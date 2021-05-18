The 7 best places to buy lawn mowers

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A perfectly manicured lawn is the pinnacle of homeowner pride, but you’ve got to have the right lawn mower first. When it comes to picking out the best mower for your yard, the choices can seem endless and overwhelming: electric versus gas, push versus self-propelled, and how about all those extra attachments?

While Reviewed has tested a variety of lawn care tools, we have yet to specifically test lawn mowers. But you can ensure you’re getting a great one by shopping at the right place. After all, where you buy matters when you’re looking at the selection, pricing, customer experience, knowledgeable employees, and convenience. Whatever your top priorities are, we’ve researched the best places to buy lawn mowers, and below are our top picks.

1. Ace Hardware

Credit: Ace Hardware A smaller selection at Ace Hardware means more condensed quality and easier choices

Return policy: 30 days

Brands: Ego, Craftsman, Toro, and more

Free shipping: Not all products available to ship but pickup is available

Price matching: No

ADVERTISEMENT

Ace isn’t just the place for helpful hardware folks, it’s also a great place for purchasing a new lawn mower. Not only is it ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among home improvement retail stores, but it makes the buying process easy with a well-curated selection of great products in a range of price points. Although its stock is considered to be small compared to other retailers on this list, you’ll find many top brands, like Ego, Craftsman, and Toro, and different types of mowers, including gas, battery, and manual.

Although not every item is available to ship directly to your home, Ace does allow you to buy online and pick up in-store or through curbside pickup. In the event you’re not totally happy with your purchase, Ace offers a full 30-day return policy with proof of purchase.

Shop for lawn mowers at Ace Hardware

2. The Home Depot

Credit: The Home Depot The Home Depot has a great selection of top lawn mower brands

Return policy: 90 days

Brands: Toro, Honda, Black + Decker, and more

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: Yes**

The Home Depot stocks popular brands like Toro, Honda, and Black + Decker and offers a lawn mower rental service, so you can rent a Toro self-propelled mower from four hours up to four weeks. The retailer has every type of mower essential from parts and accessories to commercial mowers, most with free delivery (or select to pick up in-store at a nearby location).

The Home Depot price match guarantee is a great addition to its many benefits. It includes the price of the item plus shipping cost if you find the mower at a lower price elsewhere. To be valid for a price match, items must be available from the competitor and ship to your location. Most new and unopened merchandise sold by The Home Depot can be returned within 90 days of purchase, so you’ll have plenty of time to decide if the mower is right for you.

Shop for lawn mowers at The Home Depot

3. Lowe’s

Credit: Lowe's Find all the best name brands at Lowe's

Return policy: 90 days

Brands: Craftsman, Ego, and more

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: Yes

Out of the many things we love about Lowe’s, its product selection and great prices are top of the list. Not only do you get the option for in-store pickup or delivery, but you have your choice of 27 top-rated lawn mower brands, such as Craftsman and Ego. The retailer even carries robotic lawn mowers that are hands-off, battery-powered devices for lawns up to an acre.

Lowe’s also has a great price match guarantee available. If you find a current lower price on an identical in-stock item from another retailer, it’ll match the price. All you have to do is present the ad, printout, or photo and show it to an associate to validate who will complete the price match. Approved price match retailers include Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy’s, and more. When it comes to returns, most new and unused merchandise can be refunded or exchanged with proof of purchase within 90 days.

Shop for lawn mowers at Lowe’s

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tractor Supply Company

Credit: Tractor Supply Company Known for commercial lawn care, Tractor Supply Co. also offers lots of residential mowers for sale

Return policy: 30 days

Brands: Cub Cadet, Worx, Swisher, and more

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: Yes

Although the retailer does sell lots of commercial products, Tractor Supply Company also has a good variety of residential-use lawn mowers from push mowers to zero-turn, all of which can be shipped directly to you. It is a smaller selection when compared to other retailers on this list, but the quality of products remains high with notable brands like Cub Cadet, Worx, and Swisher. If you’d prefer to buy online and pick up your mower in-store at a location near you, you’re able to filter by the products available at stores nearest to your zip code.

Plus, whether you made your purchase in a Tractor Supply store or online, you can return it with proof of purchase within 30 days from the purchase date. Another great benefit is that Tractor Supply will match any competitor’s online or in-store price on any identical item unless the product is shipped or sold by a third-party seller (like Amazon Marketplace or eBay).

Shop for lawn mowers at Tractor Supply Company

5. Mowers Direct

Credit: Mowers Direct The name says it all

Return policy: 30 days

Brands: Toro, Honda, Cub Cadet, and more

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: No

While the name may say it all, Mowers Direct has more to offer than just a huge selection of lawn mowers. Not only does it offer free shipping on thousands of products, but you’re also able to finance your order if needed and get expert advice from industry-leading professionals. They carry top brands like Toro, Honda, and Cub Cadet as well as a range of lawn care items, mower accessories, and attachments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mowers Direct also has a ton of deals on its products, including frequent closeouts, “scratch and dent” offerings (mowers with cosmetic imperfections but still run like new), and a paper check discount of 2%. As for returns, you’re able to return any unopened products and accessories within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. Products that have been opened and unused in their original packaging can be returned within 30 days of delivery as well but will be subject to a 25% restocking fee.

Shop for lawn mowers at Mowers Direct

6. Walmart

Credit: Walmart Enjoy low prices, and even a price match guarantee

Return policy: 90 days

Brands PowerSmart, Yardmax, Carevas, and more

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: Yes

Shop by brand or by category over at Walmart for your ideal lawn mower, including gas, cordless, electric, and riding mowers. With more than 1,000 products to choose from, it’s one of the biggest stock selections around and at some of the best prices available. In fact, if you find one cheaper from another online retailer, it’ll match it (although some limitations do apply, including that the product must be identical and currently in stock).

As far as shipping goes, you might be able to get your mower with next-day or 2-day delivery, depending on where you live. Otherwise, if the lawn mower is in stock at a nearby Walmart location, there is always the option to purchase online and pick it up in-store. Returns are easy, too: You’ll have 90 days after your purchase to exchange or return unless noted in Walmart’s exceptions. As with shipping, you may also return items in-store, for free by mail, or via a scheduled pickup from your home after providing your receipt or order number.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing to note with Walmart’s online store: It’s filled with third-party sellers (indicated by the “sold and shipped by” below the product). While some sellers are legit, others are questionable, so read reviewers thoroughly to make sure you’re not buying a fraudulent product.

Shop for lawn mowers at Walmart

7. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Amazon has a good selection and easy shipping

Return policy: 30 days

Brands: Black + Decker, Lawn Master, Greenworks, and more

Free shipping: Yes with Amazon Prime membership

Price matching: No

To nobody’s surprise, Amazon also sells lawn mowers—and a good number of them, at that. It carries many top-rated brands like Black + Decker, Lawn Master, and Greenworks and has a good selection between price, power source, features, and cutting width that you’re able to filter by. Many of Amazon’s lawn mowers are included with Prime shipping, as well, which means you might be able to receive it within days if you have a membership. Plus, if the mower is shipped by Amazon and is over $25, you’ll automatically get free shipping.

Items shipped from Amazon can be returned within 30 days of notification of shipment. Some products do have different policies or requirements, so just be sure to read over the details for each product before purchasing. Like Walmart, Amazon is filled with third-party sellers, so double-check the reviews and the seller before purchasing.

Shop for lawn mowers at Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.