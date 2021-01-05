This vertical garden device makes indoor gardening possible

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

From exercise bikes to home cooking, at-home activities have enjoyed a boost in popularity this past year—and indoor gardening is the latest to follow the trend.

Gardyn, an innovative AI-based device that makes it easy to start an indoor garden in your home, is debuting at CES 2021. The Gardyn system promises to change the way people grow their vegetables indoors with its sleek design and app-based AI helper, Kelby the virtual Gardyner.

What is Gardyn?

In a nutshell, Gardyn is an indoor gardening device that helps you grow fresh produce without any expertise. It comes with a base and three columns, into which you can pop in the seed pods, called “yCubes.” The base houses a six-gallon water reservoir and a pump that brings water to the seeds in the yCubes. To solve the potential sunlight limitations of indoor growing, there are two poles sticking out from the base with LED grow lights that generate simulated sunlight to aid the plants’ growth.

How does Gardyn work?

To get started, simply insert a yCube into the column. Once plugged in, water will start circulating from the reservoir to the seeds. Though most of the care and maintenance work is done automatically through the water circulation system and LED lights, the AI-based sensor will still send you messages via an app to let you know about the progress.

Plants are grown in a partially hybriponic environment that doesn’t require soil or fertilizer beyond what’s included in the yCubes, which means your garden will be bug-free and less labor-intensive.

What can Gardyn grow?

Gardyn offers a variety of fruit, herbs, vegetable, and flower seed pods to order from their website. You can grow plants with your own seeds with seedless yCubes that are also available. Gardyn guarantees all their seeds are organic and GMO-free, with the exception of mint and rosemary due to COVID-19-related shortages.

Vertical gardening suitable for apartments

Unlike traditional gardens, Gardyn allows you to grow your own produce vertically—with three columns, you can grow up to 30 plants. Its small footprint and sleek, minimalist design also make it a great match for most home decor.

AI-enabled plant assistant brings expertise to gardening novices

Additionally, an AI-enabled assistant named Kelby will monitor and inform the users via the app if they observe any abnormalities in the growing process, including bugs, water level, and temperature. The system is equipped with cameras that can visually detect irregularities and send you warnings about any potential issues.

