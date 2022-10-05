Logitech’s G502 X Lightspeed makes a legendary gaming mouse even better

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed will tackle any workload you throw at it right out of the box.

About the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed

Price: $140

$140 Connectivity: Wired (USB-C to USB-A cable), 2.4Ghz LIGHTSPEED wireless (USB-A Receiver)

Wired (USB-C to USB-A cable), 2.4Ghz LIGHTSPEED wireless (USB-A Receiver) Dimensions: 5.17 x 1.62 x 3.12 inches

5.17 x 1.62 x 3.12 inches Weight: 99.7g (3.52 ounces), white version is 101.5g (3.58 ounces)

99.7g (3.52 ounces), white version is 101.5g (3.58 ounces) Sensor: 25,600 DPI HERO sensor

25,600 DPI HERO sensor Battery life: Up to 140 hours

Up to 140 hours Buttons: 13, reprogrammable

13, reprogrammable Material: Plastic

Plastic Special features: LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, 5 onboard memory profiles, low friction PTFE feet, constant motion

A refinement of the 2019 G502 Lightspeed, the G502 X Lightspeed is more of an internal upgrade. The two mice share several key components and similar designs, and can even be found for similar prices; $120 for the older G502 Lightspeed, and $140 for the G502 X Lightspeed.

Making its return is the inclusion of Logitech’s wireless LIGHTSPEED technology, Hero 25K sensor, and PowerPlay support. Both mice are angular and were made for right-handed individuals. However, the G502 X Lightspeed bumps up the battery life, performance, and functionality over its predecessor.

Logitech confirms official compatibility with Windows and macOS. Unofficially, the G502 X Lightspeed has support for ChromeOS, Android, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in a limited capacity.

The G502 X Lightspeed comes in two colors: black, and white with silver accents.

What we like

Intuitive Form Factor

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty I found this gaming mouse comfortable even after prolonged use.

Coming from the more office work-oriented Logitech MX Masters 3S as my daily driver, it initially took a couple of hours to acclimate to the G502 X Lightspeed.

However, using this mouse for my daily job, writing this review, and extended late-night gaming sessions, I never experienced hand fatigue or discomfort. When your hand is resting on the mouse, you can comfortably access virtually every single button.

You have the traditional left and right click buttons alongside the dual-mode scroll wheel and two center buttons. The first button allows you to switch between ratchet and hyperfast mode, allowing for freedom to quickly scroll up and down or precise control of the scroll wheel. The scroll wheel also tilts left and right, acting as a horizontal scroll.

The second button allows you to switch between up to 5 profiles. Rounding out the G502 X Lightspeed’s functionality, you can adjust the DPI on the fly, scroll backward and forwards, and turn the mouse on and off via the switch on the underside.

There have been complaints about the DPI switch’s location on the bottom of the mouse, which hasn’t changed between versions, but like every other button, it can be re-programmed via Logitech’s G Hub software.

The underside also holds a compartment where you can store the Lightspeed USB-A receiver and connect the G502 X Lightspeed to Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging mat.

With my patent-pending drop test from a height of three feet, I dropped the mouse on hardwood floors and carpet. I couldn’t discern any potential issues or cosmetic damage after the drop tests.

Excellent Battery Life

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty Logitech's G Hub software allows you to program different profiles.

After using the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed, I can honestly say that I would choose it and its 140-hour battery life over a less well-featured mouse offering 70 days.

The reason is thanks in part to Logitech’s revamped LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and improved LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical Switches, which the company claims allow for a 68% faster response rate in comparison to the original G502 Lightspeed. This is the first time the company is combining the speed of an optical switch with the feel of a mechanical switch. This tech helps the G502 X Lightspeed achieve its 140 hours of continuous use and should enhance the life of the switches by reducing mechanical wear.

While staying awake for 140 hours straight playing Call of Duty or CS:GO is out of the question, I can comfortably say that depending on use, you can easily hit the 140 hours of battery life Logitech claims. After almost 2 weeks of daily use, I still had 76% battery life remaining (109 hours). Charging the mouse back to 100%, Logitech’s G Hub software reported that my battery would last upwards of 196 hours.

This is all without turning off the mouse and remaining constantly connected to either my desktop or laptops.

Logitech G Hub support

Right out of the box, the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed is set up to tackle any workload you throw at it. However, you can further enhance its capabilities or tailor the mouse to your liking with the Logitech G Hub software.

You can monitor battery life in G Hub (alongside the physical LED indicator on the mouse) as well as ensure the mouse firmware is up to date. You can also create custom profiles, macros, and incorporate specific third-party applications to be controlled and enhanced by the mouse.

The software provides the ability to create macros unique to each program; your game macros will work in their respective games, and your Photoshop macros won’t apply outside of it.

If you prefer not to dive that deeply into G Hub, you can download custom profiles created by other Logitech users through the Community tab. There are pre-existing profiles dedicated to specific games like Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Overwatch_, Fortnite_, and more. If you’re using accompanying Logitech keyboards and headsets, you can also find audio and RGB lighting profiles that sync them together.

The experience isn’t perfect, and there were issues using the macOS version of G Hub. There were no software problems but my Macbook Air M1 was unable to detect the mouse. After a reboot and software updates, this issue persisted.

What we don’t like

RGB Lighting is an extra fee

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty Only the G502 X Plus has RBG support, for $20 more.

Nowadays, manufacturers segment their products into tiers to cater to everyone. While this can be a good thing in the long run, it can also be perceived as a quick cash grab. With the new generation of G502 X mice, there are three variations to choose from: the G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed, and G502 X Plus.

If a wireless connection isn’t necessary, you can pick up the basic G502 X, which comes with a non-detachable, non-braided USB-A cable for only $80.

Above that are the G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus. These two mice are virtually the same, with the only thing separating them being the Plus model has RGB support and cuts the battery life by 20 hours. The cost of the difference is an additional $20–the G502 X Plus retails for $160, the same as Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro.

Should you buy the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed?

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty Overall, all the Logitech G502 X models are great gaming mice that don't underperform–they're just a bit pricy.

Yes, even if you own an older version

While I previously favored the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series, the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed has since become my de facto gaming mouse.

With a price point of $139.99, it’s positioned below solid rivals like the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and the SteelSeries Aero 9 Wireless at $149.99. With Razer, you get a higher sensitivity sensor and speed, longer-lasting mouse switches (90 million individual clicks), Bluetooth connectivity, and programmable RGB lighting. With the SteelSeries, you get even better battery life, 18 programmable buttons, and an IP54 rating, which provides resistance to water and protection from dust and dirt (despite having an open honeycomb design).

While both of these mice are great in their own right, for overall value, the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed has to be considered for your next gaming mouse. The G502 X Lightspeed offers comparable specs and performance for a more affordable price. Several key internal components have been battle tested and upgraded, and the quality of life improvements would make owners of the G502 Lightspeed sit up and take notice.

The G502 X Lightspeed more than doubles the battery life, shaves the weight from 114 to 99.7 grams, and refines the internal switches to give you a tangible competitive advantage in games. The only question you have to ask yourself: is it worth springing for RGB??

Meet the tester Matthew Prunty Contributor @Mprunty83 Matthew Prunty is a freelance gaming and tech journalist with over a decade of writing experience covering everything from video games hard and software to smartphones and PC hardware. See all of Matthew Prunty's reviews