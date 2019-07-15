All of the important questions you have about Prime Day 2019, answered

With Amazon Prime Day 2019 just a few days away, you've likely been busy preparing your shopping list (and your bank account) for what's touted as the Black Friday of the summer. Running from Monday, July 15 to Tuesday, July 16, the event will offer some of the best deals on household appliances, tech, beauty, and more.

And while you may already have an idea of what you want to scoop up (I've got my eye on a new Instant Pot), you may also have a lot of questions. Like is free shipping available on everything? And how quickly are all those awesome deals going to sell out? To help you prep for Prime Day, we've answered some of the most common—and the most important—questions below.

FAQs about who can shop on Prime Day

Credit: Amazon Let the countdown begin!

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member?

Yes. However, if you aren't already a member, you can sign up for the 30-day free trial and still be eligible for Prime Day deals.

Can I share someone else's Prime account to shop?

Yes! Amazon now allows Prime sharing—so you can use a family member's or friend's account to login and participate in Prime Day. You'll have to set up an Amazon Household to enable sharing.

FAQs about when and what to buy

Credit: Pinkypills/Getty Images One-click ordering will make your Prime Day life much easier.

Is there any way to know what deals will be available during Prime Day before Monday?

Unfortunately, no (after all, Amazon wants to build anticipation for the big day!). However, your best bet is to make a wishlist of the things you do hope go on sale and then set up notifications in the Amazon app so you'll be alerted if those products are discounted.

Are the deals the same both days? A.ka. is everything that's available Monday also available Tuesday?

There's really no way to know (unless it's a Lightning Deal which will have a countdown clock). Some deals may just last for a few hours while others can last a whole day. And others may end but then return a few hours—or a day—later. For instance, last year, the Instant Pot sold out three times but kept coming back.

How quickly do deals usually sell out?

That depends on the product and the deal. For instance, Lightning Deals sell out super fast so you'll want to add those products to your cart immediately. And popular products (like the Nintendo Switch last year) will also go quickly. Other things may last longer but to be safe, it's always best to act quickly if it's a product you know that you want.

Should you wait until day two of Prime Day—or will you miss out?

Don't wait if you want to get the best deal. Our experts note that even if a product returns after selling out, it usually isn't as low of a price as it was the first time. That being said, some products don't go on sale until day two so you'll want to check back often.

FAQs about shipping

Credit: Luza Studios/Getty Images Get your orders faster (and for free) with Prime.

Do Prime members always have free shipping?

Yes. In fact, all Amazon customers have free shipping. However, Prime members also have the benefit of free two-day shipping (as opposed to the standard five to eight business days).

Is it always two-day shipping?

Yes—with a few exceptions. Some products may be eligible for one-day shipping or even same-day shipping depending on the retailer and where you live.

FAQs about Lightning Deals

Credit: Amazon So many packages, so little time.

What are Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals, which are listed in the "Today's Deals" section, are some of the most popular deals on Prime Day. Limited to one per customer, they'll be popping up frequently throughout the two-day event and will only last for a brief period of time or until inventory runs out.

Can you find out about Lightning Deals in advance?

Yes, you can sign up for alerts on Lightning Deals with the Amazon app. Simply browse the upcoming Lightning Deals and, when you find one that you're interested, select "Watch this deal" to get notified as soon as the deal goes live.

How long do Lightning Deals last?

While Lightning Deals are often set for about five-hour time periods, many sell out very quickly (sometimes in seconds!). Keep in mind, too, that once you add a Lightning Deal product to your cart, you'll have just 15 minutes to check out.

What if a Lightning Deal sells out?

You can add yourself to its waitlist. That way, if someone doesn't complete their purchase in time or decides they no longer want it, you'll have a chance to snag it for yourself.