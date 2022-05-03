10 top-rated outdoor patio furniture sets from Amazon to buy this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're setting up an outdoor spread for Mother's Day, prepping for Father's Day cookouts, or simply gearing up to enjoy the nicer weather, patio furniture that you can trust is a must-have. We talk about Amazon's home products a lot at Reviewed, from its Alexa-supported indoor air quality monitor to the best home goods for pets people are buying right now, but this time around we're talking patio furniture of all shapes and sizes.

You can find a ton of great patio furniture at Amazon, including zero gravity recliners, four-seat patio sets, and more. We've gathered up a few top-rated options below to help you choose from the array of patio sets and accessories from Amazon.

1. A four-seater wicker set with a table

Credit: Amazon Relax in style with wicker patio furniture.

If you're planning on entertaining this summer, this four-piece wicker patio set, complete with a glass-topped table and seat cushions and over 2,000 five-star reviews, may do the trick. The set comes with two chairs and a loveseat, and is made with all-weather wicker over a steel frame for sturdiness and longevity. Reviewers loved the set's value for the price, and many noted that it was easy to assemble.

Get the Best Choice Patio Conversation Set for $320

2. An umbrella big enough for your entire patio

Credit: Amazon Capitalize on shade with an extra-large patio umbrella.

Sun protection is essential in the spring and summer, especially if you intend to make the most of your backyard or patio. This umbrella is available in four colors, and measures 15 feet long to provide a large area of shade. It's designed to be UV protective and easy to unfurl, with waterproof and fade-resident fabric. A few reviewers recommended putting sand in the base to ensure that strong winds wouldn't topple it.

Get the Phi Villa 15ft Patio Umbrella for $185

3. Zero gravity chairs to nap outside in

Credit: Amazon Kick back with patio recliners.

If patios and recliners go hand in hand for you, you may want to invest in these incredibly well-reviewed zero gravity recliners. With over 30,000 five-star reviews, this set of lockable reclining chairs is a best-selling option and comes in 17 different colors. You can also detach the trays that come with them if you want to maintain a sleeker look.

Get the Best Choice Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Chairs for $120

4. A sleek rattan patio set

Credit: Amazon Set up your outdoor space with an elegant patio set.

If you want a patio set with a slightly more elegant appearance, this patio set featuring a glass-topped table, two armchairs, and a loveseat is a great option. You can get this set with white pillows, blue pillows, or red pillows, or you can opt for a paler brown version of the furniture. Reviewers noted that this set was great for the price (at almost $160 less than the first set featured here), although several people mentioned that this set was difficult to install.

Get the FDW Rattan Patio Furniture Set for $159

5. A massive, lounge-worthy sectional for your patio

Credit: Amazon Sectional sofas aren't just for your living room.

Sometimes you want patio furniture that looks and functions similarly to your indoor furniture. This cushioned sectional comes in seven pieces and includes a small coffee table with a glass top. The wicker and cushions are all weather-safe, and you can get the sectional in one of five different colors, among them a cream cushion option with a gray base or teal cushions with a dark brown base.

Get the U-Max 7 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set for $480

6. A space-saving patio set with four seats

Credit: Amazon A black patio set to fit any patio aesthetic.

Featuring charcoal, beige, or tan seats with modern silhouettes, this patio set comes with two chairs, a backed bench, and a glass-top table. Reviewers were impressed with its lightweight design and easy assembly. Some people mentioned that they had issues with the glass during shipping, so be sure to review the shop's return policy before you purchase.

Get the Greesum 4 Piece Patio Furniture Set for $150

7. A comfortable outdoor armchair set

Credit: Amazon Patio furniture should be comfy enough to curl up in for awhile.

If curling up with a good book on a sunny day is your sole plan for the summer, consider investing in one of these cozy armchair sets from Tangkula. Starting at $220, you'll get two rattan armchairs plus cushions, with the option to choose from blue, red, black, or beige shades. The rattan table also comes with a glass tabletop.

Get the Tangkula 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set for $220

8. An armchair set with built-in ottomans

Credit: Amazon Settle in with these cozy chairs and ottomans for your patio.

Take your patio lounging to a new level with this patio chair set that features easy-to-store ottomans with convenient cushions. You can purchase this set in brown and beige, blue and gray, lavender and pale gray, or gray and white colorways. You'll also get a lightweight wicker coffee table with each purchase.

Get the Pamapic 5 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set for $320

9. A small outdoor sofa

Credit: Amazon Cozy up on this small sectional sofa.

If you want to get the look of the U-Max sectional, but you don't necessarily have the patio space, go smaller without sacrificing your coziness with the Vongrasig five-piece set. It features bright red cushions and comes with three seats, a large, sprawling ottoman, and a coffee table, all made with all-weather materials. You can also find the set with beige or blue cushions.

Get the Vongrasig 5 Piece Patio Set for $335

10. A solar-powered umbrella you can adjust

Credit: Amazon Take your patio from day to night.

If you love staying in the shade, but you also want to get the most out of your patio furniture at night, consider investing in this solar LED lighted umbrella. Each model comes with 24 LED lights, which can work for six hours when the battery is entirely full. You can get the umbrella in ten different colors.

Get the Sunnyglade Solar LED Patio Umbrella for $61

