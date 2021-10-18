Jabra's latest 'Elite' earbuds have a new name and improved design—but is it enough?

Pros Impressive call quality

Great battery life

Loaded with features Cons So-so sound

No multi-point pairing

Some performance quirks

Improved calling and better battery make the Elite 7 Pro a worthy (if minor) update.

About the Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The Elite 7 Pro offer a loaded package, including improved calling and a slimmed-down design.

Before we get into the details, here’s a quick look at the Elite 7 Pro’s primary specs:

Price: $199.99

$199.99 Battery life: up to 8 hours with ANC, 35 hours with the charging case

up to 8 hours with ANC, 35 hours with the charging case Rapid charging: 60 minutes of listening on 5 minutes charge

60 minutes of listening on 5 minutes charge Colors: Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige

Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige Ambient sound modes: Active Noise Canceling (ANC), HearThrough/transparency mode

Active Noise Canceling (ANC), HearThrough/transparency mode Speakers: 6mm drivers

6mm drivers Calling: 4 microphones, VPU bone conduction sensor

4 microphones, VPU bone conduction sensor Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio codecs: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Dust/water resistance: IP57

IP57 Paired devices: 8 total, 1 at a time

8 total, 1 at a time Ear tips: small, medium, and large

small, medium, and large Weight: 5.4 grams per bud, 44 grams charging case

As is Jabra’s way, the Elite 7 comes in two versions, including the Pro variety reviewed here and the Elite 7 Active. The biggest difference, according to Jabra, is the Pro model’s MultiSensor Voice technology designed to enhance calling. The Active skips that tech for a savings of $20, and adds a special coating designed for a stable fit even if you sweat, called ShakeGrip.

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The new Elite 7 Pro (left) are nearly identical in design to the new Elite 7 Active, though the latter offers a grippy coating in place of improved calling.

Apart from that, the two are essentially identical, and most of our review here can be applied to both models. Both pairs come with a loaded feature set that includes a sporty build, basic active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and extras like a wireless charging case. In the box, you’ll find a small USB-C-to-USB-A charging cable, three sizes of eartips, and instructions for pairing and downloading Jabra’s Sound+ app.

What we like

A sleeker and more stable (if more intrusive) fit

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The fit is slightly more intrusive, but more stable as well.

While the Elite 75t line has proven incredibly successful, one common complaint is the fit. The small buds are designed to stay in place under duress, but that can be hit-or-miss for smaller ears. Personally, I’ve had no issues with the 75t, but I’ve heard from more than one person in my circle who simply couldn’t get them to sit tight for prolonged periods. The Elite 7 correct for this with a longer acoustic tube and a more ergonomic outer housing, while shaving 16% off the 75t for an even stealthier look. The new case is also flatter and more oval-shaped, though it’s not much smaller.

For me, the new fit has proved relatively comfortable and quite stable in multiple settings. The deeper dive into my ear canal feels a bit more intrusive, but I got used to it over time and found I could wear the buds for almost a full day without major complaints.

It’s worth noting that, unlike Apple’s AirPods Pro or Jabra’s own flagship Elite 85t, the Elite 7‘s fit is fully sealed in your ear. That means you’ll hear yourself chomping on a potato chip, or clodding along on your dog walk more than those semi-open buds, or even the 75t. That said, Jabra claims to have studied “62,000” ears for the new design, and I’d say it’s overall a success.

Great battery life

The Elite series has always risen above the crowd when it comes to battery life, and that’s the case with the latest iteration—though not quite to the extent we’d hoped. Jabra’s original presser promised a mighty 9 hours of battery life with ANC, but that number’s been drifting it appears. The website currently claims 8 hours, while I squeezed just over 7.5 hours with active noise cancellation/transparency modes engaged at medium volume before the buds shut down.

7.5 hours of playback time with noise canceling is very competitive.

Even so, 7.5 hours of playback time with noise canceling is very competitive in 2021, beating the AirPods Pro by nearly 3 hours, and outdueling Jabra’s pricier Elite 85t by an hour-plus as well. Sony's WF-1000XM4 offer more, but they're also bigger and cost $280.

I did notice some quirks in which the Elite 7 Pro's battery level wasn’t registering properly from within the Jabra app, at one point saying the left earbud had 95% while the right bud was at just 8%, and I got a few other weird readings along the way. Despite these oddities toward the end of the battery’s life cycle, the app mostly seemed accurate over a week of testing.

Natural sounding transparency mode (and some ANC too)

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata Transparency mode and active noise canceling are still a good package at this price.

While it’s hard to judge over a week’s time, I was impressed by how natural the Elite 7 Pro’s transparency mode sounds when blending in ambient audio, similar to what you’ll find in the AirPods Pro and Elite 85t (you’ll hear plenty of comparisons to both pairs as they’re not only staples, but also serious Elite 7 competitors). That makes it easy to slip between your tunes and a conversation, as does Jabra’s quick-tap control system.

The Elite 7’s Active noise canceling is very similar (if not exactly akin) to what you’ll hear in the Elite 75t. As with the previous model, ANC must be activated in the app in a loud environment, where you’ll be asked to adjust which sounds it cancels most. Performance is middle-range at best, comparable to options like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro or even the Galaxy Buds 2, but not as good as what you’ll get from the Elite 85t or AirPods Pro (let alone top pairs like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 or Bose’s QC Buds).

That said, you’ll generally pay more for the privilege of top-level ANC and, like the Elite 75t, the Elite 7’s tighter seal adds good passive noise isolation to the mix, which makes for some solid tranquility—especially with light music playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jabra’s signature mix of great controls and features

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The Elite 7 Pro (left) offer very similar features and the same controls as the Elite 75t (right), and that's not a bad thing in this case.

Following in step with their active noise canceling, the Elite 7 Pro’s feature set is strikingly similar to the Elite 75t. While I would have liked to see a more aggressive leap forward, that’s not a bad thing in this case, as the Elite 75t arrived surprisingly loaded for bear, and only improved over time.

The list includes IP57 water resistance for both the Elite 7 Pro and Active (meaning the buds are dunkable), a wireless charging case, and a similar four-piece microphone array. You’ll also get the same two-button control configuration, letting you tap your way through play/pause/song skip, calling features, swapping between ambient sound modes, and even onboard volume control by default, all of which is customizable via the Jabra Sound+ app.

As with the 75t, the bulk of the features are unleashed from within the app, one of the most comprehensive in the business. You’ll get all the standards like adjustable (and saveable) EQ settings, firmware updates, and a “find my Jabra” feature, as well as multiple levels of both transparency mode and (new for the Elite 7) ANC—to filter how much sound you let in or block out. You can also do things like set music to pause when HearThrough is engaged, turn up (or off) your own voice during phone calls, and add basic EQ to the caller’s voice. Even the sound is customizable through a personal hearing test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Improved calling

There are some new features in the Elite 7, of course, including the ability to use either earbud at a time—only the right but can pull off the trick in previous Jabra buds. But the biggest change for the Elite 7 Pro (at least the biggest one Jabra is selling) is the new calling technology, which uses new software combined with bone conduction tech to make your voice present and clear. While it’s always hard to test such things objectively, the callers I spoke with were generally impressed with my voice quality both inside and out, especially when compared to the Elite 75t. Callers noted less tinniness, more clarity, and overall a better experience on their end.

When I tested the earbuds against the Elite 85t and AirPods Pro the difference was less significant. Callers generally put the AirPods Pro at the same level or better, and the Elite 85t performed close to, if not a bit below the Elite 7 Pro. Again, it’s tough to judge as I’m relying on other ears. The buds are also designed to block out wind and, while I haven’t been able to test the buds in extreme environments, one caller noticed some light wind coming through. They aren’t magic, but suffice to say calling is distinctly improved over the previous pair.

What we don’t like

No multipoint pairing

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The previously released Elite 75t (left) offer multipoint pairing, which didn't carry over into the Elite 7 Pro (right).

There is one feature present in both previous pairs in Jabra’s lineup that curiously didn’t make the cut here: the ability to connect to two devices at once over Bluetooth. This really isn’t a massive issue for me, as most of my billion Zoom/Meet/Team calls are handled over speakers and my trusty laptop microphone. That said, I also have sound correction in my home office, which may be a big reason why I don’t get many eye rolls over my setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re the type who bounces quickly between the computer and your phone, however, the lack of multipoint pairing could be a big omission. The ability to easily switch between iCloud devices is a feature we hear praised over and over again with the AirPods, and multipoint pairing has been something of a coup for both the Elite 75t and Elite 85t. It’s odd Jabra didn’t carry it over here, especially since you can get the other two pairs for similar pricing (or a fair bit lower).

The sound is meh

If you’re wondering why you’ve read nothing about the sound quality yet it’s because it’s quite frankly fairly forgettable. To be clear, there’s nothing inherently wrong here, and with better balance and less booming bass than the Elite 75t, it would seem to be almost objectively better to a picky listener like me.

But, although I never loved the 75t’s ultra boom, at least it was a calling card. There’s really not much to hang your hat on with the Elite 7 buds. Sound is balanced and clear, and there’s good expansion in the stereo field, but it’s also tinnier than expected up top and the midrange lacks both body and tszuj. Electric guitars are too crispy, snares and cymbals are too flat and brittle, and lower-register instrumentation often lacks the warmth needed for a rich foundation.

When it comes to sound, there’s really not much to hang your hat on.

I did note that taking the personalized ear test improved things a bit for my ears, and further, I think most people will find the sound just fine for most applications; that was certainly the case for the Elite 75t. But if you’re picky about audio, you’ll find better detail, more dynamics, and a more complete sound signature from options like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro or Jabra’s own Elite 85t, while top picks like Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 will blow the Elite 7 out of the water.

Some performance quirks

I laid out a few issues with the app when checking the Elite 7 Pro’s battery life above, and that wasn’t the only quirk I experienced over a week of testing. As an example, I noticed when swapping between transparency mode and ANC in the app, the earbuds would switch somewhat sluggishly and one would often engage before the other.

More notably, I actually had the right earbud die on me once, though I was able to get it to work again after power cycling the buds and my phone. Jabra’s reps said I had a “pre-production unit” even though the buds are now in stores, and have since sent out another pair which I’ll test more long term. I’ll also note there were some similar early jitters with my review pair of the Elite 85t and firmware updates fixed the situation, so I expect the same here but it’s worth being aware of.

Should you buy it?

Yes, but do your research first

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The Elite 7 Pro are a minor update but still worth consideration.

Even though this update is more evolution than revolution, the Elite 7 Pro are built on the shoulders of one of the most feature-loaded, comprehensively badass pairs of true wireless earbuds out there. They’re essentially waterproof, offer very good battery life for their price point, and their improved calling could be a serious bonus for those always on the line. Just looking at their specs in a vacuum, you’ll have a hard time getting much more from $200 buds.

That said, you can get a similarly loaded package from plenty of options, many at lower prices.

The Elite Active 75t (while still available) are a top alternative, offering a design nearly as small and sporty, most of the same features, and multipoint pairing, to boot. If you’re picky about sound, you’ll do better with Jabra’s Elite 85t, and you’ll get much improved ANC as well, though the fit isn’t as stable under duress. For iPhoners, the AirPods Pro are still one of (if not the) best choices at this price, while both Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 are excellent picks for Android, with the latter option offering a fantastically light design and great features for their $150 price tag.

If you’re looking for a loaded pair of earbuds with a stable fit, great battery, and features galore, the Elite 7 Pro certainly deliver. Especially when the price comes down (and Jabra’s Elite 75t are gone), these will be among the top options in their class for a good while.

Ryan Waniata Managing Editor - Electronics