9 macramé plant hangers with wow power

While the original decorative knot-and-fringe design was seen in 13th-century Arabia, modern macramé typically conjures up groovy 1970s flashbacks of wall textiles and plant hangers. Macramé derives from a Spanish word from the Arabic migramah (“ornamental fringe”), and it is thriving today as a décor trend we’re draping all over our spaces.

See macramé in chairs and hammocks, screens and curtains. But, one of the easiest ways to pop a little macramé into your décor is by enveloping pots of ivy, pothos, and other draping greens. A macramé plant hanger can even add a special touch to a kitchen window with quick-access, fresh herb gardens.

While you can certainly DIY your own, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite macramé plant hangers that we’ve seen around.

1. 3-pack Macramé Plant Hangers

Credit: AOMGD These vintage-inspired woven cotton hangers holds up to 12 pounds.

A vintage-inspired trio of varying lengths (46, 41, and 34 inches), this set is hand-crafted in strong, woven, natural cotton. Each durable hanger can hold up to 12 pounds, with the ideal pot size between 3 and 10 inches.

Reviewers took advantage of the hanging hooks’ indoor/outdoor potential and spruced up every space from porches to back decks to indoor sunrooms. With almost 13,000 five-star reviews, the set is noted for its “great price, great quality, and great size” by many, as well as earning points for how securely they held the planter pots.

Get the 3-pack Macramé Plant Hangers at Amazon for $12.99

2. Widger 4-piece Natural Fibers Hanging Planter

Credit: Dakota Fields Do you dig the "boho" vibe?

Made from natural fibers, this set of four boho hangers boasts a macramé rope twist design, set off with traditional tassels. You can easily display a variety of flower pot shapes in sizes up to 12 inches, and they can safely stand up to any weather without rusting.

Reviewers admire the lovely “boho” look and feel, and the versatility of hanging the planters from either a ceiling or wall. It also earned points for being sturdy and well made, as well as boasting an eye-catching design.

Get Dakota Fields’ Widger 4-piece Natural Fibers Hanging Planter at Wayfair for $39.99

3. Macramé Double Plant Hanger

Credit: Soil & Clay Are you feeling groovy?

The ultimate in space-saving style, this double plant hanger goes vertical with your green queens. The twists and turns of the ropes create a nice visual, while the fringe at the bottom adds a touch of carefree fun.

One reviewer says, “it looks so lovely with our pothos and calathea.”

Get the Macramé Double Plant Hanger at Soil & Clay for $30

4. Woven Macramé Plant Hanger

Credit: Shein The plants don't have to be the only pop of color.

Available in golden yellow, natural, and deep green hues, this hanger boasts a unique macramé pattern that creeps up its length while cradling your planter bowl.

With hundreds of five-star reviews, one shopper notes it is great for displaying larger plants, while another used it to showcase her mini blooms. The planter is well-made, according to reviews, and very versatile for almost any décor.

Get the Woven Macramé Plant Hanger at Shein for $4

5. Colored Nylon Rope Macramé Plant Hangers

Credit: MottaGiftsStudio These could add more color to your garden.

Artfully tied from hand-woven nylon rope, these macramé plant hangers are available in seven colors and are ideal for 5- to 7-inch pots. On the longer side (measuring around 41 inches long), these macramé plant hangers also come with metal hanging hooks to dramatically display your plants.

Called “a steal for the price,” they have garnered such great reviews on their sturdiness and stylish looks that several shoppers purchased them in many different colors.

Get the Colored Nylon Rope Macramé Plant Hangers from Etsy for $15.99

6. Natural Jute Macramé Plant Hanger

Credit: Cost Plus World Market This plant hanger is made of jute.

Woven in India of naturally sturdy organic jute, this macramé plant hanger takes your décor to the next level by mimicking the style of a Native American dreamcatcher with its display of intricate knots.

One hundred percent of reviewers would recommend this hanger to their friends, with one saying “my plant looks lovely hanging from this beautiful piece.”

Get the Natural Jute Macramé Plant Hanger at World Market for $12.99

7. Growneer 5-pack of Macramé Plant Hangers with Hooks

Credit: Growneer Different beads, tassels, and twists make these designs different.

Whether grouped together or spread throughout your space, this five-pack of natural cotton hangers is perfect for planters up to 10 inches in diameter. Each design is different, from beads to tassels and twists. They also come with both ceiling and S-shape hooks to solve any placement situation.

With more than 3,400 5-star reviews, one reviewer gives these the highest praise, calling them out as “one of my top five purchases from Amazon.” Another points to the macramé as being thick and woven very beautifully.

Get the Growneer 5-pack of Macramé Plant Hangers with Hooks at Amazon for $27.99

8. Hanging Wooden Plant Shelf

Credit: Gardener's Supply Company Add whatever tiny vessels you can to these hanging shelves.

More of a shelf than a hanger, this clever design allows you to cluster tiny pots or display one fantastic one. Made from a pecan wood disc suspended from woven cotton with decorative beads, the shelf is rated for up to 15 pounds.

One reviewer claims, “I would buy this product for every room if I could,” while another makes the shelf seasonal by adding holiday knickknacks alongside small potted plants.

Get the Hanging Wooden Plant Shelf at Gardener’s Supply Company for $29.99

9. Macramé Air Plant Hanger

Credit: SunflowerShopByIsa The addition of the tillandsia ionantha air plants comes at an extra cost.

Available in 10 colors of recycled cotton, these cheerful macramé planters can come with their own small tillandsia ionantha air plants—for an extra charge. Choose up to four vertical spots to nestle the naked air plants. The hangers’ design allows for well-ventilated air, so the specimens thrive with no more than an occasional misting.

With several 5-star ratings, many shoppers have purchased these hangers over again. The one-stop plant/hanger combo is a win-win for some reviewers.

Get the Macramé Air Plant Hanger at Etsy starting at $16

