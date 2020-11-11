Planning to order a Thanksgiving meal kit? Here are the deadlines to know

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Thanksgiving is a few short weeks away—are you ready? Even if you’re hosting a more intimate celebration this year, perhaps even an outdoor Thanksgiving, you’re going to need a plan to roast your turkey and make sure you have all the holiday hosting essentials. And if you’ve opted for a Thanksgiving meal kit service, here are the order deadlines to make sure your delivery arrives on time.

HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh Choose between a turkey or beef tenderloin for your HelloFresh Thanksgiving dinner.

HelloFresh has two options for Thanksgiving dinner: the Turkey + Sides Box (feeds six to eight guests at $14.40 per person) or the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box (feeds four to six guests at $20.25 per person).

Order the HelloFresh Thanksgiving box by Nov. 19.

Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef The Home Chef à la carte options will compliment the family favorites on your Thanksgiving table.

Home Chef has à la carte options including turkey, sides, and dessert for your Thanksgiving feast.

Order your Home Chef Thanksgiving kits by noon EST on Nov. 20.

Gobble

Credit: Gobble Gobble guarantees quick and easy dinners with minimal cleanup.

The Gobble Thanksgiving holiday spread for four features a brined Diestel turkey breast, seven sides, and dessert.

Order the Gobble Thanksgiving box by 11:50 p.m. EST on Nov. 18.

Blue Apron

Credit: Blue Apron Blue Apron teamed up with award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan for their Thanksgiving box.

Blue Apron teamed up with award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan to craft a Southern-inspired Thanksgiving dinner for six to eight people.

Order the Blue Apron Thanksgiving dinner by Nov. 16.

Purple Carrot

Credit: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot is the only meal kit delivery service we know of offering an entirely veg-friendly Thanksgiving.

For those opting for a vegetarian Thanksgiving, Purple Carrot has a veggie-filled feast for your holiday meal including hasselback butternut squash, stuffing, and other classic fixings.

Order the Purple Carrot Thanksgiving box by Nov. 17 at 11 p.m. EST.

Freshly

Credit: Freshly If you're looking for Thanksgiving dinner for one, look no further than Freshly.

Skip the cooking all together and order the pre-made Thanksgiving dinner for one from Freshly.

Order the Freshly Thanksgiving dinner by Nov. 12.

Williams Sonoma Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

Credit: The Martha Blog / Williams Sonoma The Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner from Williams Sonoma includes a turkey and six sides.

Let the queen of hosting cook Thanksgiving for you with the Williams Sonoma Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner. We tried it and loved the easy clean-up, a few delicious sides, and the flavorful turkey (the only thing you actually have to cook!).

Order the Martha Stewart Complete Thanksgiving Dinner from Williams Sonoma by Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

