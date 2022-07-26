This Branch office chair is so comfortable we could sit in it all day long

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I spend several hours a day sitting at my desk, and one thing I've learned over the years is that an uncomfortable office chair makes it difficult to focus for long periods of time. The right seat makes all of the difference.

I’ve tested over a dozen office chairs claiming to be ergonomic, and I’ve found that some live up to the hype, when others can most accurately be described as deceptive marketing. When I got the opportunity to test the Branch Ergonomic Chair (available at Branch), I was eager to find out which category it would land in.

I tested the Branch Ergonomic Chair—here's what I think.

About the Branch Ergonomic Chair

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Branch Ergonomic Chair is one of the best office chairs you can buy right now.

Branch is an online-only office furniture store that sells ergonomic chairs, desks, and other office accessories at an affordable price point without skimping on quality. Designed in Italy, Branch office chairs range in price from $250 to $400, and the Branch Ergonomic Chair, specifically, retails for $329.

The ergonomic seat looks like a typical office chair from the front, but the back of the chair is where the sleek, modern design stands out.

The chair comes in a variety of color options, like a black or white frame, and the exterior fabric and seat is available in black, gray, and light blue. Office chairs don't often come in many colors, especially options like light blue, so if you're looking for a pop of color in your office, take a look at Branch.

The ergonomic office chair consists of a polymer and nylon frame atop an aluminum base on nylon casters. The cushion is made of high-density foam and the back is covered with double-woven mesh, which is designed to be breathable and comfortable for at least eight hours sitting.

What we like

An ergonomic design for comfortable and supportive all-day sitting

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Branch Ergonomic Chair keeps me comfortable and cool all day long.

I’ve been testing the chair for several weeks, and it’s quite comfortable to use. The chair is also stable, and it’s easy to roll around on the scratch-proof casters, which are smooth on both hardwood floors and carpet.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair does a very good job of keeping me comfortable for long periods of time. The cushion is made of high density foam that’s three inches thick and can support up to 300 pounds. The fabric-covered foam is much more supportive than office chairs that have a thin mesh seat.

The chair also has a lumbar rest that provides firm support and encourages me to maintain the correct posture instead of slumping while at my desk.

Also, the mesh on the front of the chair’s back allows air to flow through it, which helps to keep me cool.

You can have it your way with adjustments galore

It offers seven points of adjustment, like tilt, lumbar, and seat pan depth, and I took advantage of these ways to customize it to my preferences. For example, the seat can be adjusted in height from 17 inches to 21 inches.

Also, the seat’s depth can be adjusted from 18 inches to 21 inches.

The height of the lumbar is adjustable using the handles on the back of the chair, as well as to adjust the seat tension.

The armrests height and the width are customizable, and you can even adjust the depth by sliding the armrest tops forward or backward. All of these adjustments make the Branch Ergonomic Chair one of the best office chairs for the money, allowing you to truly create your own comfortable desk seat.

Quick and easy assembly

Credit: Reviewed / Terri Williams The Branch Ergonomic Chair comes neatly packaged in a large cardboard box and is easy to assemble.

The box arrived intact, and it was easy to remove the contents and bring them up the stairs. The components include the backrest, two armrests, seat, mechanism, star base, cylinder, and five casters. There's also a package containing the hardware.

The box did not contain tangible instructions. However, there was a card enclosed, and I scanned the barcode to access the directions on my phone. Assembly was pretty straight forward. The assembly instructions are also available on the Branch website.

I pushed the casters into the star base, and then inserted the cylinder into the star base as well.

Next, I threaded the bolts and washers to the chair and used the hex key to secure, and then inserted the chair frame.

The next step was to insert the armrests on the side of the seat cushion, and then slide the seat into the chair frame.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair ships for free, and there is a 30-day return window.

What we don't like

May not be the best option for anyone over six feet tall

Depending on your height, the chair may not adjust as much as you’d like. I’m 5-foot 8-inches tall and I found the chair to be fine.

However, one of my friends, who is 6-foot 3-inches tall said it wouldn’t be the type of chair that he would sit in for long periods of time. Branch office chairs, like the Branch Daily Chair, are suitable in size for people up to six feet tall, but not much taller than that.

When the seat was raised as high as it could go (from 17 inches to 21 inches from the floor), his long legs didn’t look comfortable.

In fairness to Branch, the chair’s height is pretty standard for ergonomic chairs, but as a point of comparison, the Mavix M9 Gaming Chair can be adjusted from 22.5 inches to 27 inches, making it a better choice for taller users.

The headrest will cost you

Credit: Reviewed / Branch The headrest for the Branch Ergonomic Chair is additional cost.

I used to hate the idea of a headrest until I tested a chair with one. And now, I really like them, so much so that I consider it a con if a chair doesn’t have a headrest.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair sells a headrest, but it will cost you and additional $49.

Many companies include a headrest in the box, and you can choose to attach it or not. For me, I like the additional support a headrest provides, but I like it better when it's not an additional cost.

Warranty

If you purchase the chair from the Branch website, shipping is free. And if you need/want to return the chair (and it’s still in new condition and you have the original packaging), you can return it within 30 days of delivery for a refund.

In addition, Branch provides a seven-year warranty on the chair.

Should you buy the Branch Ergonomic Chair?

Yes, this one of the best office chairs on the market for the price.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is a good choice if you’re looking for a new work-from-home chair. It’s well built and each component, from the high density foam seat to the nylon mesh back to the polymer frame to the anodized aluminum base, feels durable and sturdy, while also being very comfortable.

This Branch office chair also easy to customize the chair to your liking, since it can be adjusted in seat height and depth. The chair can also be tilted, and the lumbar can be customized, too.

The chair is also very reasonably priced. No, it’s not rock-bottom cheap like some of the chairs you may find online or at certain big-box stores.

However, you won’t be on the hunt for another chair next year, either. I’ve tested some more expensive office chairs costing $1,000 or more, but, admittedly, they were all leather models.

If you prefer fabric and nylon mesh instead, the Branch Ergonomic Chair is one of the best office chairs on the market for the price.

