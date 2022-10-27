NZXT’s first gaming mouse is stylish and solid

Pros Accurate, high resolution sensor

Supports multiple grip styles

Clean, stylish design Cons Slippery texture

Side buttons are easy to hit by mistake

Wired only

The NZXT Lift is clean, customizable, and feels like you’re gliding on air.

Fall is here, let's get cozy. We're giving away a Solo Stove Bonfire with a stand. Enter to win between now and Nov. 18, 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get the best deals and the best advice dropped right in your inbox.

About the NZXT Lift

Price: $50

$50 Connectivity: USB Type-A (non-detachable)

USB Type-A (non-detachable) Dimensions: 4.99 x 2.65 x 1.51 inches

4.99 x 2.65 x 1.51 inches Weight: 67 grams (2.36 ounces)

67 grams (2.36 ounces) Sensor: 16,000 DPI PixArt 3389 sensor

16,000 DPI PixArt 3389 sensor Buttons: 6 buttons

6 buttons Material: Plastic

Plastic Colors: Black, white (further accent customization available on NZXT’s website)

Black, white (further accent customization available on NZXT’s website) Cable: 6.5 feet, braided paracord

6.5 feet, braided paracord Special Features: Omron mechanical switches (rated for 20 million clicks), PTFE feet, 1,000 Hz polling rate, customizable RGB skirt lighting

The NZXT Lift doesn’t take many risks. It’s a simple six-button wired mouse with two left-side buttons, left and right clicks, a clickable scroll wheel, and a DPI button right below it on the top. Much of its appeal lies in its simplicity and striking color scheme. Our unit was white with black accents, a perfect match for the company’s H510 computer case or Canvas 27q monitor, but it is also available in black if you prefer a darker look.

If you purchase directly from NZXT’s official store, you can choose custom accent colors for the lower shell, side and DPI buttons, and cable. There are also RGB light strips along the edges of each side for even more flair. The end result is a slick looking mouse that can be color matched to the rest of your gaming setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NZXT Lift doesn’t break the mold, but its symmetrical, low-profile design is traditional and easy to adapt to. Lightweight mice tend to favor claw grip for first-person shooters (and this is lightweight at 67 grams), but it’s long enough that I can slide into a palm grip when I want to relax with an MMORPG. Its versatility was a pleasant surprise and makes the Lift more comfortable to use no matter what I play.

Though its shape is easy to come to grips with, its surface texture and rigidity aren’t. Unlike many competing lightweight mice, the Lift’s shell is entirely solid. There are no grips and no texturing to the plastic, and it feels slippery. I had to hold it tighter when lifting it off my desk and dropped it once or twice in the process. That solid shell makes the palm rest more rigid, but there’s still give on the sides to click buttons if you squeeze hard enough.

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke The sensor is one of its strongest features.

NZXT used Omron mechanical switches for the left and right clicks, which are known for their quality and responsiveness. They’re satisfyingly tactile with crisp clicks and compete with the high bar set by Logitech. Their lifespan is middling at only 20 million clicks each, a far cry from the 60 million click lifespan of the much cheaper Steelseries Rival 3 but twice that of the Logitech G305.

ADVERTISEMENT

The side buttons can be problematic. They’re mushy, with deeper, hollower clicks. The low height of the mouse also meant that my thumb was always touching them in some way, which led to a lot of misclicks. They function well when pressed intentionally, but caused more than one mistaken grenade toss.

The sensor, on the other hand, is fantastic. The Lift uses the very well regarded Pixart 3389 optical sensor to track your movement and it is exceptionally accurate, even up to its maximum 16,000 DPI. That was too sensitive for me to play with comfortably, but I can play well up to 10,000 DPI without the mouse ever moving off track.

Overall, the NZXT Lift is a solid first entry into the gaming mouse market, but has room for improvement, especially at the $50 asking price. However, it can be found on sale for as low as $40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the NZXT Lift?

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Coke This'll be a nice Black Friday grab.

Maybe, but only if it’s on sale

The NZXT Lift has a lot going for it. It’s clean, customizable, responsive, and feels like you’re gliding on air. I love the look of it and that NZXT is providing color customization at no additional cost. It’s also great to see such a high-quality sensor and great feeling switches used. You would never guess this was NZXT’s debut mouse.

But $50 feels too expensive compared to the competition. It’s a simple mouse with very few added features. It’s slippery to hold and the side buttons are easy to click by mistake. There’s also no support for wireless play, so you’re left playing tethered. The Steelseries Rival 3 is only $21 and has a similar shape and higher quality feel. For $40, you can upgrade to the Rival 3 Wireless and have better specs in the same great shell. The Logitech G305 is another option that costs the same as the Lift, but frequently goes on sale for less. The G305 also offers Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connection and incredible 250 hours of battery life. In comparison to these, the Lift feels like it’s carrying a tax just for its clean design.

None of that means that you shouldn’t give it a try if you’re in love with its look, or if you want a simple, lightweight mouse without added frills. It’s just not a good value when there are other great options available that cost the same or less with more features. The NZXT Lift could be a great fit but it’s best to wait on a sale before pulling the trigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Christopher Coke Contributor @gamebynight Chris has been specializing in PC and audio-related tech since 2015. Find him at IGN, Tom's Hardware, PC Perspective, MMORPG.com, and more. See all of Christopher Coke's reviews