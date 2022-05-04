This bralette makes wearing your fitness tracker surprisingly comfortable

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whoop Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette 4.0 Pros Comfortable to wear

Easy to adjust

Simple to use Cons Not supportive enough for high-impact workouts Buy now at Whoop

The Whoop Body Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette gives you a new way to wear Whoop’s latest fitness tracker. Instead of wearing it on your wrist using a watch-like band, the bralette allows you to insert the Whoop 4.0 into the band of your bra, where it rests against your ribs. While it’s not ideal for larger cup sizes or during high-impact workouts, Whoop’s bralette is comfortable and could prove to be an innovative solution for those who prefer keeping their wrists wearable-free. Should you buy the Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette? If you want to give your wrist a break while enjoying activities like walking or yoga, yes.

What is the Whoop Body Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette?

One of many items in Whoop’s line of fitness apparel, the Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette allows you to wear its fitness tracker in a more discreet way. Instead of affixing the tracking device to the wrist strap it’s sold with, simply insert it into the hidden pocket stitched into the fabric and you’re good to go. In addition to the bralette, the company sells leggings, boxers, compression tops, and women’s underwear all with a tracker-compatible compartment.

The Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette is made of technical fabric in a scoop neck style with removable padding and adjustable straps that provide light support. The nylon and lycra blend offers a silky smooth feel to the touch. It comes in sizes XS to XL, accommodating bust measurements from 30 to 43 inches, and the taupe, black, and tan color options coordinate with an array of your existing workout gear.

What did we like about the Whoop Body Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Even after all-day usage, I still found the Whoop Any-Wear Bralette to be comfortable enough to lounge and sleep in.

It’s comfortable

The Any-Wear bralette is extremely comfy. The fabric feels silky and lightweight, and the bra provides light support that isn’t at all constricting. I wore the bralette to the gym, during a yoga class, and to sleep in for capturing data related to my ZZZ’s, and 99% of the time I couldn’t feel the tracker resting on the side of my ribcage. I’m a side sleeper, and even on nights when I fell asleep while lying directly on the tracker, it never felt uncomfortable or intrusive.

It’s thoughtfully designed and easy to use

While the wristband sold with the Whoop requires some attachment and buckle-adjusting, you can skip those with the Any-Wear bralette—just stick the tracker in the pocket and go. The tracker automatically (and accurately) detected and recorded my sleep and exercise.

Another bonus: It’s easy to alter the straps to fit more comfortably—you can adjust the length and change the style from regular to cross-back, so it works with an array of tank tops. The slides moved smoothly back and forth as I switched styles, and the fabric never got stuck. The bralette is machine-washable, and though you’re not supposed to tumble-dry it, I threw it in the dryer in a garment bag and I didn’t notice any pills or snags.

What didn’t we like about the Whoop Body Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar In terms of support, this bra doesn't offer very much, so don't expect to perform any high-intensity workouts while wearing it.

It only provides a light amount of support

I didn’t expect the bralette to be particularly supportive—Whoop Body has a sports bra for that—but Whoop says the bralette offers “medium support,” which I think is misleading. I wear a size 32C bra and ordered the bralette in a size small, and found the bralette comfortable and supportive enough for yoga and walking, as well as any activity that doesn’t involve jumping or bouncing. But I would still say this bra offers light support, light to medium at best, and people with larger chests may find it offers very little in the way of compression.

What are reviewers saying?

Reviewers seem to agree—the bra is comfortable, but not super supportive, especially for larger chests.

“The material is very thin, but not necessarily in a bad way,” says one Reddit reviewer. “Feels like a lounging bra, not a sports bra. Going to return mine, though, because I am 32DDD and there is no band on this thing at all. If you're a natural A to C cup, it'll probably work great for you. [But] if you're working with implants, skip it.”

Should you buy the Whoop Body Any-Wear Adjustable Bralette?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar While the Any-Wear bralette is note-worthy for its long-lasting comfy feel, it's not exactly a necessity for gym-goers.

Yes, if you don’t always want to wear your tracker on your wrist

The Any-Wear bralette delivers on its promise of providing a sleek, comfortable way to wear your fitness tracker if you don’t like wrist-based fitness trackers. It also accurately tracks exercise and sleep via the companion app. I was never bothered by the tracker sitting in my bra—most of the time I didn’t even feel it—and it provided enough support during light movement.

But it doesn’t provide the medium level of support for larger cup sizes Whoop claims, so if you’re hoping to wear it during HIIT workouts or while running, opt for the Any-Wear sports bra. But if you’re just looking to give your wrist a break while lounging around the house doing light activity, give the Any-Wear bralette a try.

