We tried this innovative office chair that promotes posture—and it’s a dud

All33 Backstrong C1 Pros Good lower back support

Promotes good posture Cons Difficult to recline comfortably

Posture becomes tiring over time

Poor return policy $799.00 from All33

Most of us spend a lot of time at our desks, both for work and recreation, so it makes sense to invest in a good office chair that won’t ruin your posture.

I’m no different, and I’m always looking for a better office chair than the one I own already. So, when I saw that celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bruce Willis are talking about their, ahem, support of the All33 BackStrong C1 vegan leather desk chair (available at All33 for $799.00), I got curious. I also did some research and saw that most users generally like the chair, pointing out that it has caused a significant reduction in their back pain. Obviously, I had to try it out.

About the All33 BackStrong C1 vegan leather desk chair

The All33 BackStrong C1 vegan leather desk chair attempts to solve back problems with its Sit-in-Motion system. Essentially, the seat of the chair is a small cup that contours to the curve of your lower back, promoting good posture.

The chair that I received is the black-on-black model with vegan leather upholstery, but you can also select models that have red or tan upholstery on a black frame. The chair is made of polyurethane (PU) leather, which is also vegan.

The chair itself consists of a seat that is cup-shaped and can tilt back and forth. The base has five legs and sits on wheels for easy movement around your desk area.

What we like

The Sit-in-Motion technology provides lower back support and promotes good posture

The main feature of the All33 BackStrong C1 office chair is its Sit-in-Motion technology. Basically, the seat portion of the chair is shaped like a cup that contours to your lower back and can tilt back and forth while you sit, allowing for more natural pelvic movement.

Sitting in the chair, the cupped design of the seat definitely puts your spine in an upright posture position. It’s less obvious how the tilting action helps you remain comfortable for long periods of time, but I find it does help reduce the kind of body fatigue that can build up from sitting in the same position for too long.

The chair is comfortable to sit in, and it encouraged me to maintain good posture as I sat. Repositioning myself was fairly easy and did help reduce the fatigue from sitting in one position for too long.

The chair is easy to assemble

Credit: Reviewed / Mark Brezinski The C1s comes in just a few pieces with only minor assembly required.

The All33 BackStrong C1 office chair is simple to assemble. It comes in a large box and consists of the main body of the chair, a hydraulic lift, the base, a bracket with a lever for height adjustment, some screws, and a hex key.

Not only was the chair easy to unbox, I had it completely assembled in a manner of minutes. Instructions were included but weren’t necessary—if you’ve ever assembled anything before, this should be a simple and intuitive build.

The vegan leather material feels soft and comfortable

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of leather upholstery. Fortunately, this vegan leather—actually PU leather—doesn’t really feel real, but it is soft and comfortable.

It’s also not as squeaky as genuine leather can be as you squirm around or reposition yourself. Overall, it left me with a good impression.

What we don’t like

Reclining is uncomfortable

Credit: Reviewed / Mark Brezinski Because the part that cups your lower back is disjointed from the upper back rest, reclining can be an awkward balancing act.

While I like the chair in general, it’s far from perfect: Because the seat reclines and the upper back of the chair doesn’t, reclining is often awkward, requiring balance and work to get both parts of your back to recline at the same angle.

The tilting action of the seat helped me remain comfortable for longer than I might have otherwise, but this design comes with a significant drawback. Because your lower back is supported by the cup of a tilting seat, it’s not attached to the part of the seat that supports your upper back. This means trying to lean back is a struggle to avoid different parts of your back reclining at wildly different angles.

As a result, tilting back can feel disjointed and uncomfortable until you find a good balance.

Reclining always started with my shoulders leaning back much further than my lower back, so I then needed to stand my legs up on my tiptoes to get the seat cup to the proper angle—if I let my feet sit flat on the floor, the cup of the seat didn’t tilt back enough, resulting in my lower back at a 90-degree angle while my shoulders were closer to 45 degrees. Trying to maintain a stable plane between these two points of contact requires active work and balance. You can’t just casually recline in this chair.

In customer reviews we saw online, many users noted how uncomfortable it felt to recline and how the chair requires you to sit a specific way to maintain a comfortable posture.

Still, I think the All33 BackStrong C1’s unique design does offer some value to niche customers who may be after this particular style of back support.

The return policy will cost you

While the site doesn’t list a warranty policy per se, All33 BackStrong C1 does offer a 60-day money back guarantee. The company also recommends you try out the chair for 10 days, because “it can take some time for your muscles to adjust to proper posture.”

If you choose to return the chair, you will need to pay a $150 charge to cover shipping and restocking costs. Also, once you’ve requested a refund you have 10 business days to ship the chair back, otherwise the return will not be accepted.

This return policy is not good. It has quite a few stipulations around the window where you can actually return the chair, and in the best case scenario you’ll still be stuck with a charge. If you’re spending almost $800 on a product, you want to feel like you’re making some sort of investment in your future. The All33 return policy does not foster this sense of security.

Should you buy the All33 BackStrong C1 Desk Chair?

Maybe—The C1 is an expensive and niche product

There’s a lot to like about the All33 BackStrong C1 chair, though it won’t be for everyone. I did like how it promoted good posture, and the swinging seat did help me reposition myself throughout the day. That being said, I didn’t like how it felt to lean back in the chair. Leaning back really makes you aware of the mismatch between the support offered to your lower and upper back, and it’s difficult to maintain a stable and comfortable reclining position.

And of course, there’s also the price to consider. It’s true that some high-end office chairs can command price tags of over $1,000, and due to the C1’s specialized back-supporting design I can understand why it might run on the higher side of the pricing spectrum, but nearly $800 is a lot to ask.

If you really need a chair with solid back support, and you’ve tried just about everything else, I do think it might be worth trying out the All33 BackStrong C1. It has a unique design that might not be available elsewhere, and it’s possible it’s the perfect design to suit your particular body.

That being said, even if this chair has zero issues and its specific design was the only back support solution that worked for my body, I’d still be reluctant to shell out this much money. I don’t think this chair provides enough value at its current price.

If you’re looking for an office chair that provides great back support at a good value, we recommend the Autonomous ErgoChair 2.

If you’re a gamer and you want a gaming chair for a good value, the Homall Gaming Chair is inexpensive and has surprisingly good back support for its price. It’s one of the highest value chairs we’ve tested thus far.

