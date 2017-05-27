The Best Starter Toolkits of 2022

If my toolkit recommendations were based solely on the number of pieces in a kit, this would have been our main pick. With a whopping 168 pieces (not including each of the zip ties in the kit: I’m looking at you, Workpro), the Deko B0723914V1 has everything you didn’t know you needed. Most of the kit’s tools were good, but not great, with nothing standing out as being particularly low quality. However, the warranty for this kit is a suspiciously short 30 days.
The hammer included in the B0723914V1 wasn’t my favorite—my heart belongs to Stanley. It had a fairly comfortable handle, however, the rubber was softer and the grip was not as secure as the Stanley. The pliers and screwdrivers in this kit, however, really shone, with a ratchet on the interchangeable head screwdriver and magnetic tips on the dedicated flathead and Roberts screwdrivers. Most of the extra pieces in this kit looked useful, including some clips that were stronger than expected. However, all those extra tools pushed up the kit’s price.
If you know how you’d use most of the extra tools, the B0723914V1 might be worth your consideration. Otherwise, stick with a smaller kit of higher quality and purchase individual tools as needed.
This toolkit contains a set of nine hex keys, 22 drive sockets with a ratchet and socket adapters, 28 screwdriver bits, three pliers, a set of six combination wrenches, a set of five precision screwdrivers, four screwdrivers, one adjustable wrench, one hammer, a utility knife, a hacksaw, a level, a 10-foot tape measure, four spring clamps, a box with an assortment of wood screws, a 16-foot roll of insulating tape and a wire stripper.