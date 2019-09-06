Is the crazy-popular Buffy comforter really that comfortable?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

If you’ve ever seen a white, puffy, cozy-looking comforter pop up on your Instagram (or Facebook) feed, chances are it was Buffy. This blanket has been gaining popularity lately and is marketed as “the most comfortable comforter on earth,” so naturally we wanted to see what the deal was.

When we did our testing to find the best comforters to buy, we included Buffy in our lineup of brand-name blankets to see if it was really worth the hype. Could its eco-friendly materials compete with traditional comforter fills like down? Is it really as lightweight and warm as claimed? Here’s everything you need to know about the puffy Buffy comforter.

What is Buffy?

The Buffy is a unique comforter that’s exploded in popularity over the past few years. During my product reviews, I tried out the “Cloud” model, which was the OG product offered by the company. (It has subsequently released a "Breeze" model that's supposedly lighter weight and more breathable for hot sleepers.)

Why is Buffy special? The exterior is made from 300-thread-count eucalyptus fabric, which the company claims is softer and more eco-friendly than cotton and resistant to allergens, mites, and other microbes. The fill is made from polyester made from recycled water bottles—so no geese were harmed in the making of this blanket, and they’re actually taking waste out of the environment. The company claims it has recycled six million bottles to date.

A twin-size Buffy Cloud is $130, a full/queen is $160, and a king/California king is $200—this is middle-of-the-line as far as comforters go. You'll likely pay more that that for a true down comforter, but there are also plenty of fiberfill options that cost under $100. However, it's important to keep in mind that eco-friendly manufacturing processes are generally more expensive for the company, so this likely contributes to the high(er) price of these blankets. If you're not sure whether the Buffy is worth it, the company does offer a seven-day trial period so you can test it out before you commit.

Additionally, the blanket is supposed to be ideal for all-year use, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, it’s puffy, cozy, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Does Buffy live up to the hype?

I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised with what the Buffy Cloud has to offer—in fact, I pretty much fell in love with it from the first time I tried it. The outer shell is incredibly soft and cozy, and you just want to wrap yourself up in it like a blanket burrito! Of all the blankets we tested, Buffy was one of the most comfortable and welcoming.

The Buffy performed really well in our sleep tests, too. It’s very light, yet it still keeps you cozy throughout the night. I easily overheat at night, but I had no problem sleeping under the original Buffy. The soft eucalyptus material feels heavenly against your skin, and the puffy fill is perfect for cuddling up in. It's one of those blankets that makes you want to hang out in bed all day.

Plus, if you like to reduce your carbon footprint where you can, it will make you feel good that the blanket is crafted with recycled materials.

What are Buffy's downsides?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Buffy's fabric is very soft, very white, and very dry-clean only.

However, Buffy isn’t perfect. One of the biggest downsides is that these comforters have to be dry cleaned—ugh. This is especially frustrating considering the blanket is a beautiful pure white, so it’s prone to getting dirty. We ran a few stain tests on the fabric, and we found it was tough to spot-clean stains like soda. Ultimately, these cleaning issues were one of the main reasons we recommend the Pottery Barn Linen Silk comforter over Buffy—the Pottery Barn pick resists stains and can easily be machine washed.

To save yourself a few (potentially pricey) trips to the dry cleaner, you’ll want to put a duvet cover on your Buffy... but then you miss out on the soft, luxe feel. You can purchase the matching eucalyptus duvet cover from the brand to get that same experience, but it will cost you between $105 and $145, depending on the size—essentially doubling your cost.

The other major issue is that the comforter doesn’t have box stitching, which means its filling isn’t held in place. Over time, you may find that the filling settles down toward the bottom of the blanket. (This was another area where the Pottery Barn comforter beat out Buffy.)

So, is the Buffy comforter worth it?

If you like a lightweight cover but still want to feel cozy and warm, you really can’t beat the Buffy Cloud comforter. It was one of my favorite blankets during testing, and I’ve since recommended it to several friends who are looking for a moderately-priced, all-season comforter. The price per blanket is really quite affordable, considering it performs just as well as other high-end comforters and is made with eco-friendly processes, and its sleek appearance will look lovely in just about any bedroom.

I’ve since recommended Buffy to several friends who are looking for a moderately-priced, all-season comforter.

Since our test, Buffy released its Breeze comforter, which the company claims will regulate your temperature to keep you cooler at night. We haven't tested it yet, but given how great we think the Cloud is—and the seven-day return policy—the Breeze is worth a try. It does cost more, at $180 for a twin, $220 for a queen/full and $260 for a king, but it's filled with eucalyptus fiber (rather than polyester made from recycled bottles) to keep you from overheating at night, and, unlike the Cloud, it has baffle stitching to keep the fill better in place.

If you do choose to go with a Buffy, make sure to protect your investment with a duvet cover—whether it’s one from the brand or not. This will keep your blanket looking pristine and hopefully save you some money on dry cleaner bills.

