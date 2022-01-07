Could your next exercise bike have floor-to-ceiling screens?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If a 20-inch screen on your exercise bike isn’t quite replicating your in-class workout, have you considered stacking three 55-inch OLED screens floor to ceiling? LG has.

LG Display debuted its “virtual ride” concept at CES 2022, which stacks three 55-inch OLED screens vertically, extending above and wrapping behind the user’s head. Cyclists can take virtual rides through nature scenery, city roads, or other bike trails, and with the UHD resolution, it'll feel almost like the real thing.

Credit: LG Display Explore without leaving your living room with the LG virtual ride.

The design also includes a 23.1-inch OLED touchscreen armrest, so users can quickly and easily change the settings of their ride. Though it was conceived with an exercise bike in mind—and no particular brand partner has been announced—the screen could theoretically could be applied to other large cardio equipment like treadmills or rowing machines.

LG Display is a manufacturer and supplier of OLED screens, so the virtual ride concept only shows what could be possible with LG screens. There is no release date or price for this new tech—yet.

