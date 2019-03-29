10 places to buy the best artificial plants online

You know those people who always talk about having a green thumb? You know the type—they're the ones who probably love shopping for plants online and somehow always find the time to keep their fiddle-leaf fig trees thriving, no matter how hectic life gets. These are the kinds of folks who don't really need the best artificial plants, but as a lifelong black thumb, I fall very much on the opposite end of the spectrum.

In my five decades on this planet, I've managed to kill virtually every plant that's come my way. Rubber trees? I’ve gone through at least three of them. Succulents? Please, I'm like the Black Mamba of those things (with me, death is certain). It's so bad that a couple Christmases ago, a plant-loving friend of mine—determined to prove me wrong—gifted me a few air plants, reasoning that they’re impossible to kill and could help me change my ways. And to this day, I still don't have the heart to tell her how shriveled up and sad those air plants looked by the time I tossed them into a dumpster.

But what I lack in plant-mom instincts, I make up for in online shopping savvy. So, I put together this roundup of places to buy the best artificial plants online. With fake plants, you can spruce up your home décor and fool your friends and loved ones into thinking you've turned over a new leaf. From luscious palms to Boston ferns, the artificial plants you can snag at these online retailers look just like the real thing. The best part, though? No one ever has to know your secret (unless you want to tell them).

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Nearly Natural

Credit: Nearly Natural Real plants? Nope—they're just Nearly Natural.

Our favorite: Nearly Natural String of Pearl Artificial Plant Hanging Basket—$59.99

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: 30 days

If you're in the market for fake fauna but you want lots of options, Nearly Natural is one of the best places to look. From silk flowers to silk trees and more, this online retailer offers thousands of fake plants in a variety of different species and uses horticulturists from the live plant industry to inform all of their designs. You can get actually shop Nearly Natural at Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, and Home Depot, but you'll have more to choose from if you head to the site directly. We've reviewed this brand and were pleasantly surprised by how well this low-maintenance greenery compared to the real thing.

Shop for artificial plants at Nearly Natural

2. Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond Looking for budget-friendly artificial plants? Bed Bath & Beyond is the way to go.

Our favorite: Elements 13-Inch Faux Calla Bouquet—from $8.49

Prices: 🌿

Return Policy: 90 days, with exclusions



Bed Bath & Beyond is a mystical place where you used to be able to return things without receipts and where you can still get away with using coupons long after they’ve expired. They also have some of the most budget-friendly fake houseplants around, many of which are under $30.

Although the company has since tightened up on their returns, they still have a ridiculously good policy. Even when you’re shopping online, you can still take advantage of plenty of BB&B perks like same-day delivery. If you’re in a hurry, you can also reserve an order online and pick it up at your local store. And because it’s Bed Bath & Beyond, there’s no limit to the amount of cheap but nifty household items you can find—even if you’re just shopping for fake plants.

Shop for artificial plants at Bed Bath & Beyond

3. Home Depot

Credit: Home Depot You can find more than just live plants at Home Depot.

Our favorite: Flora Bunda Faux Snake Plant in Black GEO Paint White Ceramic Pot on Wood Stand—$37.49

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return Policy: 90 days

Turns out, the same spot where you can go to get lumber and pick up paint is also a good place to grab artificial plants and trees. While Home Depot’s massive Garden Center is a big destination for real-plant lovers, you can actually find an impressive array of fake plants at the store too. Buying online means you can skip the lines and the concrete slab floors while you’re at it.

The store has one of the best return policies for live plants around, guaranteeing all tropical plants, houseplants, perennials, trees, and shrubs for up to a year. With artificial greenery, you’ve got a 90-day window to return or exchange your items. If you’re feeling bold, you can also sign up for the Garden Club and get tips for maintaining live plants, plus coupons and an additional $5 off your next order.

Shop for artificial plants at Home Depot

4. Wayfair

Credit: Wayfair Shopping on Wayfair can give you access to tons of great deals, especially on artificial plants for interior design.

Our favorite: Primrue 35-inch Artificial Foliage Plant in Pot—from $107.99

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: 30 days

Wayfair is a terrific destination for virtually anything in the home décor space, offering hundreds of different products to help you spruce up your living areas, and more often than not at an affordable price. Even when you’re just shopping for artificial plants and trees, you can usually find a sale going on too, so your dollars can really go a long way.

Another big advantage to shopping at Wayfair is that they have an excellent return policy, and if your plants show up looking damaged or not like you expected, you have up to 30 days to return them for a full refund. Wayfair also has three sister brands—Joss & Main, Birch Lane, and AllModern—so if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for, you can always head to one of those sites.

Shop for artificial plants at Wayfair

ADVERTISEMENT

5. World Market

Credit: World Market World Market's affordable faux plants won’t stand out or look cheesy in your home.

Our favorite: Faux Fiddle-Leaf Fig Plant—$129.99

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: 60 days

Shopping for faux plants can get a little frustrating, since they seem to fall in either one of two categories: they’re either way too cheap-looking or far too expensive to bother. World Market is an online destination that really bridges the gap. The site offers a range of affordable faux plants that won’t stand out or look cheesy in your home. Plus, you have 60 days to return items either via mail or at one of their brick-and-mortar locations, so there’s lots of flexibility here.

Shop for artificial plants at World Market

6. The Sill

Credit: The Sill Bet you didn't know that you can get fake plants at The Sill, too.

Our favorite: Faux Maidenhair Fern Kokedama—$70

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: Contact the company directly

We love The Sill for real-life plants, but did you know that you that this retailer also offers an assortment of fake plants too? From adorable succulents to exquisite-looking calathea orbifolias, the faux greenery you can grab is pretty impressive. Even better, each plant comes in one of The Sill’s classic planters. While these artificial plants are pricey, they're middle-of-the-road compared to some retailers on this list, and you're getting great quality for the investment.

Shop artificial plants at The Sill

7. Urban Outfitters

Credit: Urban Outfitters Even the soil is fake with this artificial plant from Urban Outfitters.

Our favorite: Vine Curtain—$20

Prices: 🌿🌿

Return Policy: 30 days

Faux plants at Urban Outfitters are about as twee as you’d expect (think macrame planters as far as the eye can see and trees sprouting out of rattan baskets), but they can definitely add a trendy touch to your décor. Their prices are okay compared to other retailers, but the company runs a lot of sales, has a 30-day return policy, and recently started using Afterpay, which could be added incentive to shop this retailer before hitting up any others. You can also find cute picks like our favorite choice, the fake vine curtain, which can add a pop of green to your abode in a creative new way.

Shop for artificial plants at Urban Outfitters

ADVERTISEMENT

8. West Elm

Credit: West Elm Go green with these realistic-looking artificial plants from West Elm.

Our favorite: Faux Potted Rubber Tree—$130

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: 30 days

West Elm is a household name when it comes to furniture, but what you might not know is that they have an incredible assortment of artificial plants and trees, too. Their fake trees can get pricier, but you’re paying for good quality, and in most cases their fake greenery looks just as exquisite as the real thing. Added bonus: They run a ton of deals and you have a full 30 days to return items in case you change your mind.

Shop for artificial plants at West Elm

9. Crate and Barrel

Credit: Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel's artificial plants bring a touch of elegance to every home.

Our favorite: Artificial Olive Tree—$399

Prices: 🌿🌿🌿🌿

Return Policy: 90 days

For sleek, minimalist looks that add a touch of elegance to your home, Crate and Barrel is definitely the way to go. If you’re shopping for artificial plants, their products really run the gamut, with some options even under $10. Crate and Barrel also runs plenty of sales, so you’re likely to be able to find the perfect fake plant at a good discount if you’re patient and watchful. Because you can shop online or at a brick-and-mortar location, returns are even easy and you have a 90-day window to bring things in for a full refund.

Shop for artificial plants at Crate and Barrel

10. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Amazon's a behemoth, and their selection of fake plants and trees is just as vast.

Our favorite: OPPS Artificial Mini Plants In Gray Pots For Home Décor, Set of 3—$24.99

Prices: 🌿

Return Policy: 30 days

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is a behemoth. Back in 2017, the retailer even launched an online garden center, the Amazon Plants Store, which has a massive selection of live plants you can buy online, many of which are eligible for free 2-day shipping if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Their selection of artificial plants and trees is as vast as you might expect and they all come at very reasonable prices. While the image of a plant being plopped into a cardboard box and sucked through Amazon’s far-flung shipping vortex might be a turn-off for some, you don’t need to stress it so much with an artificial plant or tree.

Shop for artificial plants at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.