11 TikTok-famous fitness products you'll actually want to use

Newsflash: TikTok is more than a place for silly viral videos. It’s also a great resource to find workouts, cool equipment, and trendy athleisure wear. Fitness TikTok (dubbed “FitTok” to those in the know) is full of exercise videos and product recommendations for workout beginners to fitness experts.

Although there are plenty of useful product recommendations to be found on TikTok, a lot of duds (or, at least, some not-so-effective products) may pop up on your feed, too. And for those of us who aren’t personal trainers, it can be difficult to discern the products that are worth the price and effort from those that aren’t. If you’ve been curious about the fitness products you’ve been seeing all over TikTok, keep reading.



1. Booty bands to grow your glutes

Credit: RenoJ/Thrive Make your leg day more challenging with a set of booty bands.

Booty bands, the thick cloth resistance bands FitTok influencers are always wearing, add a serious challenge to your leg day, even if you’re working out at home with limited equipment. TikTokers love using booty bands for donkey kicks, fire hydrants, and glute bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of booty bands out there, but we tried a set of booty bands from a TikTok-famous trainer, Ryan Read. We like them for their fun look, effective added resistance, and the digital workout guide that’s included with the purchase. Another good (and less expensive) option is the RenoJ set, which comes with three bands for about $15 on Amazon. This set has a 4.8-star rating and reviewers gush over how well the bands hold up through their workouts.

“I’m very happy with this purchase!” one reviewer raves. “The colors are playful and make me excited to work out; they don’t ride up, they activate my muscles thoroughly, and they are well worth the money!"

2. Mini-bands to help you progress your workout

Credit: Fit Simplify Make any workout more challenging with a set of mini resistance bands.

For those who can't handle all the resistance of booty bands (or don't feel like paying quite as much for them), consider mini-bands. These small latex loops add resistance to exercises and can help develop both strength and balance, no matter your fitness level. Some FitTok influencers suggest using mini-bands as a way to make push-ups easier for those who can’t do a full bodyweight push-up yet. One trainer says to place the band just above your elbows so it supports your chest on the way down and assists you on the way up.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re shopping for a new set of mini-bands, one popular option is the Fit Simplify brand on Amazon. This set of five bands offers a range of resistance, which the company says ranges from 2 pounds to 30 pounds, for only $8.95. These mini-bands have over 82,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. “I was very surprised by how durable and elastic these bands are," one reviewer writes. "Even after prolonged rigorous workout sessions, I have noticed absolutely no wear or tear whatsoever! Extremely good quality for the price... I would give 10 stars if I could!”

Get the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands from Amazon for $8.95

3. Resistance tubes to make strength training easier

Credit: Timberbrother Resistance tubes are a great way to build strength without weights.

Resistance tubes—or hollow resistance bands with handles—are also a popular band-like tool for at-home workouts. Their longer shape and added handles makes them ideal for bicep curls, seated rows, and reverse flys. TikTokers enjoy using them to work the upper body, including chest, back, biceps, and triceps.

If you’re looking for a set, one option is the Timberbrother resistance tube on Amazon. You can buy one or two tubes that provide what the brand says is 20 pounds or 40 pounds of resistance, respectively, and you can also purchase a behind-the-door anchor for TRX-style workouts. "I ended up buying four of these, and I think they are great," one reviewer writes. "The anchor is very large and works perfectly. I use these with closed loop resistance bands (the ones that look like big rubber bands) and attach it via a slipknot on the loop."

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Timberbrother resistance tube on Amazon for $8

4. A BOSU ball for working on balance and strength

Credit: Bosu Using a Bosu ball helps to challenge your body in new ways.

The BOSU ball is a classic piece of equipment that’s making a big comeback. The BOSU is essentially half of an exercise ball with a plastic base on one side—its name stands for "both sides utilized" because you can exercise using the platform- or the ball-side up. Because of its unique shape, the BOSU is recommended by a lot of trainers and helps you develop many different athletic skills including strength, flexibility, and balance. If you’re looking for a creative BOSU workout, just search “bosu” on TikTok and you’ll find plenty of videos for inspiration—one user suggests standing on the flat side of the BOSU while doing single-leg deadlifts, reverse lunges, and half leg circles to challenge your balance and endurance.

"This home version [of the BOSU] feels just as sturdy as the one I've been using in the gym," writes a reviewer. "I took it into my home gym immediately and used it for a core workout. I can already tell it'll stand up to years of use."

Get the BOSU Balance Trainer on Amazon for $119.12

5. TRX cables for big workouts in small spaces

Credit: TRX Suspension trainers like TRX help add resistance wherever you are.

Suspension trainers like TRX are also big on TikTok. These devices hook into a wall or above a door jam and help you use your body weight to create resistance and add an extra level of challenge (and, some might say, excitement) to exercises like planks, push-ups, inverted rows, and lunges. We've tried—and love—TRX's All-In-One suspension training system. Our writer found it effectively works the muscles all over the body, even if you're confined to a tight space and don't have room for other equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The potential uses of TRX straps are nearly endless, but one TikTok trainer has a quick beginner-friendly full-body workout with TRX bicycle planks, bicep curls, hip thrusts, back rows, tricep extensions, and chest presses.

Get the TRX All-in-one Suspension Training System from Amazon for $169.95

6. Adjustable dumbbells to add variety to your home gym

Credit: Bowflex Save space and still lift heavy with a set of adjustable dumbbells.

Adjustable dumbbells are a fantastic addition to any home gym setup. They’re easy to use when switching up exercises and help save space if you’re working out in your home gym (a.k.a. your living room floor). Reviewers hype up the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, which go up to 52.5 pounds. If you’re looking for something heavier, another popular option is the PowerBlock Pro with expansions, which goes up to 90 pounds each.

"As a military family who moves every two to three years, it is wonderful to not have to pack up an entire set of dumbbells and keep track of them during the move," writes one reviewer of the Bowflex dumbbells. "My husband and I both have seen awesome results from these. When we change the weight on the dumbbells, it is a nice smooth transition."

ADVERTISEMENT

7. A tank top and leggings for the perfect Lululemon dupe

Credit: Amazon These Lululemon dupes are almost as good as the real thing.

The Align tank and leggings from Lululemon are a popular choice among gym goers. The price tag? Not so much. But according to FitTok denizens, you can score near-perfect dupes for Lulu’s Aligns on the cheap on Amazon. The Align tank goes for $58 at Lululemon, and the leggings cost between $88 and $118. But Amazon’s versions are both less than $25.

We tested the so-called “TikTok Leggings” and found that though they were cute, comfy, and practical, the Colorfulkoala leggings weren’t an exact dupe for the Align leggings. But they’re still a nice option for those who don’t want to spend $100 on the real thing.

We haven’t tested the tank yet. But over 7,000 Amazon reviewers have—and judging by its 4.5 stars, it’s a hit. “I was looking for a Lululemon Align tank dupe and this is it!” one Amazon reviewer writes. “The fabric is so soft, stretchy, and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill.”

8. Water bottles to keep you hydrated as you sweat

Credit: Camelbak/Simple Modern Stay hydrated before, during, and after workouts with a reusable water bottle.

It may not be flashy or new, but one of the best things you can do to better your overall health is to drink water. It helps your digestive system, keeps your skin looking healthy and hydrated, and is vital for rehydrating as you exercise.

If you’re looking for a new water bottle, TikTokers rave about the classic Camelbak Eddy water bottle and the Simple Modern adult sippy cup. Both come with some sort of straw, which makes guzzling water easier—this, apparently, is a must for TikTok-approved water bottles. We've also tested a bunch of water bottles in our labs and recommend the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle. It keeps drinks cold, has an opening that's wide enough to add ice cubes, and comes with a straw and a carrying loop. Its just-right 20-ounce size doesn’t require constant refills throughout the day yet isn't too heavy to carry around all day, and the built-in Brita filter allows you to drink from any tap without compromising on taste.

9. Bala Bangles to lift during low-key workouts

Credit: Anthropologie / Bala Bala Bangles can add a stylish flair to your workouts.

TikTok users fawn over Bala Bangles, the ultra-popular wearable wrist and ankle weights that look more like a piece of jewelry than typical workout gear. The Balas are made of solid stainless steel covered with silicone, which should stand up to more abuse than the typical (less expensive) sand-filled neoprene wrist/ankle weights. The weights’ sleek and chic design alone may be enough to make you want to use them, and they’re light enough—weight options include half a pound, one pound, and two pounds each—to be incorporated into many different exercises. Popular options on TikTok include core exercises, like toe taps, and leg exercises, like donkey kicks.

We tested Bala Bangles and liked them as a way to add some weight during yoga, pilates, or weight lifting. However, it’s important not to wear them during cardio workouts (even walking), as this can cause injury to the small muscles in your shoulders that aren't designed to control extra weight around your wrists. And because they’re so light, they’re not the best things to use if you want to build muscle—still, they’re a good way to add extra resistance to your workouts. (Plus, they keep you looking fabulous even while you sweat.)



Get a Bala Bangles for $39.20 from Anthropologie

10. A BootySprout for working your legs

Credit: BootySprout The BootySprout makes it easy to perform hip thrusts at home.

The BootySprout is a unique piece of equipment that is taking TikTok users (with disposable income) by storm. It’s a platform with an attached leg rest and removable resistance bands that makes it easy to perform hip thrusts (an important exercise for developing glutes) at home using bands instead of barbells. The device comes with three different straps that the company claims add up to 135 pounds of resistance. You can also use the BootySprout for Bulgarian split squats, donkey kicks, and straight leg lifts. TikTokers love how much resistance it adds and say it delivers serious results.

"Super convenient, light, easy to use and super effective work out. It folds up so nicely so it doesn’t take up much room and really easy to store. I love it!" one BootySprout user writes.

Get the BootySprout for $164

11. Foam rollers to recover after an intense workout

Credit: LuxFit Recover faster after intense workouts with a foam roller.

If you’re looking to level up your recovery game, you want a foam roller. These let you stretch out your muscles and ease out knots, which can help prevent injury in the long run. And although we can’t officially endorse this off-label use, many TikTokers will tell you that foam rollers are also a handy tool for cracking your back (hey, it’s great content).

Choosing a foam roller is all about personal preference. Some like a stiff, denser roller, whereas others prefer something a bit lighter to the touch. We’ve tested a bunch of foam rollers and found that you don't need anything fancy or nubby—a firm foam roll will do the trick. Our top pick is the LuxFit Premium High Density roller. It massages the muscles without being painful, and its length makes it useful for many different stretches.

Get the LuxFit Premium High Density Foam Roller on Amazon for $26.10

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.