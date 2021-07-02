Does GE’s $8 stained glass bulb live up to its TikTok fame?

TikTok has many worlds to explore but my favorite and the most influential in my life is what I like to call home décor-tok. It offers anything you may be looking for; from innovative design ideas for renters to tips on renovating on a budget or even how to build a mini home inside a van. I’ve mostly participated as a daydreamer, but then something caught my eye that had me running out to Target.

When I stumbled on a TikTok video by creator @katiaschwing, which shows her coming back to her apartment from a Target trip and jazzing up her living room with GE’s 25w stained glass light bulb, I knew I had to have it, too.

While I may be too easily influenced by an internet trend, I was hoping this would solve my problem of a perpetually too bright lamp on my bedside table. I love the shape, style, and design of this lamp, but its lighting has always been a little harsh, despite trying several softer glow and lower wattage bulbs.

After my own Target run, I brought this stained glass light bulb home. The GE bulb itself is decorated in stained glass style with colorful sections divided by thin black lines. Here’s what happened when I plugged it in.

What I like

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino GE’s stained glass light bulb creates lovely and colorful shadows that cascade across the walls near the lamp.

The bulb creates colorful shadows and a soft glow

GE’s stained glass light bulb creates lovely and colorful shadows that cascade across the walls near the lamp. The ruling color of the glow is a muted red that fades outward. When I walked into my room to get ready for bed, the bulb’s cast relaxed me, and I was able to unwind before drifting off. At 25w, the bulb doesn’t burn bright, but I do appreciate that it provides enough light so I can read in bed.

What I don’t like

Sometimes it’s just not bright enough

Now that I've been using the stained glass light bulb for a few months, I have noticed a few downsides. Yes, I wanted a muted light, but this bulb creates mood lighting rather than standard, brighter LED light that is needed when tidying up, getting ready, or working at my desk. I’ve been turning on my second lamp in my room so I can see better.

It’s incandescent and less energy efficient

While LED light bulbs have flooded the market in the past two decades and use up to 80% less energy, GE’s stained glass light bulb is incandescent and therefore nowhere near as energy efficient as an LED bulb. LED bulbs also have a far longer lifespan. Yes, LEDs are pricier, but you’re making a longer term investment of 10,000 hours versus 1,000.

Should you buy GE’s stained glass light bulb?

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino GE's stained glass light bulb features multicolored segments.

Yes. Being able to totally transform my space with a $8 purchase is a huge perk and just what I wanted. It’s an affordable option if you’re looking to create soft, mood lighting without the price of a popular dimming or colorful WiFi/Bluetooth-controlled bulb. And let’s face it: Even if it breaks or doesn’t last that long, you’re only out $8.

It’s too soon to tell how long this bulb will last, but I recommend using it in a lamp that’s intended for decorative, soft lighting rather than a room’s main light source. I’ve seen other TikTokers use it in the IKEA bulb floor lamps which really adds ambiance to a room.



It’s been a few months since I made my purchase, and I’m still very pleased with its soft glow.

