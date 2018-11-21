The Best Bath Mats of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Frontgate Bath Mat is both plush and absorbent.

Best Overall Frontgate Resort Bath Mat The Frontgate Resort Bath Mat was incredibly soft to the touch and sucked up all of the water I had spilled on it. The elegant design goes with any decor, too. It felt cushiony soft underfoot and it held up nicely after multiple uses (no sign of wear and tear). The mat also dried completely after a few hours and didn't pill when I ran it through the washer and dryer. It also comes in a convenient (and compact) size at 21 x 34. Made of 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton, the Resort Bath Mat is woven to 1,200 GSM for ultra plushness and absorbency. This mat is designed to acquire a more lush feel each time you run it through the wash. The Frontgate comes in a variety of colors, from soft blues and greys to neutral tones and bright red, green, and orange shades. While it’s more expensive than other bath mats on this list, the Frontgate is well worth the upgrade. Pros Absorbent

Stylish

Dries quickly Cons Expensive Buy now at Frontgate

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Home Dynamix Bath Mat is a good pick for the budget conscious buyer.

Best Value Home Dynamix Smart Dry Memory Foam Bath Mat The Home Dynamix Memory Foam Bath Mat felt like a cushion, and the absorption power was good for the price. It's the perfect size for the space outside of your shower and the style is simple enough to match any bathroom. It also comes in a cute pink and basic white color, giving you two easy to match options. The Home Dynamix comes in three sizes, 17 x 24, 21 x 34, and 24 x 58, as well as a contour option to fit all of your sizing needs. Made of ventilated open-cell memory foam, this mat is designed to dry quickly and is stain resistant. Its 3D mesh non-skid backing will prevent any slipping as you step out of the shower. It did pill some after washing and drying, but that's to be expected given its low price point. If you're looking for a budget-friendly bath mat, look no further than the Home Dynamix. Pros Affordable

Simple style

Comfortable Cons Pills when washed Buy now at Bed Bath & Beyond

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser For testing, each mat was soaked with one cup's worth of water. This is how we gauged a mat's absorption power.

The Tester

Hi, I’m Cailey, a staff writer here at Reviewed and a new homeowner, but I have mixed feelings about the subpar bath mat we purchased. While it is a nice color and cushy on my feet, it collects water easily and is always damp, even in-between my daily showers. So instead of just trying to go out and buy a new one, I was intent on updating this guide to find the very best. Bath mats weren’t something I invested in before becoming a homeowner, but now that I have a stand-up shower with no tub to catch splashes, a bad bath mat simply won't do.

This guide was first written by Kori Perten, the former Home and Outdoors Editor at Reviewed. She spent too many years standing on gross, thin mats after her daily shower, prompting her to write this guide.

The Tests

For testing, each mat was used in conjunction with two showers a day. In addition to noting how each mat felt as we stepped on it, we weighed the mats before and after showering to see how much water weight they took on. We then hung the mats to dry, checking at the four-hour mark to see if they were still sopping wet or only moderately damp.

To gauge absorbency, we poured a cup's worth of water on each mat. After about 10 seconds, we picked up the mat to see how well it had soaked up the puddle. For the last step, we washed the mats in a washing machine (with the exception of the bamboo ToiletTree Bath Mat) and checked if it had any effect on shedding or pilling.

What You Should Know About Buying a Bath Mat

When it comes to bath mats, there are three main categories of mat: Woven, wooden, and memory foam. Woven mats can be cotton or synthetic, and while it's not a hard and fast rule, synthetic typically dries more quickly than cotton. Cotton has the ability to be more absorbent and hold up nicely in the wash, though, so there's no need to rule it out just yet. Wooden mats are a whole different kind of beast, not intended to be soft, cozy, or absorbent. Memory foam mats, on the other hand, create a lot of supportive cushion between your feet and the floor, but they also don't absorb water very well and tend to stay wet for a while.

Also, size matters, so measure your bathroom before you go shopping. You want to get a mat that fits nicely next to the tub or in front of the sink, but take care that there's plenty of room for the door to swing open and shut. Some of the taller mats can block the movement of the door, so be thoughtful about placing taller mats further away from the door, or about choosing thinner mats.

What else goes into a good bath mat? Well, it should be able to absorb spills or drips quite effectively while also managing to stay dry between showers. It should also be comfortable to stand on, affordable, attractive, and available in a number of sizes and colors so that you can match it to your home. Everything else just boils down to personal preference.

Washing Your Bath Mat

You'll probably want your mat to be machine washable. This shouldn't be hard to find, as every fabric mat we tested could go in the washing machine, but definitely double-check the washing instructions. For good results, most recommend running it on a delicate cycle using hot water to kill any bacteria lurking in the fibers. Overstock suggests throwing bath towels in the dryer with your bath mat for extra protection.

When Should I Replace My Bath Mat?

Bath mats are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, so it's important to replace it every two years (as long as you're washing it regularly). While incredibly soft and machine washable, cotton bath mats and rugs need to be washed frequently to keep them sanitary. However, consistent washing may cause pilling. A bamboo bath mat, on the other hand, can last you many years without a single machine wash.

Do Bamboo Bath Mats Absorb Water?

Bamboo mats don’t absorb much water, so they're not as prone to developing mold and mildew. They also don’t need to be washed, which can lead to pilling, fading, and tearing. So, if you don’t want to be washing your bath mat often, a bamboo version may be the way to go. Aside from the cleanliness benefits, they're aesthetically pleasing and calming, reminiscent of your favorite spa or a Japanese hot spring. The only downside is they can grow mold over time, as they're typically in a humid environment. Make sure you wipe it down regularly with a dry cloth and check for any mold. The wood will inevitably start to rot, so this isn’t a lifetime purchase.

Bath Mats vs. Bath Rugs

Bath mats are actually different than bath rugs. A mat is more functional than a rug. Mats should absorb water, dry quickly, and keep you from slipping when you step out of the shower. Meanwhile, rugs are often cozier and more aesthetically pleasing. Neither are meant to be kept inside your tub or shower, though. For extra slip protection, rubber mats can be purchased for specific use inside a bathtub or shower.

Other Bath Mats We Tested

The Company Store Estate Legends Luxury Cotton Bamboo Bath Rug The Estate Legends Luxury Cotton Bamboo Bath Mat is definitely luxurious. It’s white and furry and looks great in any bathroom. It was the largest (at 30 x 50) and heaviest of all of the bath mats we tested. This rug is very thick and made of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent bamboo material. It is also available in three sizes and features a tufted construction that is cushy on your feet. The mat was also very absorbent and provided plenty of coverage as you step out of the shower. It also comes in a 24 x 40 size option if the one we tested is too large for your bathroom. The downsides? The one we tested is white and could get dirty easily. On the upside, it also comes in a cream color that will be more stain-proof. While it is machine washable, its furry texture could make drying difficult and cause the mat to pill and tangle. If you want to upgrade your bathroom and don’t mind the high-maintenance element of air drying and fluffing afterward, this could be the mat for you. Pros Luxurious

Absorbent

Provides good coverage Cons High-maintenance

Dirties easily Buy now at The Company Store

Momentum Home Shag Bath Mat (24" x 40") This was moderately fluffier and slightly quicker to dry than our winning mat, but it was also far less absorbent and cost about twice as much. It’s still a great choice, especially if you want your mat to dry more quickly—just know that the reason for the shorter dry time is that it doesn’t soak up as much water in the first place. The mat is made of soft microfiber bristles, which feel cozy on the feet. It's safe to throw in the washing machine, though you'll have to let it dry flat or on a clothing line. $35.49 from Amazon

Smart Dry Memory Foam Bath Mat The Smart Dry Memory Foam Bath Mat was very similar to the Home Dynamix, the major difference was the price. It was also a good size and style for any bathroom, and also came in a variety of light and dark neutral colors that you could easily match your bathroom decor. Like the Home Dynamix, the Smart Dry is also made of ventilated open-cell memory foam and is designed to dry quickly and be stain-resistant to keep that mat looking new. It comes in three sizes that are compact but still large enough to give adequate coverage as you step out of the shower. It mopped up most of the water I purposely spilled during testing, too. The only downside is that it pills a bit when washed and dried. The Smart Dry is an affordable and comfortable bath mat that should be able to accommodate all of your needs. Pros Comfortable

Affordable

Compact size Cons Pills when washed Buy now at Bed Bath & Beyond

Mea Ogee Pattern Memory Foam Bath Mat The look of the Mea Ogee Pattern Memory Foam Bath Mat was a personal favorite of mine in terms of style and color. It had a silky texture and came in a dark teal shade with a geometric pattern that was lovely to behold. It also comes in dark grey, navy, sage, taupe, blue, and light grey and is certain to match the decor in most bathrooms. While I liked the design, I had a few minor nitpicks. The size we tested (17 x 24) is a bit small to cover all the splashes from your shower. The mat also comes in a 20 x 32 size that will give your bathroom floor more coverage. It collected dirt easily, although it had a solid non-skid backing that prevented any slippage. Despite these drawbacks, it was comfortable on my feet and absorbed most of the water I spilled, making it a decent choice if you’re in the market for a memory foam bath mat that’s aesthetically pleasing. Pros Pretty design

Absorbent Cons Too small

Collects dirt easily Buy now at Wayfair

Charlton Home Broadbent Plush Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip Bath Mat Made of soft memory foam, the Broadbent Bath Mat had a nice cushiony feel and could cover a large part of the floor outside of your shower. It came in a variety of calming blue shades and would add a bright spot to any bathroom. The soft, brushed microfiber material was cozy and repelled splashes easily. It comes in two sizes, (20 x 32 or 17 x 24) that should fit nicely into most bathrooms. The Broadbent also had a skid-resistant backing and slip-resistant surface that provided stability as I stepped out of the shower. While it left quite a bit of water on the floor during the spill test, it was dry to the touch after being hung up for a few hours. Despite being made of soft memory foam, this bath mat was average at best and a little too expensive for its absorption power compared to the other memory foam products we tested. Pros Cushy feel

Oversized

Dries quickly Cons Not very absorbent Buy now at Wayfair

Gorilla Grip Original Bath Rug (30" x 20") Our former Best Overall, the Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat, is a good choice if you’re looking for a basic bath mat. It’s a soft rug to step on, but not so plush that a little water gives it a matted, tangled look. It’s also ultra-absorbent to the point where it can soak up a spilled cup of water in about ten seconds, which means any dripped water will go into the mat, rather than into the grout between your floor tiles. That said, in our second round of testing, it didn't hold up to our wear and tear tests. The mat got tangled and matted after a couple of uses and it collected dirt easily. The Gorilla Grip mat is available in 20 different colors from black to light pink, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bathroom decor scheme that it can’t fit. And while we tested the 30 x 20 version, it actually comes in two other sizes (24 x 17 and 44 x 26), as well as a U-shaped version designed to fit around a toilet. Pros Absorbent

Many color choices Cons Collects dirt easily $29.99 from Amazon

Wamsutta Duet Bath Rug (20" x 34") My feet loved this mat the most, thanks to its soft, fuzzy texture. In my notes, I admitted that I’d use it again for that reason alone. However, when I tried to use it to soak up spilled water, it was ineffective. I also noticed it was unraveling a bit around the edges, which didn’t make me terribly optimistic about its lifespan. Grab one of these if you want the softest mat in the bunch, or if you want a mat from an established line that has many other options for matching rugs meant to fit on the floor, around toilets, and even on top of the lid to the toilet. $19.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy now at Amazon

Vdomus Microfiber Shag Bath Rug (32" x 20") This bath mat is fine, but it’s nothing special. There are comfier mats to situate beneath your feet, as well as more absorbent ones—the Vdomus picked up some water, but still left a minor puddle on the floor. You won’t hate it, but you won’t love it either. The real reason to steer clear of the Vdomus—which, again, really isn't bad—is that visually it looks very similar to both the Gorilla Grip and Momentum mats, yet it performed worse than both in our testing. I'm not sure why you'd want to buy a lesser version of the same kind of mat. $37.97 from Amazon

Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat (17" X 24") If you really want that velvety, cushiony memory foam feel, Genteele is probably what you’re looking for. It’s certainly lovely to step on when dry, though any dampness renders it pretty icky to come into contact with... not that it even absorbs very much water. It also came folded in two, and I found the crease difficult to get rid of, which made it visually unappealing for a while. That said, it provides a whole lot of cushion between your soles and the floor. Also, a little caution for those too lazy to research dimensions—the smallest version (17 x 24) feels really small for a post-shower space. The 20 x 32 mat might be a better bet. If you've never had a memory foam bath mat, you should know that you'll probably either love it or hate it, but you're unlikely to feel ambivalent. If you love it, you'll love it for the supportive, springy cushion laid between your feet and the floor, as well as for the velvety texture. If you hate it, it will be due to the unpleasant squishiness of damp memory foam, though of course, it will dry eventually. $12.99 from Amazon

Magnificent Memory Foam Bath Mat (20" x 32") Magnificent’s memory foam mat had the same score as the Genteele, and it’s not hard to see why. The two are pretty comparable, though the Magnificent has a bunch of horizontal seams (unattractive), comes only in a 20 x 32 size, and only has two color options. That makes the Magnificent mat good and less good in the exact same ways as the Genteele. It provides a really top-notch cushion that's supportive of your feet, but also doesn't do a good job absorbing water. It's a bit gross when wet. If you want memory foam, the Genteele and Magnificent mats are so similar that it really just comes down to which one you prefer the look of. $19.95 from Amazon

$28.18 from Walmart

Kassatex Cobblestone Bath Mat It was surprising to see the in-demand Cobblestone Bath Mat score so low in our tests, especially since it went in and out of stock during the testing process. Manufactured in the heart of Manhattan's garment district, the mat is made of combed Aegean cotton. Despite what the Internet thinks, I found it to be subpar. It absorbed water well, but I didn’t enjoy using it as its texture was scratchy and uncomfortable. The white color also collected dirt and appeared grimy after several uses. All in all, I wouldn’t recommend the Cobblestone for your bathroom unless you’re really going for an Anthropologie home decor theme. It also comes in one size, 34 x 21, so it would not be a good fit for every bathroom. Pros Absorbs water well Cons Scratchy texture

Collects dirt Buy now at Anthropologie

AmazonBasics Banded Bath Mat The AmazonBasics Bath Mat was our former Best Value pick, but it got knocked down a few pegs because of the scratchiness of the fabric. The mat is exactly what you’d expect: basic. It’s soft enough on the feet, though pretty thin, so you may want to use it as a post-bath supplement to a plushier mat rather than a permanent floor cover. That said, it’s inexpensive, absorbent, and easy to wash and dry. It comes in just one size (20 x 31) and a few subdued color options (black, grey, navy blue, and white). Pros Inexpensive

Absorbent

Washes easily Cons Scratchy fabric $11.99 from Amazon

Urban Outfitters Peachy Clean Bath Mat The Peachy Clean Bath Mat is really, really cute. Unfortunately, it gets really gross after a couple of uses. In addition to collecting dirt easily, it formed pills after washing and drying and it would be better served by spot cleaning. It was also only 20 inches in diameter and did not provide much floor coverage. During the spill test, a noticeable amount of water was left behind on the floor. It’s just not a functional bath mat and its cute factor won’t last. The Peachy Clean is a good lesson in avoiding 100 percent cotton and novelty when shopping for a bath mat, as it just won't do the job. Pros Cute style Cons Pills when washed

Collects dirt

Not absorbent Buy now at Urban Outfitters

ToiletTree Bamboo Bath Mat If you buy the ToiletTree mat, it has to be because you specifically want a bamboo mat. Buy it for any other reason and you’ll be disappointed. When I stepped onto it after a shower, it felt slippery, hard, and a little cold under my feet. It doesn’t soak up any water, which pooled under the mat after use. Water also puddles on top of the bamboo if you don’t do anything to get rid of it. That said, if you're looking specifically for a bamboo bath mat, you probably understand that it won't do what a fabric one does. I can't deny that this mat made my bathroom look very spa-like, though I'd prefer something softer, but you do you! Pros Cool aesthetic Cons Uncomfortable

Slippery

Cold on feet $49.95 from Amazon

$44.21 from Walmart

$49.95 from QVC

