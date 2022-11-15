Corsair’s Katar Elite Wireless makes a good gaming mouse even lighter

Pros High-resolution sensor

Lightweight with smooth gliding

Wide wireless connectivity Cons Claw grip only

Mediocre battery life

Can cause early fatigue

About the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless

Price: $80

$80 Connectivity: 2.4GHz Slipstream Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C-to-A (detachable)

2.4GHz Slipstream Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C-to-A (detachable) Dimensions: 4.56 x 2.53 x 1.49 inches

4.56 x 2.53 x 1.49 inches Weight: 69 grams (2.43 ounces)

69 grams (2.43 ounces) Sensor: 26,000 DPI Marksman sensor

26,000 DPI Marksman sensor Buttons: 6 buttons

6 buttons Battery life: Up to 60 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz, 110 hours over Bluetooth

Up to 60 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz, 110 hours over Bluetooth Material: Plastic

Plastic Colors: Black

Black Cable: 6 feet, braided paracord

6 feet, braided paracord Special Features: Zero-gap OMRON switches (60 million click lifespan), 2,000Hz polling rate, up to 50G acceleration, 650 IPS tracking speed, programmable single-zone RGB lighting, large PTFE feet

Corsair’s Katar gaming mice have never taken big risks. Instead, they’ve embraced incremental advancement, refining the simple six-button gaming mouse by improving its shape and the responsiveness of its buttons.

The Katar Elite Wireless embraces that iterative ethos. It won’t win any awards for revolutionary design or how it effortlessly adds extra buttons you may never actually use. But, the high-performance sensor, great buttons, and reliable wireless connectivity make it a go-to choice for a simple but versatile gaming mouse.

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke This is a streamlined gaming mouse; expect two side buttons and nothing else.

At 69 grams (2.43 ounces), the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless is already lightweight, but its large PTFE skates lend it a fast and airy glide that worked well with both soft and hard surfaces. It’s a goldilocks mouse, not too big and not too small, but the palm rest has a steep contour toward its tail to promote a claw grip that works well for small to medium-sized hands.

Under the hood, the Katar Elite Wireless packs Corsair’s latest optical sensor and the expected array of top specs. With a maximum DPI of 26,000 and a 2,000 Hz polling rate, it goes toe to toe with any recent flagship mouse. It also uses high-quality OMRON switches that Corsair says have reduced travel for faster clicks, though they don’t feel too different in practice.

There was a learning curve coming from my larger Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, but I found that the Katar Elite Wireless ultimately made me much nimbler in first-person shooters.

In 3D Aim Trainer, I averaged 10 to 15 more targets than my Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, I felt more accurate and had an easier time competing. Staying poised in a claw grip did cause some initial fatigue, but this went away during the first week.

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke The shape of the Katar Elite Wireless forces a claw grup.

As the name implies, the Katar Elite Wireless can connect through either Corsair’s 2.4GHz Slipstream Wireless dongle or Bluetooth. Dual-mode connectivity is something most of the Katar Elite’s competition lacks and is a killer feature when I need to use my tablet on the go. Both connections were fast and reliable, though you’ll want to use Slipstream for gaming due to its 2,000Hz polling rate and lower latency compared to Bluetooth (0.5ms versus 8ms).

Battery life is decent at up to 110 hours over Bluetooth and 60 hours over 2.4GHz but falls short of competitors like the no-frills Logitech G305 at half the price, and the Steelseries Aerox 3 Wireless.

You’ll need to plug it in a couple of times a month to recharge, but disabling the RGB lighting on the palm can extend the time between recharges.

Lighting and button programming are controlled via Corsair’s iCUE software. You can easily reprogram most of the buttons and even assign macros for specific games. With only six buttons and a single lighting zone, programming is inherently limited but it’s a nice value add, especially for the side buttons.

Should you buy the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless?

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke Corsair includes extra large PTFE feet on the underside for a smooth glide.

Yes, especially if you game on the go

The Corsair Katar Elite Wireless may look unassuming but is surprisingly great in multiple ways. Its compact size and multidevice wireless pairing ability make it just as good for travel as it is for gaming. It’s especially good for first-person shooters where you need pixel-perfect tracking.

It’s a claw grip mouse, which isn’t going to be a natural fit for every user, and gamers with large hands need not apply. It’s also not ambidextrous. The Razer Viper V2 Pro offers a similar design and equally high performance with a more forgiving, albeit wired, design. It’s also more expensive. If you prefer to keep the cord for recharges only, the Steelseries Aerox 3 is well worth a closer look. It weighs the same, has a higher resolution sensor, gets up to 200 hours of battery life, and has excellent software support.

Even though the competition challenges the Katar Elite Wireless in certain areas, it’s the only mouse that offers such a good blend of features for the price.

