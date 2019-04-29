The secret method to putting on a duvet cover quickly and easily

If the idea of having to put your duvet cover onto your comforter keeps you from ever taking it off, this article is definitely for you. It can feel like a frustrating, tangled puzzle to put a duvet cover onto a blanket, but it doesn't have to be that hard—we swear.

It's sounds a little silly, but the "sushi roll" method is the easiest way to put on a duvet cover. Here's how you do it.

Step 1: Turn your duvet cover inside out

First, find your duvet cover's opening. It can be found by feeling along the edge for a flap, clasps or ties. Turn your duvet cover inside out and lay it on a flat surface so that the opening is away from you.

Step 2: Tie the two pieces together

Lay your comforter or duvet directly on top of the cover. If your duvet cover has ties to keep the comforter in place, connect them now and make sure they're firmly tied.

Step 3: Create your "sushi roll"

Starting at the end closest to you, loosely roll the duvet cover and comforter like a long sushi roll. In this analogy, the comforter is inside like the rice and the duvet cover is the on the outside like the seaweed. Keep rolling until you reach the cover's opening.

Step 3: Put the cover over the blanket

Separate both sides of the opening and stretch them over the "sushi roll," essentially encasing it. To check that you've done this correctly, turn the bundle over so that the opening creates a sort of hammock for the roll.

Zip or tie up the duvet cover so the "roll" is inside it.

Step 4: Unroll and enjoy

Now all that's left to do is unroll the duvet and comforter—the duvet cover should now appear right-side out. Continue unrolling until the comforter is flat, then take a minute to adjust the corners. That's all there is to it.

If this seems like magic, all we can say is, "Same." The first time I attempted this method, my mind was blown!







Why use a duvet cover?

Despite having a somewhat luxurious reputation, duvet covers are more practical than they are fancy. They're actually designed with cleanliness in mind!

Just think off all those nights you wake up sweating or hop into bed without showering—your duvet cover protects your blanket from all this dirt and sweat, which will help preserve your investment if you have an expensive comforter.

Duvet covers are meant to be removed and cleaned regularly, and this means you won't have to wash your comforter as often. After all, these covers are far easier to clean than a comforter or quilt, which usually require dry cleaning or hang drying to prevent displaced stuffing. Like sheets, duvet covers can typically be cleaned in the washer and dryer. The hardest part is putting the cover back on!

Plus, if you have a plain down comforter, duvet covers are an inexpensive way to add color and patterns to your bedroom decor. Because many are quite affordable, it's much more economical than buying a new comforter every few years.

How often should I wash my duvet cover?

Credit: The Company Store Plus, duvet covers come in tons of cute patterns!

While comforters should be cleaned every few months, bedding that comes in direct contact with your body—such as sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers—should be washed weekly. Frequently washing your duvet cover will prevent skin irritation, breakouts and the prevalence of dust mites and other microscopic bugs. It’ll also keep oil and grease stains from setting into the fabric, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite comforter for longer.

Now that you know how easy it can be to put on a duvet cover, you really have no excuse not to wash it!