the Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner from Williams Sonoma by Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
