The Best Electric Toothbrushes of 2022

There are dozens of electric toothbrushes, all claiming to do the same thing: remove plaque from your teeth and provide you with, in addition to flossing, adequate gum care.

To find out which electric toothbrush you should buy we've been researching and testing these devices for several years. For our most recent update, we spent two months brushing our teeth with nine of the top products on the market. For this guide, we also interviewed a periodontist from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. In the end, we found that the Oral B Pro 3000 (available at Amazon for $89.94) is the best electric toothbrush for most people, thanks to a few small but meaningful features that make your brushing more effective.

For folks who are electric toothbrush curious but hesitant to invest, our Best Value pick, the Philips One (available at Amazon for $89.94) will get you started, at an easy-to-chew-on price.





Here are the best electric toothbrushes we tested ranked, in order:



1. Oral B Pro 3000

2. Philips One

3. Oral B iO Series 9

4. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

5. Oral B Vitality

6. Foreo Issa3

7. Quip

8. Goby

9. Colgate Hum



Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Oral B Pro 3000 destroyed the competition with its reasonable price and outstanding set of features.

Best Overall Oral B Pro 3000 Since the first time we tested it, the Oral B Pro 3000 has been given a couple of upgrades. These additional tweaks to an already great electric toothbrush helped it to remain as our Best Overall pick. In addition to the Pro 3000’s pressure sensor–a red LED that flashes when you’re pushing too hard on your teeth–this toothbrush now has a charging indicator and battery life LED as well. The indicator flashes to confirm the toothbrush has made a proper connection with the charger. This eliminates the mystery of whether or not its battery is being charged. It’s a feature, no matter the price point, that every electric toothbrush should have. The battery lasts at least a week which is a reasonable expectation for an electric toothbrush. During testing, we found the Pro 3000’s noise level was acceptable. It’s not the quietest toothbrush we tested for this guide. But it doesn’t make enough noise to rattle the teeth out of your head, either. We liked that its two-minute brushing timer is broken up into 30-second intervals. It’s a great reminder for you to change your brushing angle and the area of your mouth that’s being worked on. Most importantly, during testing, it beat every other toothbrush in this guide in the area of plaque removal. After chewing a plaque tablet (more on that in our "how we tested" section), I could have walked outside without brushing again and I don’t think anyone would have noticed. The amount of dyed plaque was that minor. What’s more, after brushing, my mouth felt great. Pros Great plaque removal

Good range of replacement heads

Pros Great plaque removal

Good range of replacement heads

LED indicators for pressure and battery Cons None that we could find

$100.63 from Walmart

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Philips One is a great option for those looking to try an electric toothbrush for the first time.

Best Value Philips Sonicare One If using an electric toothbrush is uncharted territory for you, we recommend trying one that offers a brushing experience similar to what a regular toothbrush provides. The Philips Sonicare One’s assistance for cleaning is slight compared to our Best Overall pick: the head of the One vibrates slightly, as you brush your teeth. With less vibration comes less noise, and the One is quieter than other toothbrushes. As such, your brushing technique is much more important with a toothbrush like this than with more advanced models, which feature spinning bristles and the like. The One's brush head has a lovely taper at the tip, giving it great reach for all your molars. The handle is slender, making it easy to hold and change angles while brushing. There's no need for charging since it runs on a single AAA battery This makes it an ideal electric toothbrush for travel, where lugging along another charger and cord in addition to the ones you need for the rest of your devices, may not be desirable. The most significant feature that the One offers is its built-in timer. Start brushing and the One will let you know, after two minutes, that it’s time to stop. We also like its clever case design, which protects the toothbrush and is easy to remove when it's time for a good old-fashioned tooth cleaning. Pros Slick travel case

Comfortable tapered brush

Pros Slick travel case

Comfortable tapered brush

No charging required Cons Underpowered compared to many alternatives

$24.95 from Walmart

$24.99 from Target

How We Tested Electric Toothbrushes

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy Our research found that there is no difference in the cleaning power of an electric toothbrush that uses a rotating head or sonic vibration technology.

The Testers

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy With so many factors to consider, choosing the best electric toothbrush wasn't easy for Rebecca.

I’m Becky Boniface. I dodged braces for years and have embraced my slightly crooked teeth as one of my unique charms. After getting a cavity that required a root canal (ouch) to repair, I got more serious about my dental hygiene and got an electric toothbrush.

As an early adopter of electric toothbrushes, I jumped at the chance to update this article with new testing. I can tell you that looking after your chompers results in a much higher quality of life so it’s worth a bit of investment.

Credit: Reviewed.com / David Kender

I'm Dave Kender, Reviewed’s Editor-In-Chief. I've been reviewing products for over 10 years, which has made me a little obsessive when it comes to the details. Plus my dentist tells me I've got great teeth. I wrote the original version of this guide and designed many of the tests you'll find outlined below.

The Tests

After reading expert and user reviews, David conducted interviews with several powered toothbrush brands to get a sense of how different powered toothbrush designs work. With this information, Becky narrowed down the list of potential products to test to nine. She chose products across the price spectrum and made sure to include brushes beyond Oral-B and Philips–the two biggest players in this category.

To get a feel for each of the products in this guide, Becky used each brush twice a day for three days, for a total of six sessions. The finalists were given an extra six sessions for further evaluation. If the brush had Bluetooth connectivity, we tested the app.

At the end of each three-day run, we evaluated the toothbrushes on the following questions:

Setup: How easy was it to start using the toothbrush and set up the charging port?

How easy was it to start using the toothbrush and set up the charging port? Usability: How easy is it to brush your teeth and get to all the nooks and crannies in your mouth? How easy is it to swap out the different brush heads? How do the controls feel? How comfortable is it to hold?

How easy is it to brush your teeth and get to all the nooks and crannies in your mouth? How easy is it to swap out the different brush heads? How do the controls feel? How comfortable is it to hold? Storage: Does the toothbrush come with a safe way to store its brush heads? Is there a cover to protect the bristles when the toothbrush head isn’t in use?

Does the toothbrush come with a safe way to store its brush heads? Is there a cover to protect the bristles when the toothbrush head isn’t in use? Subjective: How clean does your mouth feel after using this toothbrush? Are there any useful special features? How nice are the toothbrush's aesthetics, and how would that affect your willingness to buy it? Did it perform better than a manual toothbrush? If the toothbrush comes with a companion smartphone app, is it actually useful?

How clean does your mouth feel after using this toothbrush? Are there any useful special features? How nice are the toothbrush's aesthetics, and how would that affect your willingness to buy it? Did it perform better than a manual toothbrush? If the toothbrush comes with a companion smartphone app, is it actually useful? Waterproofing: Can the toothbrush run in shower conditions? Can it be submerged in a bucket of water for 30 seconds?

Additionally, for the update on this guide, we used plaque disclosing tablets after the final brushing. These tablets have a dye that reveals any plaque buildup on teeth with a fantastic red or blue color. Then, using a cheek retractor, we took pictures of the dyed teeth and evaluated the amount of plaque left after brushing.

What You Should Know About Electric Toothbrushes

Credit: Reviewed.com / David Kender Oscillating versus sonic brush heads, filmed in slo-mo.

The moment you start shopping for an electric toothbrush, you’re faced with a choice: oscillating versus sonic brush heads. Oral-B (which makes mostly oscillating brushes) and Philips Sonicare (which makes mostly sonic brushes) each make grand and, sometimes misleading, statements about how they work and their relative merits. Here’s the simplest way to explain it:

An oscillating brush head moves with a little rotation to the right, then a little rotation to the left—back and forth, really fast. It looks cool, if not a little intimidating to the first-time user. Experientially, I can say that my mouth always “felt cleaner” after using an oscillating brush.

A sonic brush head doesn’t spin. Rather, it moves in a “wiggle” action, at a very high frequency. The result is typically much quieter and subtler than an oscillating brush head. Newcomers to an electric brush might find it more welcoming.

According to our research, choosing one technology over another will have a negligible impact on your teeth. In a 2011 review of 17 separate trials, no definitive conclusions could be made regarding the superiority of one technology over the other when it came to reducing plaque and gingivitis. There are no tremendous differences between most electric brushes. Much of it comes down to your personal brand preference (and possibly your dentist's recommendation.) Most likely, you’ll settle on one of two brands: Oral-B and Philips Sonicare. Combined, Oral-B and Philips toothbrushes make up 70 percent of electric oral care sales online, and choosing your side is akin to a Coke vs. Pepsi debate.

This negligible difference between brush technologies was backed up by an expert. David interviewed Dr. Soo-Woo Kim of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, who said that, in his experience, he did not see a significant difference in effectiveness between oscillating and sonic.

"I routinely recommend electric toothbrushes," stated Dr. Kim. However, he noted that it wasn’t the cleaning ability of electric toothbrushes that he recommended, rather, the two-minute brushing timer. Knowing how long to brush to ensure that your teeth and gums have been adequately seen to is, for Dr. Kim, an electric toothbrush’s most effective feature.

Every brush in this roundup has a timer. Nearly all the brushes also had a feature that would break that two minutes into four 30-second segments to help guide your brushing. Among brushes we tested, only the Oral-B Vitality was missing this mode.

How Often Should I Change My Electric Toothbrush’s Head?

Regardless of brand, it’s recommended that you replace the brush head every 3-4 months. While this might seem like a straightforward process, it can be anything but.

For example, Oral-B and Philips each have as many as 12 varieties of heads. With names like Precision, Deep Sweep, and InterCare, they all certainly sound healthy. Then there’s compatibility to consider, both within brands and from third-party knock-offs.

Our advice, in summary, is to find something you like and buy it in bulk to save a few bucks.

Other Electric Toothbrushes We Tested

Oral B iO Series 9 The Oral B iO Series 9 testing had some conflicting results. It got top marks for appearance—the toothbrush is matte and easy to hold, with a flush, full-color digital screen that turns on when you pick it up. Built with a smooth material that retains its grip—even when wet—and rinses clean quickly, the Series 9 looks sharp. Series 9 comes with all of the features you could want in an electric toothbrush: a brushing pressure sensor, battery and charge indicator, and a travel case that can charge the toothbrush when you’re on the go. The Series 9’s digital display provides brushing feedback using friendly, interactive messages. For example, an emoticon-style face flashes on the display in response to completing the two minutes toothbrushing regime. If you don’t last the whole two minutes, it frowns at you. When Becky brushed her teeth later than usual, the face on the Series 9’s display winked at her. Beyond encouragement and tut-tutting, the display will also inform you of when you’re using the toothbrush’s various settings, including its tooth whitening or gum health modes. We would have chosen the Series 9 as our top pick, were it not for the fact that it was just barely outperformed by the Oral B Pro 3000, our Best Overall pick which costs significantly less. At the end of testing, Becky found that the Series 9 left more plaque on her teeth than the Oral B Pro 3000. That said, Series 9 was a little quieter than the Pro 3000 and, comes with more bells and whistles. From the standpoint of tooth-cleaning ability, there’s no reason to buy the Series 9 over our Best Overall winner. Pros Two chargers included

Quiet

Pros Two chargers included

Quiet

Motivating display interface Cons None that we could find

$299.97 from Walmart

$299.94 from Target

$290.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is a lux-looking, faux-gold accented device that ships with a pleather-covered charging case, a bespoke charging base, and a microfiber cloth to keep it all looking clean. With this much effort put into the aesthetics of the toothbrush, we were disappointed with the cleaning results. The 9900 scored poorly on the photo plaque test, with plenty of new and old plaque visible. The pressure sensor light is built into the bottom of the toothbrush, making it easy to miss. We weren’t thrilled with the functionality of the 9900’s Bluetooth smartphone app. During setup, the app asks for location access through your phone, one of the only apps to ask for this information. The app also asked each time we signed on if we had changed the brush head, and insisted that only the 9900 be recharged with its included charger. It took a couple of uses before Becky realized that the app was reacting to another toothbrush charger in the bathroom (used by Becky’s partner). When using the 9900 with the app on, the toothbrush is very sensitive to movement and directs for minimal movement. The preferred use indicated by the app is that you hold the brush against your teeth rather than brushing back and forth. Considering the poor results from the plaque test, Philips might want to reconsider this recommendation. Pros Quiet

Luxury accessories

Pros Quiet

Luxury accessories

Two chargers included Cons Companion App teaches inferior toothbrushing method

$491.76 from Walmart

$379.99 from Target

$399.99 from Kohls

Oral B Vitality The Oral B Vitality is one of Oral-B's most basic electric toothbrushes. It comes with a rubber-coated handle and a one-button interface. The first time Becky used it, she didn’t want to finish her brushing session, as the brushing experience made her think that her gums were being shredded by the Vitality’s ‘flosser’ head. However, this was not the case: it was just an intense brushing experience. After using this toothbrush for three days, it earned one of the highest scores in our plaque photo test. For the rest of the tests conducted for this guide, whenever Becky found that one of the electric toothbrushes was unable to remove the plaque dye from her teeth, the Vitality was the toothbrush she’d turned to. However, we were disappointed to find that the Vitality lacked several desirable features: Its two-minute timer doesn’t buzz every 30 seconds to remind you to change brushing areas like other products in this guide and there is no charging indicator; however, there is a light to indicate when you’re brushing too hard. Pros Inexpensive

Pros Inexpensive

Great cleaning power Cons Brushing can feel unpleasantly intense.

$24.97 from Walmart

Foreo Issa 3 The Foreo Issa 3 is a unique toothbrush with a silicone head intended to be replaced about once a year, as opposed to the three to four months suggested for bristled brush heads. Its design makes it stand out from the other products in this guide, with its sleek handle and widely spaced bristles. Given that this toothbrush is made from silicon, its easy to clean with a quick rinse under the tap. However, while brushing, Becky found that her hand would keep slipping further and further up the toothbrush’s handle. Becky liked the Issa 3’s effective, built-in tongue cleaner, but was underwhelmed by its toothbrushing ability. The movement of its head could be described as more of a vibration than scrubbing. When she cleaned her top teeth, she commented that the sensation reminded her of wet skin on an innertube, drifting down a river, squeaking noises and all. While this irritation could be overlooked if it cleaned well, this toothbrush performed poorly. Pros Long lasting silicon

Unique design Cons Rubber squeak feeling on teeth

Handle creep

Poor cleaning ability $186.42 from Amazon

$169.00 from Walmart

Quip You could mistake the Quip electric toothbrush for an O.G. non-electric model. However, looks can be deceiving: the Quip comes packing a brushing timer and a vibration motor, as well as being part of a subscription package. During testing, the Quip shut off after five seconds, at least three times. It would start up again without issue but the unexpected shutoff was irritating. The brush is slightly different than most non-electric toothbrushes, with thicker silicone bristles edging regular softer tufts. The tongue scraper on the back is a thoughtful addition. However, Becky was disappointed by its cleaning. One morning, after using it, she woke up feeling like something had died overnight in her mouth–that it was one of the worst performers in our plaque dye test suggests that its lack of cleaning power was likely to blame. The Quip’s cover secures the toothbrush onto a mirror (or another slick surface) using proprietary reusable tape. However, the cover does nothing to protect the brush head's bristles. If you recall the toilet flushing aeration fiasco in the news a couple of years ago, you’ll know that’s not a good thing. Pros Range of colors

Slender size



Subscription model means new brush heads are delivered when you need them Cons Poor cleaning power

Randomly shut down during testing. Buy now at quip

Buy now at Amazon

Goby Brush Kit The Goby Brush Kit is another subscription toothbrush, offering a never-ending (until you cancel it) flow of toothbrush heads to your door. While the Goby solved some subtle issues with electric toothbrushes, the plaque testing placed the Goby in the middle of the pack. The Goby has a storage base with a reservoir (neatly holding any drippings off your toothbrush after use) and the charger mounts in the back of the base with a magnet. Becky was, however, unimpressed by the design of the electric toothbrush that comes with the Brush Kit. She found its handle was slightly too large for her hands, forcing her to re-grip it each time she changed brushing angles. There are two materials in the handle, one more slippery than the other, making it hard to grip. Pros Mails a new brush head every month

Hygienic stand and charger

Bristle cover

Timer with quadrant buzz Cons Underpowered

Awkward handle

Colgate Hum Given Colgate’s notoriety in the area of dental care, Becky was surprised to find that their Hum electric toothbrush was a disappointment. During our plaque reveal dye test, the Hum was the only toothbrush that couldn’t remove the red stain from the leftover plaque. In fact, this toothbrush performed so poorly that Becky had to use a different toothbrush to clean the remaining plaque and dye from her teeth. While the Hum’s charger felt sturdy, the rest of the toothbrush’s components were poorly made. Its protective case, for example, looks unfinished: the inside of the case lacks a lining. As such, it's full of plastic struts and crevices, which will, over time, make it difficult to keep clean. The toothbrush itself was lightweight compared to other products in this guide and featured a flimsy-feeling power button. Further, the power button lights up while the Hum is being used, but it doesn’t turn on while the toothbrush is being charged. This makes it impossible to know if the Hum is being charged or when charging is complete. Pros Available in a Range of colors

Included travel case Cons Poor build quality

Short battery life

Sub-par brushing capability $69.99 from Colgate

$67.25 from Amazon

$61.99 from Walmart

$69.99 from Target

