Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Student

Being on your own at college is tough. You have to balance homework and a social life, and your mom isn’t there to restock you with shampoo or your favorite study snacks. But thankfully Amazon Prime Student exists, so you can have all these things shipped right to your campus box. It’s like a normal Prime membership, but it’s cheaper and comes with a few more perks that are exclusive to students.

To sign up for Prime Student you do need a valid .edu email address, which shouldn’t be a problem if you’re an actual college student. Even better, students can use the service for free for six months, and save 50% on membership ($59/year or $6.49/month) after the trial. Not bad to have snacks, bedding, and last-minute textbooks shipped for free.

But the perks of Prime Student don’t end there. Like a regular Prime membership you’ll get exclusive access to video content, music streaming, photo storage, and more. Read on to see how you can take full advantage of your membership today.

Amazon Prime Student basics

• Free two-day shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items

• Free same-day shipping in select locations on select items

• Guaranteed release-date delivery on many physical books, games, and movies

• Early access to Amazon Lightning Deals

• Exclusive Prime-only deals, coupons, and discounts including Prime Day

Amazon Prime Student: $6.49/month or $59/year

(You can save 25% if you commit to a full year.)

Prime Student deals

While Amazon has a wide variety of deals daily on their Goldbox page, Prime student also includes curated deals just for students. This makes it easy to shop deals for the things you actually want like Echo devices, snacks, personal care items, and phone accessories.

Student Samples

The best part about college? All of the free swag and food you can get on campus and during random events. If you want to keep the free samples going, Prime Student members can sign up for “Student Samples.” Just update your preferences and Amazon will send you free samples in a variety of categories like food, beauty, health, and so much more. Hey, you could find your new favorite study snack!

Amazon Music Unlimited

Are you the friend who whips out their latest playlist at parties? Then this perk can save you a ton. New and current Prime Student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 per month. It’s typically $7.99 per month for Prime members, and gives you access to more than 50 million songs and the latest releases. Although all Prime members get 2 million songs for free with Amazon Music, this is a major upgrade worth having so you can keep you study playlist updated with the latest tunes.

Prime Video

With Prime Video, you can stream thousands of TV shows and movies for free, which means you’ll have plenty of content to binge in between classes. This includes original programming like The Boys, Man in the High Castle, Good Omens, and more that you know film majors will be raving about. Prime Video is available on countless devices, such as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, some smart TVs, any Amazon Fire TV devices (of course), Roku, Apple TV, XBox, and Playstation.

For anyone who enjoys watching TV on the treadmill at the campus gym, select shows can be made available offline too. This means no buffering and no worry of using up your family’s entire month's worth of high-speed data in a few days.

Prime Reading

If you’ve powered through your required reading for the semester and are looking for more literature, you’ll be happy to know that Prime Student comes with Prime Reading. Even if you don't own a Kindle e-reader, you can get instant, free access to over a thousand books, comics, magazines, short stories (Kindle Singles), and more. Some of these books also feature Audible narration if you prefer to have someone read to you.

You can access these free titles through the free Kindle app on any Android or iOS device. It's also available on any Kindle e-reader or Fire tablet. If you do have one of these Amazon devices, make a point to explore Kindle First and the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library for even more free reading.

Twitch Prime

If you are an avid gamer, Twitch Prime will be especially useful. Twitch is a live streaming service video service for gamers to watch other gamers play games. It's free to sign up and watch, but free accounts will encounter ads. Prime Student members, however, get ad-free viewing, as well as a free monthly subscription, free in-game loot (characters, skins, maps, virtual currency, exclusives, etc.), discounts on pre-orders for box games, and guaranteed release-date delivery.