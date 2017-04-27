The Best Window Air Conditioners of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

After over 40 hours of testing 11 different models in the scorching heat of a North Carolina summer, we found that the GE Profile Series PHC08LY ( available at Amazon ) is the all-around best window air conditioner. It offers an agreeable balance of cooling performance, energy efficiency, modern tech integration, and stylish design.

Surviving the summer heat can be difficult without an air conditioner . On a sweltering hot day, crank up the cool air and you'll feel all of the temperature-related misery melt away. If your home doesn’t come equipped with central air conditioning, trying to figure out which AC unit is best for your house, condo, or apartment can easily make your body heat rise. Window-mounted air conditioners all pretty much look the same, but they’re rated to be effective in spaces of varying size and can require drastically different amounts of power, per hour, to use. This can make finding the right one to install in your home difficult. So, to help make your life a bit less stressful, we did the research for you.

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Oliver This reliable, feature-packed air conditioner from GE earned our top honors during testing.

GE Profile PHC08LY Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $399.00 Home Depot Buy GE Profile PHC08LY Best Overall The GE Profile Series PHC08LY is a window-mounted air conditioner that blends top-notch cooling capabilities with a variety of unique features, with a bit of style and elegance. During testing, this 8,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) AC unit reduced our 340 square foot test area’s temperature by 10°F in only 43 minutes and lowered the room’s humidity by 14 percent in the same amount of time. On top of this, it ran (for an air conditioner) quietly. While using the GE Profile Series’ Quiet Mode it only put out 49.3 dBA of sound -- that’s less noise than an average household refrigerator makes. On its maximum cool setting, the decibel level ramped up to 59.7 dBA (about as loud as a normal conversation), making it the second quietest air conditioner we’ve ever tested. With the GE appliances app (iTunes and Google Play), users can remotely control and schedule the GE Profile Series while monitoring its power usage and temperature settings. It can also be controlled and monitored via voice through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT. Finally, the GE Profile Series is Energy Star-rated and offers a number of energy-saving features such as power consumption reports and an automatically dimming LED display.

Credit: Reviewed / Kevin Oliver This AC unit from Keystone is a great option for cooling spaces between 100 to 200 square feet in size.

Keystone KSTAW05B Where To Buy $168.98 Amazon Buy $189.99 Walmart Buy $169.99 Target Buy $168.98 Sam's Club Buy Keystone KSTAW05B Best for Small Rooms Our top choice for small spaces is the Keystone KSTAW05B. It’s a 5,000 BTU window air conditioner designed for use in small spaces, between 100 to 200 square feet. Even with its budget-friendly pricing, the Keystone still ships with a number of desirable features, including a fan-only mode, dehumidification options, an LCD remote, an energy-saver mode, and a 24-hour on/off timer. While the Keystone, with its lower BTU rating, can’t hold its own against air conditioners designed to cool larger spaces, it still proved surprisingly efficient at cooling our 340 square foot test space. In just under two hours, the Keystone dropped the temperature in the room by 10°F. We also found that it projected air well, making the room feel instantly cooler before the temperature had actually dropped. So far as dehumidification goes, it lowered the humidity in our test space from 66 percent to 52 percent in under two hours.

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy We used a variety of temperature, humidity, and electrical usage sensors to test the air conditioners in this guide.

The Tester

I'm Kevin Oliver. I’m a reviewer for sites like Reviewed, BGR, Freshome, and TechRadar. I have a passion for diving headfirst into complicated topics and distilling them into something worth reading. For eight years, I’ve also had success in the professional audio world as both a touring musician and a sound engineer. This qualifies me to delve into the nitty-gritty of products—like window air conditioners—where noise can be a big factor.

The Tests

To make sure we were fair in our evaluation, we put the 11 air conditioners (ranging from 5,000 to 14,000 BTU) through their paces in the same 340 square foot room, taking into account the expected rate of cooling of each unit. After all, comparing a 5,000 BTU product and a 14,000 BTU behemoth is truly a case of apples and oranges.

We installed each air conditioner in the same room, each time making sure the temperature was as close to 80°F as possible, before turning the AC unit on at full max. 11 temperature and humidity sensors were also set up in the room, which we used to see how long it took for the room to cool down to 70°F—both while it was empty and when there was someone in the room. A noisy air conditioner can be a deal-breaker for bedroom use, so we measured the noise level at the center of the room using a decibel meter while the window units were running. The decibel meter was set to the dBA weighting: a corrected form of decibel measurement in which low, often imperceivable frequencies are reduced, making it a more accurate measurement of what the human ear perceives as loudness.

In addition to collecting hard data, we also evaluated the air conditioners based on a subjective basis, including how easy it was to install, replace its air filters, understand its manual, and use each unit. We took the weight, general awkwardness, ease of storage, and portability of each unit into account. And since no one wants an AC unit that excessively ratchets up their power bill, we measured the power consumption of each unit using an electricity usage monitor.

How Does an Air Conditioner Work?

Back in the day, the best way to keep cool was to spend your days below ground or in the shade where the heat of the sun couldn't slowly roast the joy out of your life. That all changed in 1902 when Willis Carrier invented the first electrically-powered air conditioner. It was a massive device designed to pump cool air into large spaces, such as a warehouse or a movie theatre. Over the next century, air conditioners have changed a lot--you can now buy a room air conditioner small enough to fit in your bedroom window. Central air conditioners have become powerful and affordable enough to chill an entire house, unlike the expensive massive evaporative coolers of days gone by. But the basic principle behind how this cooling hardware has worked over the past century has remained much the same.

In basic terms, all air conditioners consist of four parts: a compressor, an evaporator, a condenser, and an expansion module. As the warm air in your home passes over the winding, tubular surface of the evaporator, refrigerant chemicals inside the tubes absorb the heat in the air. As a result, the air's temperature is cooled. As the refrigerant is heated, it transforms from a liquid to a gas. The vaporized refrigerant is sucked into the air conditioning unit's compressor. Here, the refrigerant is, well, compressed, raising both the amount of pressure it's under and its temperature. The resulting hot, pressurized gas is then forced into the condenser, where it is transformed back into a liquid state as the heat in the refrigerant is radiated away. The condenser on an air conditioner is easy to identify: just look for the grid of metal fins located on the part of the AC unit positioned outside of your home. Once the liquid refrigerant has been cooled in the condenser, it's recirculated back into the evaporator where the whole process starts all over again.

One of the fringe benefits that come from this method of cooling is that, as the air is cooled by the refrigerant passing through an AC unit's evaporator, the moisture in the air is cooled enough to transform into a liquid, which collects on the evaporator. As such, when the once-hot air is recirculated back into the room where your air conditioner is installed, it's not only cooler but also dryer--that's a huge win for those living in a humid environment. The water pulled from the air is typically channeled to drain outside of your home or, depending on the type of air conditioner in question, collected in a bin to be disposed of later.

Other Window Air Conditioners We Tested

Midea MAW08S1YWT Where To Buy $217.98 Sam's Club Buy Midea MAW08S1YWT While the Midea brand may not be as well-known as Frigidaire, LG, or GE, in the United States, the Midea SmartCool MAW08S1YWT was one of the best AC units we tested. It comes loaded with tons of features, some of which are typically only found on more expensive air conditioners, including a dedicated app for controlling and monitoring your AC unit and voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When it came down to performance, the Midea SmartCool more than hold its own against the competition, registering a 10°F and 15-percent humidity drop in only an hour on a day that was nearly 100°F outside and 82°F in the 340 square foot test room.. Installation and removal of the unit was a breeze, with Midea including clear instructions for installation and weather-proof sealing. All in all, this was easily one of the best units we tested and one that is certainly worth considering for your room.

LG LW8017ERSM Where To Buy $289.00 Amazon Buy $289.00 Walmart Buy $304.99 Best Buy Buy $289.00 Abt Buy LG LW8017ERSM The LG LW8017ERSM is the updated version of our previous top pick, the LW8016ER. This unit looks virtually indistinguishable from its predecessor and put up a strong performance during testing, dropping the temperature by 10°F in only 40 minutes. One major addition to this updated AC unit is the integrated LG SmartThinQ technology that allows you to connect to and control your LW8017ERSM from anywhere using LG’s app (iTunes and Google Play), ensuring that you never have to return to a hot, muggy house again. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The LG LW8017ERSM required more elbow grease on the assembly side of things than much of the competition. At 62.7 dBA, it also in the middle of the pack in terms of noise level on maximum settings. While it couldn’t grab our top spot, the LG LW8017ERSM carries the legacy of its predecessor as a simple yet powerful workhorse of an air conditioner, while also adding handy WiFi integration. For the price, it’s one of the best window air conditioners on the market.

Frigidaire Gallery FGRQ0833U1 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $413.30 Walmart Buy $429.96 Lowe's Buy Frigidaire Gallery FGRQ0833U1 The surprisingly sleek 8,000 BTU Gallery Quiet Temp FGRQ083WAE (also sold as the FGRQ0833U1 by some retailers) from Frigidaire certainly earns its name as the quietest of all the A/C units (on maximum settings) we tested, softly boasting 56.4 dBA (quieter than a normal conversation). During testing, the Gallery Quiet Temp cooled the room by 10°F and lowered the room’s humidity by 12 percent in one hour. The design of this unit’s front vent forced the air into the center of the room, giving the perception of a rapid room-wide temperature drop. In fact, our center of the room sensor dropped a dramatic 18°F over the course of the hour. While other units boasted similar cooling power, none did it as quietly as the Frigidaire Gallery Quiet Temp. Ease of installation combined with a simple interface and easy-to-understand instructions made operating the Quiet Temp a breeze. This Frigidaire also features a handy remote and a programmable 24-hour on/off timer to ensure the room cools when you want it to. The only real drawback to the Frigidaire Gallery Quiet Temp is the price tag, which at the time of testing was one of the pricier units we tested. However, the value can be seen in the Quiet Temp’s obviously high build quality and attention to detail. This is a well-designed air conditioner that gets the job done efficiently and quietly, making it the perfect 8,000 BTU air conditioner for a bedroom or office.

LG LW8016ER Where To Buy $268.61 Amazon Buy $268.61 Walmart Buy $259.00 Abt Buy $279.00 BuyDig.com Buy LG LW8016ER The LG LW8016ER was our former top pick when we first tested window AC units in 2016, and although it’s been usurped, this workhorse of an 8,000 BTU Energy Star rated air conditioner is still one of the best options on the market. Unlike the updated LG LW8017ERM, the LW8016ER doesn’t offer any smart or connective features, but it is a well-built unit with intuitive fan and drainage designs, as well as a dedicated dehumidification mode. This AC unit is simple and solid -- boasting all the makings of a durable window air conditioner that will cool your room for years to come.

Haier QHM08LX Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $218.00 Walmart Buy $289.99 Wayfair Buy Haier QHM08LX The Haier QHM08LX is a simple and well-designed air conditioner that offers strong cooling and dehumidification capabilities. In other words: it’s simple and gets the job done. The Haier was fighting the hottest testing day (over 100°F with 78 percent humidity), but performed admirably, dropping the temperature by 10°F over an hour and a half, while dropping the humidity a staggering 19 percent over the same period of time. Aside from a 24-hour timer, the Haier has little to offer in the way of features.

Friedrich CP08G10B Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $439.93 Walmart Buy $459.00 Abt Buy Friedrich CP08G10B The Friedrich Chill CP08G10B is a well-built air conditioner that features relatively simple installation—including a slide-out chassis for a through-the-wall application—plus an oscillating fan setting to spread the “chill” more evenly. In the end, the Friedrich Chill CP08G10B was too pricey to be considered for our top spot. However, if there’s extra room in the budget, or you’re shopping for the bedroom, this unit just maybe what you’re looking for.

Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $309.00 Walmart Buy $309.00 BuyDig.com Buy Frigidaire FFRE0833S1 This affordable air conditioner really has a lot going for it. At 52 pounds, it’s six pounds lighter than the LG LW8016ER, and features a robust remote control with a built-in thermostat, allowing you to program the A/C to shut off when the temperature around the remote itself reaches the target. Back in 2016, we found this model’s fan noise to be relatively intrusive, and there’s no drain for whatever humidity may accumulate. Still, it’s a decent option if our top picks are sold out.

LG LW1517IVSM Where To Buy $529.99 Amazon Buy $529.99 Walmart Buy $489.00 Home Depot Buy $529.00 Abt Buy LG LW1517IVSM The LG Dual Inverter LW1517IVSM is the only 14,000 BTU unit we tested, making it impossible to compare to the other units we tested. This unit was designed to cool a much larger room (up to 800 square feet) and we’re looking at this air conditioner on its own merits. With a shipping weight of 102 pounds, this LG air conditioner was much more challenging to install than the other, smaller units that we called in for testing. While two people are always recommended for installing something as heavy as an air conditioner, this unit makes it an absolute requirement. Once installed, it performed as well as one would expect -- outpacing its much smaller competition in cooling our 340 square foot test space. In only half an hour, the LG Dual Inverter 14,000 BTU completed the 10-degree test and actually dropped the center of the center of the room by 11°F. It also lowered the room’s humidity by 14 percent in that time. This unit offers LG's SmartThinQ technology, allowing its user to control the unit via LG’s smartphone app, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Dual Inverter is designed to reduce energy consumption by 25 percent and also featured a more updated and sleeker design than the LG8017ERM near the top of our list. If you’re in need of cooling a larger room, the LG Dual Inverter LW1517IVSM holds much of the best that LG has to offer with cooling power that truly packs a punch.

hOmeLabs HME020003N Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy hOmeLabs HME020003N On the opposite end of the power spectrum from the LG LW1517IVSM is this 5000 BTU HomeLabs HME020003N air conditioner. This low-powered unit has an enticing price tag and a fair amount of features, making it a viable option for those looking to cool their room on a budget. In our tests, the HomeLabs unit stayed on pace with the Keystone (our top choice for small rooms) in both cooling and humidity reduction, completing the temperature drop in just over 95 minutes while lowering the humidity by 14 percent in that time. But ultimately, the Homelabs didn’t have the number of features our top pick offered, making it not as good of a value. Still, with easy installation, a simple interface, and steady performance, the HomeLabs HME020003N is a great choice for anyone looking to cool a small room without shelling out big bucks.

