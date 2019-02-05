Here's how to make your Valentine's Day flowers last as long as possible

Whether you clip hydrangeas from your back yard, buy a bunch of daisies from the supermarket, or receive a romantic gift of red roses, you know that the stunning bouquet in your arms will be droopy and brown in no time. Yes, flowers have a “vase life”, and it’s not forever. Obviously, it's no great loss if a $10 supermarket bouquet wilts in a few days. But Valentine roses can cost $60 a dozen. You want to be able to enjoy the gift for as long as possible.



How long can flowers stay alive?

Let me admit right off that, historically, I have not had much luck with flowers. Whenever I was fortunate enough to receive a bunch, it died within a couple of days. I once told my husband not to buy me any more flowers, because I get sad when they die. (Luckily, he didn’t take me seriously. I don’t think.) But I recently picked up a few floral pointers. Would I now be able to make cut flowers last?

Advice from floral guru Cathy B. Graham in the book Second Bloom: Cathy Graham’s Art of the Table convinced me that it might be possible to keep flowers looking fresh and beautiful for a longer time. If you “condition” the flowers before you arrange them, Graham says they can last a week or more.

Credit: Cathy B. Graham Cathy B. Graham's book is full of stunning images, with tips on keeping flowers fresh. Her floral arrangements are whimsical, fun, and creative.

Where to begin

Before you start conditioning your flowers, here are a few do’s and don’ts:

Do start with fresh flowers—cut or buy them first thing in the morning.

Do keep flowers in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Do make sure all containers are scrupulously clean.

Do remove any leaves below the water line.

Don’t leave dead flowers in the vase. That’s asking for trouble, or bacterial build-up, anyway. Plus, a dead flower makes the whole bunch look bad. Cull the flowers every day, and remove the ones that didn’t make it.

How to condition flowers

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar These flowers are waiting to be conditioned.

Graham says to follow these steps:

1. Fill a clean bucket about a third of the way with room temperature water.

2. Strip the leaves off the stems. Any leaves left below the surface of the water will cause bacterial build up.

3. Every day, trim an inch off the stems at a 45° angle. Cutting the stems helps the flowers to sip.

4. Some flowers need special treatment. Cut rose stems under water to exclude air. Burn the ends of poppies and other flowers with milky sap, to seal in moisture. (We didn't have any flowers that needed this much care.)

5. Put each flower in the bucket as soon as soon as you cut the stem.

6. Let the flowers drink from the bucket for several hours

7. Fill each jar or vase halfway with water.

8. You can add a few drops of bleach to the water in the vase unless you have pets who might drink it.

9. Clean the vase carefully every day, and refill it with fresh water.

Does conditioning flowers work?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Here's what our flowers looked like on the first day of our test.

We decided to try it. This is what we did to test whether conditioning flowers would make a difference in their longevity:

1. We bought two identical $10 mixed bouquets from Trader Joe's. Each bunch consisted of white daisies, pink and orange Gerbera daisies, green chrysanthemums, yellow sunflowers, and a branch or two of purple statice. We removed leafy filler because the focus was on the flowers.

2. Using a sharp knife, we cut the stems at an angle and let the flowers soak in a clean bucket of water for several hours.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Every day, we clipped the stems to allow the flowers to drink.

3. We placed each bouquet in a separate Mason jar with water.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

4. We left one bouquet alone for a week, to serve as a control. With the other bouquet, we clipped the stems, scrubbed the jar, and changed the water daily.

Results: the conditioned flowers won—but not by much

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar At the end of the week, we compared the two bouquets. The flowers on the left were conditioned—we clipped the stems (that's why they're so short) and changed the water daily. The flowers on the right we basically ignored after putting them in the jar of water. More of the untreated flowers died, but the ones that lived look about the same as the conditioned bouquet, just taller.

Honestly, our two bouquets didn't end up looking vastly different by the end of the week. Neither looked perfectly fresh, but more of the flowers stayed alive in the conditioned bouquet. The conditioned flowers were also much shorter because we clipped the stems every day. If you're going to condition your flowers, have a smaller container at the ready. Trust me, you'll want to rearrange the shorties as they shrink.

What happened?

At the end of the experiment, we counted the dead flowers in each bouquet.

Unconditioned bouquet: Our control bouquet ended up with five dead flowers—one pink Gerbera, two sunflowers, and two chrysanthemums

Conditioned bouquet: After all that work, our conditioned bouquet had only three dead flowers—one pink Gerbera, one sunflower, and one chrysanthemum

Buying flowers for longer life

While most of the flowers in our bouquets made it through the week, a clear winner emerged. At the end of the experiment, the simple white daisies looked best—even (especially) the ones in the untreated bunch. Daisies are cheap and low maintenance. If you want a cheerful bouquet that will last a long time, buy some daisies. Don't even bother to condition them—they really don't need it.