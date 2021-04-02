The NordicTrack Commercial 1750 is my favorite treadmill ever

Pros Great range of speed and incline

Automatic speed and incline changes

iFit classes are lots of fun Cons Sometimes internet connection fails

iFit can feel disorganized

What is the NordicTrack Commercial 1750?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This treadmill is a great all-around surface for running and walking (and standing).

The Commercial 1750 is one of eight treadmills produced by fitness equipment company NordicTrack (which also manufactures other exercise equipment, such as exercise bikes, rowing machines, and ellipticals). The 1750 is the brand’s most popular treadmill, and it offers, as I put it when I first tried it out, the “whole package:” speeds that range between 0.5 miles per hour (mph) to 12 mph (a 5-minute mile pace), and an incline range of -3% to 15% (yes, it goes downhill, a feature that only one other treadmill we tested offers).

The generous belt measures 22 inches wide and 68 inches long (the most spacious we tested), and is powered by a 3.75 continuous duty horsepower (CHP) motor, which is on the higher side of treads we tested and means it can be used at high speeds for a long period of time. It can support up to 300 pounds (about standard for a full-size quality treadmill). Its 10-inch touchscreen streams live and on-demand exercise classes from NordicTrack’s fitness platform, iFit, which is included for free with purchase for your first year. After that, iFit costs $39 a month or $396 a year for a family membership that accommodates up to five users (or $180 a year for an individual one).

Once assembled, the 1750 is pretty big (81.25 inches long, 39.25 inches wide, and 62.75 inches tall), though the deck folds up, so it doesn’t always have to occupy its full footprint. (It's 37.25 inches long when folded and about a foot taller.) NordicTrack put the treadmill together for us, but professional assembly is not currently offered due to COVID restrictions—you can watch a YouTube video before buying to see if it seems possible for you.

The Commercial 1750 costs $1,799 plus a $199 delivery fee. (You can also get it on Amazon, but right now it’s about $200 more there.) No-interest financing is available at $150 a month for 12 months or $72 a month for 36 months (this option includes iFit payments after the first free year). It also has one of the better warranties: 10 years on the frame, two years on the parts, and one year for labor. NordicTrack also offers service plans (for an additional cost) to have your tread tuned up regularly.

What we like about the NordicTrack Commercial 1750

The NordicTrack Commercial 1750 checks almost every box in what I look for in a connected treadmill—great guided classes and fantastic build and running specs that make it useful whether you use it with the classes or not.

iFit classes are fun and effective

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar iFit classes are filmed all over the world.

If you’re into guided classes, you’ll find the 1750 with iFit a treat. You have full access to iFit that first year, which includes on-tread running, walking, and hiking classes, as well as off-tread yoga, HIIT, and strength classes. What sets iFit’s treadmill classes apart from others, like the buzzier Peloton Tread, is that most are not filmed in a studio with the instructor also on a treadmill. Instead, they feature running coaches who lead you on guided runs of incredible outdoor destinations from almost anywhere around the globe. When you play them on the treadmill screen, the belt automatically adjusts to match the trainer’s recommended speed and incline (you can also turn this function off or go slower or faster if you want, though you’ll have to manually adjust the speed based on the instructor’s cues).

With iFit, I got to follow along on runs and hikes in Thailand, Japan, Iceland, Morocco, and Colorado—sure, it wasn’t quite the same over that 10-inch screen than it would be in real life, but it still provided a much-needed opportunity to look at a location that wasn’t my apartment, Reviewed’s office, and the walk I take to get to both of those places. In addition to the envy-inspiring workout spots, I also liked the instructors, who were all chatting away throughout the workout, making the time fly by. iFit also has studio classes, if that’s more your speed, but the ones I took didn’t wow me—the workouts were fine, but they weren’t as well-produced as the outdoor classes—so, to me, the outdoor classes are what make iFit special.

The non-treadmill workout classes were also fun. I loved recovering with iFit’s yoga classes—most filmed outside, though one took place in front of a fireplace inside a luxurious cabin—and cross-training with weight classes (usually filmed in a gym, which is understandable). However, the 1750’s screen is embedded into the console so you can’t rotate or flip it away from its orientation from facing the treadmill belt, so I found it a little difficult to see it for these classes. Even if I had enough space to position myself just right so I wouldn’t knock into the treadmill, it was tough to get a good look at the screen. Still, it was easy enough to use the iFit app on a smartphone or tablet that it didn’t end up being anything close to a dealbreaker.

Great build and running specs

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The NordicTrack's belt is generous and feels great under the feet.

The NordicTrack Commercial 1750 is more than just a vehicle for iFit—it provides a delightful running surface. I found both running and walking on it to be a joy; its sturdy, spacious deck has an ideal springiness-to-firmness ratio. That meant my joints felt protected even at high-octane sprints without making me feel like I was going to fly off the deck if I was too enthusiastic with my speed or incline increases. It also showed just the right amount of information on the touchscreen: my distance, pace, speed, incline, calories burned, and time (which you can swap to “time remaining” in guided workouts).

If you just want to walk or run sans workout guidance, you can use the Commercial 1750 as a basic treadmill, which requires no subscription fee. the Commercial 1750 also has you covered with a manual mode that doesn’t require any subscription fee. It works like any treadmill you might find in a gym, with the display showing the same stats as the guided classes, and a representation of a quarter-mile track that shows how many “laps” you’ve done. This is great if you (gasp!) don’t care for additional guidance when you run on a treadmill—or, perhaps don’t like the idea of always having to pay a fee to get the most out of your treadmill. (The Peloton Tread, by contrast, can be used as a basic treadmill if you stop paying the $40 per month subscription fee for its classes but it’s a little more bare bones.)

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar You don't have to subscribe to iFit to use the 1750 as a basic treadmill.

It’s also easy to use the 1750 with workout apps that aren’t iFit. I was testing treadmills and Apple Fitness+ at the same time and ended up primarily using the NordicTrack to try Fitness+’s treadmill classes on a tablet. This worked extremely well—the console has a built-in ledge, so there’s a spot to prop up a phone or tablet, and the Bluetooth connectivity allowed me to pump the app’s sounds through the treadmill’s speakers. No, the treadmill itself didn’t auto-adjust speed or incline as it would with iFit and, yes, the metrics on the tablet screen and console had some slight discrepancies, but it was easy to use the NordicTrack to follow along with the instructions. If, after your free year with iFit, you decide it isn’t for you, you can take a break and try out some other apps.

What we don’t like about the NordicTrack Commercial 1750

Though my experience with the Commercial 1750 was overwhelmingly positive, it has some small quirks that may give some potential buyers pause.

Occasional issues with iFit

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar iFit classes are fun, but they aren't organized as well as they could be.

As a running device, I don’t have any complaints about the Commercial 1750. But I had some trouble with iFit—not with the classes themselves, which I loved almost universally, but their organization on the platform. The menu layout and search function were really confusing to me—mainly because iFit offers other (cool!) content like Ted Talks and meditation guides, but those would also show up and clog the results when I was looking for something like a 20-minute run. The workouts are also generally filmed as a series—that is, the instructor films 10 or more of them consecutively, with the idea that you can do one each session and get a multi-week workout program by following it to the end—again, this is cool, but it makes it a little difficult to try out different instructors and locations, which other fitness platforms like Peloton’s seem to encourage more.

I also had occasional issues loading the iFit classes, which I didn’t experience with other connected treadmills, so it wasn’t my internet. Two or three times, it got stuck on a screen that said it was saving my workout after a class and wouldn’t let me exit out; another time, I tried to start a class but the screen wouldn’t connect to the workout I wanted to do. It didn’t happen every time I used the treadmill, and I fixed both issues by unplugging the treadmill for a few minutes, so it’s possible that it was just an errant bug—still, if it was a more consistent issue, it would concern me.

It takes up a lot of space (and isn’t the prettiest)

Credit: NordicTrack The treadmill folds up, so it doesn't always take up its full footprint, but it's still a space commitment.

The Commercial 1750 looks … fine. It’s unremarkable in the way most gym equipment is— a clunky blend of black and gray, and something that works in a basement but may detract from the ambiance in a common space. Its frame is also decidedly bulky, though it gets smaller when folded up. Compared to something like the Peloton Tread, which does not fold up but is a little smaller, sleeker, and more of a “statement” piece, it falls short in the aesthetic realm. All told, it’s the not the most beautiful piece of equipment—but substance-wise, it delivers.

Should you get the NordicTrack Commercial 1750?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar I had a lot of fun with the Commercial 1750.

Throughout my testing period, I was thrilled each time I got to hop onto the Commercial 1750 and take runs and hikes all over the world. In addition to my thorough, official testing, it fulfilled my basic litmus test for whether a treadmill is any good. (You know, “Did I actually want to use this thing or not?”) It even went beyond that, as I wistful when the time came to pack it up and send it back from whence it came.

The 1750 retails for $1,799. You don’t need to spend this much on a treadmill—our best value pick, the Sole F63, is about $800 less and of comparable quality, only without the screen—but if you are OK with making the larger investment, I don’t think you’ll regret getting the 1750. The treadmill is great quality, the classes are fun and inspiring, and it will no doubt motivate you to run more (at least, it did for me). What more could you want?

