The Container Store transformed my closet—here's how

There comes a time in life where you need to accept the fact that your closet is a disaster. For me, that time probably came at least a decade and a half after it should have. While I’ve been both inspired and shamed by the beautiful closets I see on Instagram, in my defense, it’s pretty easy to have an organized space when your closet is the size of a child’s bedroom. For the rest of us, it takes some careful design and space-saving solutions.

Which is why I’ve been intrigued by custom closet designs—so when I heard that The Container Store was offering free consultations, I knew I had to give it a go. The Container Store has long held a special place in my heart. I have a lot of things in my home that “spark joy,” and I like the brand's message of keeping all of that joy around—but giving it a proper space.

The Container Store says it'll help you design your own reach-in closet system with a free consultation with one of their closet design experts. The designer takes whatever space you want to transform and, using your specifications and any design inspiration you may have, they'll create something in complete collaboration with you. They promise to "tackle all kinds of space challenges, from packed pantries and garages with no room for the car, to walk-in closets that you can't walk into."

With all that in mind, I called up The Container Store and found out exactly how they recommended I customize my closet. Here's how it went.

Step 1: Setting up a call with a customizable closet expert

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza This is my best friend Courtney. We've been through a lot together.

To dip my toe into the land of customized closets, I visited The Container Store’s custom closets page and filled out a brief request for a free design consultation. Soon after I had a call from a Container Store design specialist, my new BFF Courtney (she was going to see the inside of my closet, so we got close very fast).

During the call, we briefly discussed my needs and challenges, and she had me fill out a page specifying the exact dimensions of my closet (10 feet by 2 feet, should you be able to relate). Then, we set up a follow-up appointment for a video chat where she would look at my closet (cue feelings of dread and doom), and I’d be able to see her design as it came together and as we talked through my specific needs. In the meantime, she was going to go over my specs and come up with some ideas.

Step 2: Showing your design specialist your closet (and all its beautiful skeletons)

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza The artistry starts with a blank canvas.

A couple days later, Courtney and I were on video chat and she was looking in my sorry excuse for a closet. I have to say, my general attitude towards my closet has always been to toss things in and pretend they don't exist. I've come to embrace the black-hole aesthetic and was worried I was beyond help.

Courtney assured me that my attitude came from my lack of options and that I wasn't a lost cause—and she was there to show me what those options could be. To get the ball rolling, she had me verify some measurements to make sure we were fully utilizing every corner of the space, and we chatted out why my closet wasn’t working for me, how I currently use the space, and what it would take for the space to meet my needs.

She challenged me to look at my wardrobe and accessories with an analytical eye identifying them in a very matter-of-fact way in terms of how much space they took up. It was kind of crazy to measure out how many feet of space I use for different items of different lengths. We figured out I own about two-feet-worth of long items like maxi dresses and long cardigans, and two-feet-worth of short items like cocktail dresses and shirts. We also measured out my husband’s clothes and talked about how he uses the closet differently than I do and how we could make the full space work for both of us.

There’s a little bit of psychology towards figuring the long-term satisfaction you’ll get out of a closet renovation; I was grateful for the zero-cost therapy session.

Step 3: Figuring out the base layout for the closet

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza This is when things get exciting!

This is when things got fun. What we currently have is a long bar across the top of our 10-foot closet, and we fit a 6-foot dresser along the bottom. We also have a few smaller plastic drawers for accessories that we've crammed into the sides of our space and I use the top of the dresser as a catchall for smaller items.

Honestly, it's so hard to hang things up because of the way things are right now that the dresser surface also holds an ever-growing "to hang" pile that I've been avoiding for days.

Courtney and I talked through a plan where we would be able to remove our current dresser for a less cumbersome setup, find places for the errant piles that currently reside on top of it, and be able to have better access to our clothes and accessories overall. It got incredibly specific, right down to the average height of my handbag collection. She employed the company’s design software, and I was able to watch along on my screen as she “built” the closet design piece by piece, shifting and editing to personalize the final result as I looked on and gave my input.

When the layout was complete, we went through my finish options selecting wood grain shelves and hardware that best-matched the rest of our bedroom furniture—to give it a cohesive look.

Step 4: Talking through the design options

Credit: Reviewed / Janelle Randazza So, what you're saying is my clothes are not supposed to be on the floor?

As Courtney and I discussed my design, we also discussed our customization options. The Container Store offers four closet designs to meet varying size, style, and budget needs.

There is the Elfa Classic, which is the base-level model, offering full steel construction with wire-basket drawers.

The second tier-price option—and the one we chose for my design—was the Elfa Décor, which promises to give the “strength and flexibility of Elfa Classic and adds the beauty of wood and deluxe options.” The Elfa Décor is still somewhat affordable while offering some really attractive finishes to choose from, with wood shelves and drawers in four different colors.

The next level up is the Avera, which has a built-in look and comes with some very cool bells and whistles like built-in LED lighting and touch-opening drawers. Finally, the top-of-the-line option is the Laren, which offers thicker construction as well as “a variety of exclusive finishes and options like glass-front doors and LED lighting.”

All four closet options are exclusive to The Container Store.

At Courtney’s recommendation, we went with the Elfa Décor, which looked pretty luxe in our mockup and made me feel like I had this adulting thing (at least in terms of having a respectable closet space) down.

Step 5: Committing to your closet (or saving it for later)

Credit: Elfa Now's the time to decide if you want to commit to spending on your custom closet.

Courtney sent me over a link to my completed design that I could view any time. I was told that my closet design would be mine to keep and to access forever so I could take a weekend to mull it over, six months to save up, or a few weeks to edit it and add extra features; my customized closet is there to buy or to tweak whenever I’m ready to do so. When I choose to buy, it can typically take anywhere from three days to two weeks to arrive, depending on location, delivery options, and demand.

Overall, my project ended up around $2,300 for the completed project excluding tax and delivery, but including installation. After their current promotion, my design will cost a bit over $2,700. The Container Store offers curbside pickup and does allow for a DIY installation option, which—if I were to choose those money-saving options—would have put my design at $1,999, excluding tax.

How do custom closets from The Container Store stack up?

For someone like me, The Container Store fits a perfect mid-market niche: I'm not quite Carrie Bradshaw, but I do have some healthy self-respect. If you're an apartment or city-dweller you may end up being surprised at how much you can do in a small space.

This being said, it also has options for people who have a great space to begin with and want to transform it to reach its full potential. Whether you've been dreaming of a place to store your illustrious Jimmy Choo collection, or just want to get your cardigans off the floor, there is a design option here and—if you're like me and truly thought your closet was a lost cause—the process will give you hope.

