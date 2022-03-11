These stylish yoga accessories will make you excited to ohm

When I first started caring about fitness in my 20s, yoga was one of the first workouts I tried. Yet until a recent injury sidelined my usual running routine, I never considered it a must-have.

But I'm glad I was forced to make the pivot. In addition to improving flexibility in a few short months, committing to an at-home yoga practice can retrain your brain so you're a calmer and more focused human. And while a “go hard or not at all” mentality can generate impressive athletic performance in the short term, in the long term, learning to be gentle with yourself is a good thing: Studies have shown that athletes who practice yoga are able to exercise longer without feeling burnt out, which means more consistency and fewer injuries.



Why I love Yoga Design Lab

I’m a brand loyalist when it comes to yoga accessories that are cute and functional: Investing in these five essential pieces of yoga gear by Yoga Design Lab has made me feel like a seasoned pro, even though I’m still growing into my yoga practice.

ADVERTISEMENT



Founded in 2014 by Canadian-born yogi Chad Turner during a vacation in Bali, Yoga Design Lab’s mission is to blend fashion-forward design with innovative, environmentally friendly functionality. Though you’ll pay a little more for aesthetics (its mats range from $60 to $118), it’s worth investing in one of their vibrant yoga mats or any of the range of durable accessories—here are my faves.

For a solid base: this colorful, multi-functional mat

Credit: Reviewed / Alison Kotch Not your average yoga mat, Yoga Design Lab's combo mat is a towel and mat in one.

If the idea of asaning on a mat that’s been used by hundreds of other yogis grosses you out, you’ll want to invest in your own yoga mat. Yoga Design Lab’s combo mat has a microfiber surface that is absorbent enough to withstand your sweatiest Bikram session, as well as the usual perspiration that comes with home practice.

The velvety top surface, which comes in 14 designs, looks like a stylish carpet if you leave it unrolled at home, virtually eliminating any excuses you might have about committing to a daily practice. A nice bonus: The natural rubber base comes in different thicknesses from 1.5 to 5.5 millimeters, so you can choose a thinner mat that will be lighter for portability or a thicker one for more padding under your joints. I got mine in aegean green, which makes me smile every time I unfurl it, and its 3.5 millimeter thickness works great for me, since I don't like practicing on an ultra-squishy surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combo mat costs $70 to $105 (depending on thickness), which is more than an entry-level basic (but on par with our reviewer’s favorite mat from Lululemon), and if you consider it’s like getting a yoga towel and mat in one, it’s a good value.

Get Yoga Design Lab's combo mat at Amazon for $95

To bring the ground a little closer: this durable cork block

Credit: Reviewed / Alison Kotch Yoga Design Lab's cork block provides eco-friendly support during your practice.

If you struggle to touch the floor in triangle or folding poses like I do, you’ll love adding cork yoga blocks to your routine. Unlike foam blocks, which have a tendency to topple over when you put your weight on them, cork blocks are sturdy enough to lean on—necessary if your balance isn’t great.

I find that I'm able to stretch more deeply while in standing poses by resting my weight on them, leading to improved hamstring flexibility—my leg muscles are notoriously tight! The blocks also make me feel supported during restorative backbend poses. Bonus: The material is biodegradable, making it an environmentally friendlier choice than petroleum-based foams. Also, the mandala pattern lends chicness to a utilitarian piece of gear: I usually place it in front of my free weights, making my living room more "home" and less "home gym," which is ideal since I don't have a spare room to devote entirely to workout equipment.



Get Yoga Design Lab's cork block at Amazon for $22

ADVERTISEMENT

To put holds in easier reach: a long, buckled strap

Credit: Reviewed / Alison Kotch Yoga Design Lab's strap is long enough to encourage deep stretching into poses.

Some yoga bags and mats are sold with a fabric carrying strap with loops, which in my experience isn’t exactly chafe-free on my skin when trying to hold poses more deeply. To make binds and long stretches more manageable and comfortable, I've found that a strap with a ring buckle is key.

Finding a looped length that worked for my body took practice, but once I got it, I can use it as-is for every session, saving me time. I got mine in a fabric that coordinates with my combo mat, which makes me look like a pro, even though I've only felt that way after a handful of classes (thus far, anyway!)

Get Yoga Design Lab's yoga strap at Amazon for $18

For comfort in restorative poses: a supportive bolster

Credit: Reviewed / Alison Kotch More than an oversized pillow, Yoga Design Lab's bolster provides support in restorative poses.

I always scoffed at the idea of buying what essentially looks like an oversized pillow—especially for restorative classes, which seemed like a lot of lying around doing nothing. Also, most app instructors say having a bolster is not required and that a pillow or blanket will suffice. I have found this to be untrue! Firmer than a pillow and more structured than a blanket, a yoga bolster feels like a torso-sized reading pillow that will lull you to sleep—no books required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once I invested in the Yoga Design Lab bolster, I found it super comfortable to lean on and melt into zen-inducing poses. And because I’m not flexible at all in forward-bend poses, reaching for the built-in loop made me feel more confident on days when I felt pliable enough to reach for my toes. Like the combo mat, the yoga bolster is covered in microfiber fabric, and feels buttery soft—a great way to encourage melting into your practice, or to support yourself during deep breathing exercises. Because of this item, I feel more confident during practice, and find it easier to quiet the voice in my head that occasionally insists that I'm not flexible enough.

Get Yoga Design Lab's bolster at Amazon for $74

For toting the essentials on the go: a specially designed bag

Credit: Reviewed / Alison Kotch The Yoga Bag by Yoga Design Lab is a roomy way to tote essentials to and from class.

Investing in the right gear has made my at-home practice so automatic and comfortable, there’s almost zero need for studio-based workouts. However, I decided to buy a bag so I’m prepared when that time comes—or if I decide to try a yoga retreat to truly get my zen on.

Unlike my previous yoga mat carrier, which resembled a sling with a pocket to hold a few essentials, Yoga Design Lab’s yoga mat bag is more like an elongated gym bag, perfect to protect my mat and roomy enough to hold a water bottle, sweatshirt, and other post-workout essentials. Its generously-sized zipper pockets can also hold snacks and other small items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though I wouldn’t use this when I didn’t have much to carry, the aegean green print I picked is vibrant enough to make me feel uplifted and motivated in the winter months when I have more layers to lug around. The energizing pattern also makes me feel like I’m at the beach… even though I am practicing in the city.

Get Yoga Design Lab's mat carrier at Amazon for $74

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.