Confirmed: More people buy gifts for their pets than their coworkers

Besides your family, your friends, and your significant other, who else is on your holiday shopping list? Probably your dog, if you're a pet parent. A recent survey found that more people are actually buying gifts for their pets than their coworkers this Christmas. About a third of people said they'll be giving presents to their four legged friends compared to just 13 percent who will be shopping for their colleagues.

To help you pick the perfect present for your pet, below are 10 great gift ideas from our experts, from the cult-favorite Kong to the number one leash. They're perfect for any dog who's been a very good boy this year.

1. This wildly popular dog toy

Credit: Reviewed/Camryn Rabideau You can't go wrong with the Kong.

No list of the best pet gifts could be complete without the almighty Kong. One of our experts—who tried out the most popular puppy products on Amazon with her own pooch—says the recognizable toy is a life-saver when she needs a little quiet time. She simply fills the Kong with treats (or peanut butter!) and it keeps her dog entertained for hours.

Get the Kong Classic Dog Toy from Amazon for $12.32

2. Our favorite pet bed

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Sleep tight, Fido.

Having your pup snuggle up in bed with you seems like a good idea—until you wake up to a paw in your face or the sound of their very loud snoring. Solve your sleep situation by getting them their own bed. Of all the pet beds we've tested, this one from K&H is the best. It's elevated so it's easy for dogs of all sizes and ages to get into and has a mesh base that allows air to circulate, keeping the bed cool and clean. Bonus: It has a comfy bolster to give your pooch neck and back support and something to cuddle up with.

Get the K&H Original Elevated Pet Bed from Amazon for $37.99

3. This digital dog tag to keep your pup safe

Credit: Reviewed/Rachel Murphy Give yourself peace of mind with the Wag Tag.

Keeping your dog safe is one of your biggest responsibilities—and biggest priorities—as a pet parent. That's why one of our editors swears by the Wag Tag. It's a digital dog tag that lets you upload information like emergency contacts or your pup's health history. Then, if they get lost, whoever finds your pooch can simply scan the tag with their phone to get access to all of the important details.

Get the Wag Tag from Wag for $9.95

4. This expert-approved leash

Credit: Primal Pet Gear Who wants to go for a walk?

If the letters w-a-l-k send your dog into an excited frenzy, you need a quality leash that will stand up to the dozens of walks you take with your four-legged friend each day. And this heavy-duty nylon one (which is also ideal for larger dogs or pullers) will do just that. It has two handles—one for loose-leash walking and one closer to the collar for more control—along with a D ring to hook poop bags or your keys.

Get the Primal Pet Gear Dog Leash from Amazon for $12.95

5. This backpack every city dog owner needs

Credit: Reviewed/Amy Roberts Like a Baby Bjorn but for dogs.

Carrying your pooch around in a backpack may seem extra, but one of our editors says the K9 Sport Sack is a much more convenient (and easier-to-carry) alternative to your standard pet carrier. It comes in a variety of sizes that fit dogs up to 80 pounds and distributes your pup's weight evenly so you can comfortably tote them around during your next adventure.

Get the K9 Sport Sack from Amazon for $69.95

6. This genius leash accessory

Credit: Earth Rated Never be without poop bags again.

Every dog owner knows the struggle of being out on a walk—only to realize you either forgot poop bags completely or you now have to spend the rest of said walk carrying around a smelly, steaming hot bag in your hand. That's why people love this inexpensive bag dispenser. It attaches right onto your leash and even has a clip to hold full bags while you walk.

Get the Earth Rated Leash Dispenser from Amazon for $3.99

7. This super soft vest

Credit: Gooby Keep your pup cozy and warm.

Does your dog need a vest? No but they probably want one. One of our editors bought her own pooch this popular fleece vest from Amazon and loves that it's both cute and comfortable. She also likes that it's lightweight enough for her dog to wear alone in the fall or as a layer underneath a heavier coat in the winter.

Get the Gooby Fleece Vest from Amazon for $11.80

8. This top-rated travel dog bowl

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Just pop open and pour.

You aren't the only one who needs to stay hydrated throughout the day. Make sure your pup always has access to water with our experts' favorite travel dog bowl. Not only do the collapsible legs make it convenient to toss in your bag on the go, but they also extend up to five inches off the ground so your dog doesn't have to hunch over to drink. Bonus: The silicone parts are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Get the from Amazon for $11.24

9. This lightweight toy for playing fetch

Credit: Chuckit! Make play time more fun with this disc.

Take it from real pups—the Chuckit! disc is tons of fun. One of the most popular toys at Petco, it's lightweight enough that you can use it indoors and is comfortable for dogs of all sizes to play with. When we tried it out with a few rescue dogs, they all loved it and spent hours trying to catch the flying disc midair.

Get the Chuckit! Paraflight Dog Toy from Amazon for $7.96

10. These must-have chew sticks

Credit: Pawstruck Bully sticks also clean your dog's teeth as they chew.

Dogs might be man's best friend but bully sticks are a dog's best friend. We found these ones from Pawstruck to be some of the best out there because they aren't smelly and come in a variety of sizes and thicknesses for all different breeds of dogs. They're also all-natural and easy to digest so they're a safer option than rawhide.

Get the Pawstruck Straight Bully Sticks from Amazon for $26.24

