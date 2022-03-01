Can the BaseBench grow your glutes at home?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The hip thrust is an exercise often highlighted on social media for its glute-growing power. While performing this glute bridge variation, you typically rest your back on a bench and place a barbell over your hips, moving from a seated to reverse-tabletop position. But performing this move at home instead of a gym can be tricky... unless you have a hip thrust machine. BaseBlocks makes one such device—the BaseBench—which is designed to let users perform hip thrusts at home with resistance bands. At $229, it’s pricey. But it could be worth it for someone looking to add variety to leg day with one piece of equipment.



What is the BaseBlocks BaseBench?

Credit: BaseBlocks Level up your home leg day with the BaseBench.

The BaseBench is a home hip thrust device, similar to the TikTok-famous BootySprout, that allows users to perform hip thrusts at home with resistance bands (though you could also use a pair of weights, if you own them). The bench part of the machine is a roughly 2-foot by 1-foot rectangle attached to a 3-foot by 4-foot platform, and adjusts from roughly 6 inches to 1 foot tall.

In addition to hip thrusts, you can use the BaseBench for split squats, step-ups, pistol squats, and other exercises that typically require some sort of platform. However, while the bench comfortably supports your back during hip thrusts, it’s not long enough to lay down on for chest exercises, such as bench presses.

The BaseBench requires some assembly: You screw the bench into the height-adjustable pole, then screw the pole into the platform, then place four screws into the side of the platform, which is where you loop your resistance band(s). I thought it was easy to assemble myself, but if you’re not very handy, you may want to have someone check your work before putting weight on it.

What we like about the BaseBench

Credit: BaseBlocks The BaseBench lets you do hip thrusts, split squats, Nordic curls, and more.

It’s easy to use

Setting up the BaseBench is quick and straightforward, and exercising with it is even easier. I wasn’t sure if looping a resistance band through the pegs on the side would be difficult, but it was simple to attach one, and it felt secure throughout my workout—no slipping or sliding.

I used my own resistance band with the BaseBench, though BaseBlocks sells its own set of two "BaseBands"—which add 50 and 65 pounds of resistance, according to the company—for $29. The resistance band I used worked well with the bench and didn’t pull too tightly on my hips, and it was easy to loop the band around the pegs multiple times for added resistance.

The BaseBench makes it easy to get a thorough glute workout: Its adjustable height lets you easily perform exercises like split squats (which require the bench to be higher), and Nordic curls (where you want the bench to be closer to the ground).

It’s well-cushioned and sturdy

The BaseBench is comfortable. The platform has a padded section, which makes performing kneeling exercises like Nordic curls and lunges pain-free. The bench itself also felt cushy and comfortable under my back during hip thrusts. And even though I assembled it myself, the whole device felt sturdy and secure throughout my workout.

What we don’t like about the BaseBench

Credit: BaseBlocks Though easy to use, the BaseBench takes up space.

It’s not apartment friendly

The BaseBench takes up 12 square feet of floor space and isn’t as easy to store as I would like. While a 3-foot by 4-foot area may not seem like much if you have an entire spare room dedicated to home gym equipment, it can feel like a lot in smaller spaces. Additionally, it doesn’t fold for easy storage—it would be annoying to unscrew the bench to stash it and re-assemble it for each use.

Should you buy the BaseBench?

Credit: BaseBlocks The BaseBench could make a great addition to your home gym.

Maybe, if you have space and enjoy lower body workouts

The BaseBench is fun and easy to use, and makes hip thrusts possible at home. Its cushioned padding makes it comfortable to use, and I looked forward to exercising with it.

However, the device takes up a good amount of floor space, and doesn’t fold in any way for easy storage. It’s also not a perfect replacement for a full-size gym bench, as you can’t use it for exercises where lying down is required, like bench presses.

If you exercise in a small space, the BaseBench probably isn’t worth the $229 price tag. But if you’re looking for a way to add hip thrusts—as well as step-ups or split squats—to your home workout routine, the BaseBench may be worth your consideration.

