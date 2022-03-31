Can Echelon’s new exercise bike compete with Peloton’s?

Pros Fun and challenging classes

Motivating instructors

High quality design Cons Uncomfortable seat

May not work with limited floor space

About the Echelon EX-8s

Credit: Echelon Fitness The EX-8s is Echelon's high-end Peloton competitor.

The EX-8s is the top of the line of Echelon’s exercise bikes, costing roughly the same as the Peloton Bike+ at $2,299.99. It has a 24-inch curved touchscreen monitor that's shaped to better mimic the studio feel of an in-person spin class. Like during studio sessions, the EX-8s allows for clip-in cycling shoes (SPD clips, specifically), but has cages on the reverse side of the pedals should you wish to wear sneakers instead.

In addition to the typical resistance knob you’d find on the body of a studio spin bike, the EX-8s features buttons on the handlebars, which allow you to easily adjust resistance while riding out-of-saddle—a feature not seen in other exercise bikes we’ve tested. The handlebars are also fully adjustable, moving up and down and forward and backward to ensure a customizable, comfortable ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bike is also fun to look at: It has a futuristic appeal, with wheels that can light up in sync with workout metrics such as heart rate or cadence for a more captivating experience.

What we like about the Echelon EX-8s

Credit: Echelon Fitness The EX-8s makes for a smooth and silent ride.

The fun, challenging classes

Every session I took with Echelon left me feeling fatigued and sweaty, but accomplished. I took multiple rides ranging from 20 minutes to an hour, and always finished feeling like I completed a fun and effective workout, often in a shorter time frame than the typical 45-minute in-person cycling classes I’ve previously taken. The instructors are energetic and motivating—they got me fired up for class through the screen and encouraged me to give it my all.

You can filter classes by length, music genre, instructor, and type (enabling you to focus on “intervals,” “cadence,“ or “endurance”), so it’s easy to select sessions you’ll enjoy. I particularly enjoyed the “intervals and arms” classes, which break up shorter cycling segments with arm exercises for a more varied workout. Echelon also offers scenic rides should you wish to forgo studio instruction, which take you around the globe to cities ranging from Sydney to Singapore to Corsica with an accompanying soundtrack.

The quality design

One of the best things about the Echelon EX-8s is that the bike itself feels smooth and sturdy as you ride it—neither the bike nor the screen wobbled during any of my rides, even while sprinting or riding out of the saddle. I wore sneakers instead of cycling shoes, and it was easy to tighten the cage straps around my feet so they felt secure and comfortable on the pedals. The bike was also exceptionally quiet, regardless of resistance level or my pedaling speed.

But it’s the special features that made me enjoy using the bike most. Namely, the handlebar buttons made it much easier to change the resistance while riding out of the saddle than having to reach for the central knob, and the large curved screen allowed me to better tune out my surroundings than the typical flat display—a promise I was initially dubious about.

What we don’t like about the Echelon EX-8s

Credit: Echelon Fitness The EX-8s isn't as comfortable as some other options, like the Peloton Bike+.

The seat isn’t comfortable for long periods of time

It wasn’t an issue during shorter 20 to 30 minute rides, but the bike’s seat started to feel uncomfortable around the 45-minute mark. This common problem can be solved with a seat cushion, but nevertheless, it’s disappointing that the seat isn’t more comfortable on its own. The discomfort grew less noticeable after a few rides, but was still less comfortable overall compared to other exercise bikes I’ve ridden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screen isn’t as adjustable as we’d like

Like some bikes, the EX-8s’s screen isn’t fixed in place, so you can change the viewing angle for off-the-bike classes. However, instead of rotating on an axis, the entire thing can only be flipped over 180 degrees, which means you can only see the screen by exercising in front of the bike, instead of alongside it. This wasn’t an issue for me when testing in our labs, because I had the long, narrow floor space needed for this setup. But it is something to consider when placing your bike, especially if you have limited floor space.

Should you buy the Echelon EX-8s?

Credit: Echelon Fitness The EX-8s is a great option for anyone looking for a high-end bike.

Yes, if you’re looking for a high-quality bike with some useful bonus features

The Echelon EX-8s is a great option for anyone looking for a top-notch exercise bike. The classes are fun and challenging, the instructors get you revved up for class, and the bike itself is sturdy, smooth, and silent. Additionally, bonus features of the handlebar resistance buttons and curved screen make it stand out from other exercise bikes available.

However, I thought the EX-8s’s seat wasn’t comfortable for rides longer than 45 minutes, which could be an issue if you enjoy marathon workouts. Additionally, the limited screen swiveling capability could create problems for those who are interested in taking off-bike workout classes, but have limited space in which to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its closest competition is the similarly priced Peloton Bike+. The Peloton offers some features the EX-8s does not, like a screen that swivels left to right, an “auto-follow” setting that automatically changes your resistance to match that of your instructor’s, and a seat that’s comfortable during longer rides. Peloton offers fun, high-energy spin classes and our reviewer says the Bike+ is a high quality piece of equipment that’s easy to exercise with every day.

Overall, though, the EX-8s didn’t disappoint. I enjoyed Echelon’s classes and think the bike itself is a quality option. If you’re looking for a high-end exercise bike, the EX-8s is worth your consideration.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Esther Bell Staff Writer, Health and Fitness Esther is a writer at Reviewed covering all things health and fitness. See all of Esther Bell's reviews