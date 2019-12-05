15 top-rated floor lamps that will light up your space

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A good floor lamp can make all the difference in a room. It provides light and ambience, but it can also help tie the room together while serving as a nice accent piece.

The most important consideration is what type of lighting you want. For instance, torch lighting (which tends to be flame-based) provides a different look than directional lighting (which is essentially spotlighting).

Or, if your home is full of smart lighting, you might want a lamp that’s compatible with popular smart bulbs for uniformity and interoperability.

Beyond functionality, style is important. A floor lamp is a piece of furniture and should match a room’s aesthetic while also elevating the rest of your décor.

To help you find the ideal floor lamp, we researched the top-selling floor lamps from some of our favorite retailers, like Lumens, Target, and Wayfair.

Here are some of the highest rated lamps you can buy today.

1. Z-Bar Gen 3 Floor Lamp: An industrial floor lamp as gorgeous as it is functional

Credit: Koncept This moveable light is perfectly suited for nearly any area in your home.

Lumens’ Z-Bar Gen 3 Floor Lamp is one of the more flexible and adaptable lamps out there. The minimalist design means it is unobtrusive and understated, so it’ll fit in almost any room. Additionally, the actual lamp itself can be put into different positions to fit your space and even match a specific use, like lowering it for a nice reading light and raising it for directional lighting.

This lamp also has both warm and cool lighting options, but reviews indicate that even the warm version still seems cool overall. That’s worth keeping in mind if you generally prefer a warmer light.

Get the Z-Bar Gen 3 Floor Lamp from Lumens for $396

2. Shelf Floor Lamp: It comes with its own shelves

Credit: Threshold A lamp that comes with built-in shelves? Sold.

Multipurpose furniture is crucial if you live in a smaller space, and the Shelf Floor Lamp from Threshold fits that criteria quite nicely. The lamp has two shelves in a compact frame so it can serve as an end table next to a couch or chair while providing plenty of light.

This model is pretty popular and well regarded as a good value with an elegant design. Some reviewers have pointed out that the switch can be hard to reach, and the shade doesn’t always sit squarely on its base.

Get the Threshold Shelf Floor Lamp from Target for $60

3. Dawson Modern Pharmacy Floor Lamp: A cult-favorite on Amazon

Credit: 360 Lighting The antique style of this lamp makes it fit in nearly any living room.

Certain styles are timeless, which is the case with this brass floor lamp. The design itself is understated yet elegant, making it a good accent piece without outshining other décor.

As with the Z-Bar, the Dawson Modern Pharmacy floor lamp is flexible and adjustable. Changing the height can help localize light or illuminate a wider area depending on your needs. This is a good case of fashion, function, and flexibility all in one lamp, which is probably why it has a cult following on Amazon.

Get the Dawson Modern Pharmacy Floor Lamp from Amazon for $69.99

4. Vonluce contemporary floor lamp: Mid-century minimalist style at an affordable price

Credit: Vonluce Need a warm glow by your favorite reading spot? This rice paper lamp is the perfect solution for a minimalist aesthetic.

This classically-styled lamp features a rice paper shade that provides a warm glow for the whole room. While its shade might be more on the delicate side, it's base is a solid block of wood, and helps anchor the lamp in place.

Measuring 4 feet, 10 inches in height, this lamp isn't as tall as some of the other options on this list, but it should serve as an adequate companion for your favorite spot to curl up with a good book.

Get the Vonluce contemporary floor lamp at Amazon for $59.99

5. Hudson & Canal Descartes Wide Brim Floor Lamp: An intricate steampunk design

Credit: Hudson & Canal Descartes This industrial floor lamp looks like it belongs in Benjamin Franklin’s study.

If your décor skews darker or you generally love industrial chic, this floor lamp may be a good fit. The lamp is made entirely of metal, so the build is nice and sturdy; there are no concerns about wobbling here.

The design is the real star, but reviewers also love that it’s adjustable and has solid directed light. While it might not illuminate an entire room, it can be a good supplementary lamp.

Get the Hudson & Canal Descartes Wide Brim Floor Lamp from QVC for $179.99

6. Brightech Sky LED Torchiere: A super bright, adjustable floor lamp

Credit: Brightech This adjustable torch lamp can illuminate different areas based on the angle.

This doesn’t look like a lamp as much as it does a disc sitting on a pole, but it’s actually a lamp that’s great for replacing overhead lights or as a substitute for a sconce. The LED light is directed upward and emanates out, so it covers a large area.

Reviewers note that it is a little short, so taller people could end up looking directly at the LED light from certain angles. This might be the rare instance where you have to compare your height to the lamp in order to see if it’d be a good fit. Otherwise, you might hurt your eyes by accidentally looking directly at the light. But, with more than 5,200 5-star reviews, it’s hard to argue with this lamp’s popularity.

Get the Brightech Sky LED Torchiere Super Bright Floor Lamp from Amazon for $64.99

7. 3-Arc Floor Lamp: Comes with three shades

Credit: Hampton Bay This three-bulbed floor lamp would make a great addition to a reading nook.

The Hampton Bay 3-Arc Floor Lamp differentiates itself from torch lamps by having three lights hang down rather than point upward. The lamp emits tons of light, and the simple shades work well to compliment the design while still making the light comfortable.

It should be noted that the lights hang down from a wire instead of a metal base or chain. This can make the lamp feel a little fragile and causes the lights to swing, but if you’re going for a more unique vibe, it will accentuate your living area.

Get the Hampton Bay 3-Arc Floor Lamp from The Home Depot for $139

8. Adesso Trinity Arc: A floor lamp with adjustable arms

Credit: Adesso The adjustable arms on this lamp make it a great fit for unique spaces.

The Adesso 4238-26 Trinity Arc Floor Lamp is similar to the Hampton Bay 3-Arc Floor Lamp with some key differences. Mostly notably, the Adesso version is more adjustable and allows users to put the lights far apart to cover a wide area or tight together to minimize the amount of space being used.

However, assembling is a little difficult according to many reviewers, so you might not be able to enjoy the flexibility without putting in some elbow grease first. Also, the Adesso lamp uses hanging wires just like the Hampton Bay lamp, so be careful not to move it too much.

Get the Adesso Trinity Arc Floor Lamp from Amazon $137

9. Rottogoon Floor Lamp: Gives cozy glows

Credit: Rottogoon This lamp has quite a few differently textured shades available.

Looking for a great lamp to accompany you as you curl up with a good book? This Rottogoon floor lamp comes with two textured linen shades, beige and gray, and can help provide your reading nook with the perfect cozy glow to really set the atmosphere.

This lamp's head can pivot to help shine light exactly where you need it, and has a foot switch for convenient power toggling. It also has a few different styles of shade to choose from: black, gold, silver, gray, beige, oil-rubbed bronze, and wood grain.

Get the Rottogoon Floor Lamp at Amazon starting at $42.49

10. Elise Floor Lamp: It looks like a lightsaber

Credit: Pablo Pardo This unique floor lamp could double as a standalone living room decoration.

The Elise Floor Lamp has the contemporary simplicity you’d expect from a Pablo Designs lamp. The metallic base goes up into a tube of light; it almost looks like an artistic interpretation of a lightsaber.

Unlike most lamps on this list, it’s not adjustable or flexible. However, it comes in a variety of heights so you can find one that’ll work best for your space even if you don’t have high ceilings. Lightsaber noises not included.

Get the Elise Floor Lamp from Lumens starting at $375

11. Hudson & Canal Modern Numit Floor Lamp: Weathered and textured

Credit: Hudson & Canal This mercury glass lamp will add a textured glow to any room.

If your home has a darker or gothic aesthetic, this glass-shaded lamp might be up your fog-shrouded alley. This solid floor lamp's glass shade is made of mercury glass and has dark veins running vertically along its inside. It both helps blunt the harshness of the light and also casts a textured glow around the room.

This is another lamp that isn't adjustable of flexible, though its glass shade design means you'll be getting a full 360-degree of room-filling light. It's available in both black and gold finishes.

Get the Hudson & Canal Modern Numit Floor Lamp at QVC for $122.99

12. Mainstays Etagere Floor Lamp: Has an angled base

Credit: Mainstays Walmart’s brass floor lamp makes a great addition to small rooms that need extra storage.

The Mainstays Etagere floor lamp is another multipurpose piece that can replace some shelves or an end table. For the light itself, there’s a 3-way rotary switch to control brightness levels.

It is worth bearing in mind that the shelves on this one don’t have much storage capacity and are meant for small, lightweight decorations and knickknacks. You don’t want to break the lamp.

Get the Mainstays Etagere Floor Lamp from Walmart for $44.88

13. Meyda Montana Mission Floor Lamp: Sophisticated Tiffany style

Credit: Meyda This lamp's clean lines and geometric design are are sure to make some fall in love with its bold look.

If you like antiques and are looking for more of a statement lamp, this Meyda Tiffany-style Montana Mission floor lamp might be the perfect addition to your study or reading nook. We love this lamp's geometric design that extends from its shade to its base. It takes two bulbs, each of which has its own chain pull for toggling it on and off.

Of course, with its price and bold style, this lamp certainly isn't for everyone, but for some it's sure to be the perfect finishing touch to complete a room's cozy atmosphere.

Get the Meyda Montana Mission Floor Lamp at QVC for $553.71

14. Torchiere Standing Peacock Floor Lamp: A bit of flair

Credit: Amora This Tiffany-style peacock lamp can add a touch of class to any space.

This unique Tiffany-style floor lamp adds a touch of class to any room with its intricate peacock shade and base. While not made to fully light an entire room, this lamp is best for adding a soft glow to a cozy corner. It's also very tall, measuring 69 inches from base to the top of the shade.

This lamp does accept LED bulbs, so if you want to go all-out on the peacock theme you could get a smart, color-changing bulb and alter the aesthetic to match your mood.

Get the Tiffany-style Torchiere Standing Peacock Floor Lamp at Amazon for $126.99

15. Torchiere with Task Light Floor Lamp: Affordable and perfect for small spaces

Credit: Room Essentials This lamp is perfect as a reading light and display light.

This lamp isn’t perfect in its construction. The base wobbles a fair bit and the plastic lamp shade doesn’t always stay center. However, those are minor complaints considering the overall value and functionality—and the fact that it costs little more than $16.

The Room Essentials Torchiere with Task Light Floor Lamp works well in smaller spaces because of its limited footprint and the fact that it has two lights. The task light itself can even double as a directional light when you don’t need it for a specific task. It has nearly 1,500 ratings at Target, with reviewers settling on a sturdy 4.2 stars, agreeing that it’s affordable and attractive, but not the highest quality lamp in their possession.

Get the Room Essentials Torchiere with Task Light Floor Lamp from Target for $16

