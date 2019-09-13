15 fall decorating ideas you'll love

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

This autumn, fall in love with your home. Cool weather gives everyone a good excuse to get cozy by bringing in new décor with beautiful colors and soft textures.

If harvest colors don’t motivate you, you don’t have to use them in your décor. Neutral tones can be just as comfy, so feel free to go as rustic or as modern as you like, color-wise.

Decorating your place for autumn is one way to practice self-care. When you add warmth and beauty to your home, you bring those qualities into your everyday life. Pour a mug of spiced apple cider and get ready to redecorate. Here are a few great products to get you started.

1. Cushy throw pillows

Credit: Wayfair Pile some new throw pillows on your couch or bed. Make one of them colorful and another one furry to give the room a finished look.

Begin your fall redecorating modestly with some sweet accessories. Fall is a good time to freshen up a bedroom or living room with new throw pillows. They add comfort, complement the furniture, and make a room look more finished. Layer a furry pillow with a colorful pillow for a cozy look.

The Kathi lined cotton throw pillow at Wayfair has just enough autumn color to get into the spirit of the season but not so much that you can’t leave it out on the couch all year. Use it next to the Authier Shaggy throw pillow for a winning combination.

2. Chunky knits to cuddle with

Credit: Treasure & Bond Chunky knit throw blankets add welcome texture to a couch or chair. You can choose one or more in russet brown or dark green.

A textured throw blanket is especially appealing when it’s chilly outside. Toss one on a chair or couch to transform the room. It’s nice to wrap up in a blanket while you’re watching TV. If you’re like me, when you’re hanging out on a crisp day, you’ll end up wrapping it around your shoulders and wearing it like a scarf. The Jersey Rope Chunky Knit throw from Nordstrom comes in two non-cliched fall colors and rocks a hand-knitted look.

Get the Jersey Rope Chunky Knit Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $49.99

3. A rustic rack to display blankets

Credit: Sandstone & Sage Display your cozy throw blankets on a blanket ladder. A rustic handmade piece fits well into a modern or farmhouse-style living room.

If you have so many throws that they’ve outgrown the couch, a blanket ladder is a good solution. Part storage and part décor, a handmade wooden ladder like the one from Sandstone & Sage works with many styles of rooms: farmhouse, beachy, boho, or modern. Drape a few throw blankets over it to add some fall flavor.

Get the Sandstone & Sage blanket-ladder on Amazon for $89.99

4. A toasty, fluffy comforter

Credit: Linenspa A toasty comforter is a necessity for chilly fall nights. This one from Linenspa is comfy and affordable.

Fall nights make it easier to sleep, especially when you can fall into bed to snooze under a delightful comforter. The challenge is finding one that feels luxurious but doesn’t break the budget. The Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter is a fabulous pick. In our comforter tests, our tester found it to be super soft, a great value, and incredibly warm. And to change up the look, use the sewn-in loops to secure your favorite duvet around the comforter.

Get the Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter on Amazon for $29.99

5. Velvety flannel sheets

Credit: Pinzon Thick, warm flannel sheets will lure you into bed on cold fall nights. If you're open to using a pattern, Pinzon's amethyst floral looks amazing.

With warm flannel sheets on the bed, your bedroom will become your fall sanctuary. Every cold night, your bed will beckon once you pull on the Pinzon Signature Cotton sheets. These 100% cotton sheets have garnered raves across their 4,500-plus reviews on Amazon. Choose a subtle neutral color or a floral. (Go for the floral in Amethyst—they’re gorgeous.) Flannel sheets tend to lose some lint in the laundry but these should comfort you for years.

Get the Pinzon Signature Cotton Flannel Sheet Set on Amazon starting at $70.99

##6. A classic spa robe

Credit: The Company Store There's nothing like slipping on a warm bathrobe on a cold night. Replace your old robe with a cozy spa robe.

Easily the best part of an autumn day is when you can close the door on the outside world and put on a plush bathrobe. Fall is the time to replace your old robe. Your bathroom will look amazing with one or two of The Company Store’s robes hanging on the back of the door. With 10 colors to choose from, you can style them any way you’d like.

Get the Company Cotton Bath Robe at Home Depot for $79

7. Multiple rugs for warm feet

Credit: Wayfair Feel free to mix it up with soft area rugs in different patterns. It's all in the way you combine them to create your own style.

Cold floors mean cold feet. Your room will look and feel more snug when you layer on some pretty rugs this fall. Decorators say the design of a room starts with the rug, so this season, get started. Doubling up rugs lets you mix patterns, textures, and colors. In a minimalist room with no architectural features, area rugs add personality. Wayfair has some beauties right now. A dark red rug with an intricate pattern, the Mistana Brandt rug will look amazing in a living space with a gray tile-motif rug like the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Samira Shag.

8. Seasonal wall art

Credit: Anthropologie This fall-themed picture from Anthropologie can hang on the wall all year.

Find room in the gallery wall for autumnal art. A small framed picture from Anthropologie in shades of red and orange blends modern style with a timely theme. The bright colors add spark and character to a room, so there’s no reason to take it down when fall is over.

Get the Little Autumn Wall Art at Anthropologie for $158

9. Fancy vases to fill with branches

Credit: Home Depot Gather leafy or bare branches and arrange them in textured vases for a classic autumn look.

Some of the most beautiful accents to add to your home this fall are right at hand. You only have to go out in your yard or to a nearby park to find them. The branches you pick up deserve a textured metal vase to make them look as fancy as if a florist arranged them.

Get the Alligator Embossed Metal Vases in Gold at Home Depot for $131.29

10. Acorn string lights

Credit: Bohon String lights in the shape of acorns provide a golden glow for your home, indoors and out.

The sentimental among us crave golden autumn light. It gets dark early in fall, so hang up a string of acorn-shaped fairy lights to illuminate your home. The Bohon LED string lights are safe to use outdoors as well, so buy an extra strand to drape around the front door.

Get the Bohon LED Acorn Lights on Amazon for $11.97

11. An essential oil diffuser for a fragrant home

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Use an essential oil diffuser to let autumn aromas waft through your home.

Set a mood of autumn in your home with an essential oil diffuser and a favorite scented oil. The InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser brings a delightful, welcoming aroma, and it’s fun to experiment to find a scent that says fall to you. The diffuser gives off a friendly glow while imparting delicious smells throughout the home.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser on Amazon for $14.88

12. The modern metal table

Credit: Target This little brass table will fit almost anywhere. The warm finish adds some luster to an autumn room.

Picture yourself lounging on the couch reading on a chilly autumn night. At your side is a small brass table, just the right size for a book and a warm drink. The Ophdahl table is only a foot tall but its shine really upgrades the look of a room. The style is mid-century and the luster of the metal adds a richness that boring wooden furniture can never aspire to.

Get the Ophdahl Hourglass Accent Table at Target for $94.99

13. A comfortable new couch

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Get comfortable on a new Stone & Beam couch this fall. Choose one in a neutral color and zhoosh it up with a colorful pillow.

Nesting at home this fall? A new couch in a neutral color can be dressed up any way you’d like. Here at Reviewed, we tried out a small sofa from Amazon’s Stone & Beam furniture line, the Genesse model. We admired its classic style and smooth, soft upholstery, and found that this couch is well-priced and surprisingly comfortable. The Smokey Blue color is actually a cool gray that would work in many homes and the Fawn is a warm beige that’s very on-trend for 2020.

Get the Stone & Beam Genesse couch starting on Amazon at $593.82

14. Pumpkins in unusual colors

Credit: Boston International Teal pumpkins are on-trend for this fall.

Pumpkins are an essential part of the fall season and everyone needs a few on the front porch and inside the house. Not all the pumpkins you can buy are orange—teal is a big fall décor color this year. And teal pumpkins are not just novel—if you put one in front of your house on Halloween, it means you’re handing out non-candy treats. But fall extends beyond Halloween and a few teal pumpkins can look amazing on your dining table among a group of orange and white ones.

Get a Boston International Pumpkin Decorative Table Accent on Amazon for $13.99

15. A fresh color on the walls

Credit: Behr Paint the walls an earthy green like Behr's Back to Nature. This green harmonizes well with the color of autumn leaves.

Walls this fall should draw color from the natural world. An earthy green like Behr’s Back to Nature is an ideal backdrop for your life this fall, warmer and more appealing than plain white or drab gray. This shade invites the outdoors in without being overbearing. If you live in a place where the trees change color, you’ll enjoy the way this soft green harmonizes with the autumn leaves. And when the trees are bare later in the season, you’ll be happy to have a little green around.

Get a 1-gallon can of Behr paint in Back to Nature at Home Depot for $43.98

