How to build window shelves for all the plants you've acquired over quarantine

Like many others during quarantine, I have become obsessed with plants. It started with a handful of succulents, and now I’m a full-grown plant mom.

My problem is that I live in a small city apartment with not much optimal lighting. Specifically, I have one good window that gets a lot of sunlight. So, I’ve been rotating my plants between the “good” windowsill and the “bad” one that doesn’t get much light, picking and choosing which plants will basically live or die. It’s been rough.

Then I realized (through TikTok and Pinterest DIYs) that I could fix this problem myself. Instead of just utilizing the small platform that is the windowsill of my well-lit window, why not add more surface area in front of the well-lit window via indoor window shelves for plants, so that all my plants can thrive?

Let it be known, this is the first true DIY project I’ve done that involves a drill—I usually stick to knitting and other, calmer crafts. But, with the help of my handy partner, the right tools, and a bit of elbow grease, I had myself two beautiful new indoor window shelves for the plants in just a few hours.

If I can do this, trust me—you can too. It’s really simple and a great way to utilize the upper-half of your vertical windows.

Time Needed

1-2 hours Difficulty

Easy/Intermediate

Step 1: Measure the width of your windows

Before you go and buy your shelves, you need to know just how long they need to be. I measured my windows from about 4 inches to the left of it all the way to 4 inches to the right of it to include room for the brackets.

My windows specifically have molding around the edges, so I had a narrow region to work within, but if yours doesn’t that’s even better.

Step 2: Measure the height of the brackets and the distance between shelves

There’s the old saying “Measure twice, cut once.” It applies here. The last thing you want is more holes in your wall than necessary.

On one side of the window, I placed the bracket where I thought a good height was—in a spot that I wouldn’t hit my head—and then I took another bracket and held it so that the top of one and the bottom of the other was 2 inches apart. This way, the tops of both of the brackets (i.e. the space between the shelves) are almost a foot apart.

This means that the bottom shelf has about 1 foot of room before hitting the top shelf, and the top one is open to the ceiling.

Once you’ve figured out where you want to place the brackets (on just one side of the window), take a pencil and fill in the circles where the screws go; this makes it easy to line up the bracket later on the other side of the window to match it.

Make sure to keep the bracket steady as you do this, so your holes are lined up well and don’t move. Do the same for both brackets, top and bottom.

Step 3: Drill holes into the wall

Once you’re absolutely positive you know where you want the brackets to go, it’s time to drill. I recommend starting with the bottom bracket as there’s more wiggle room if you mess up.

Now, we’re going to do this one shelf at a time. Where you drew the pencil markings of the bottom one is where you’re going to screw into the wall. Just take your drill and a drill bit that is about the same width as the wood screws you bought—these should fit into the brackets as well—and start drilling.

Don’t drill too far into the wall at first. Go little by little, checking each time to see how far the screw fits in. When you do this, don’t shove the screw into the hole—twist it, as you would be screwing it in. If you shove it, you may make the hole too wide. Once the screw fits in all the way to its tip, you’re good.

Repeat for the other holes on the bracket.

Step 4: Drill the bracket into the wall

Here’s where things get real. Line up your bracket with the holes and start with one screw at a time.

PSA: Don’t forget to replace the drill bit with a regular screwdriver bit, or just use a handheld screwdriver for this part. Simply twist the screw into the wall through the bracket, securing the bracket to the wall. Don’t make it so tight that you won’t ever be able to get it out again, and be careful not to strip the screw.

Repeat with the rest of the screws and holes until you have a bracket firmly secured to the wall. Test it by pushing down on the bracket, like a shelf would, with just a little bit of pressure to see how it handles it. If you notice one side is loose or could be tighter, just keep tightening the screws.

Step 5: Repeat on the other side

Your tape measure is your best friend right now. You’re going to want to repeat what you just did, except on the other side of the window. Using your tape measure, figure out the parallel distance for your other bracket. Make sure the brackets start and end at the same distance from the floor. No one wants a lop-sided shelf that your plants can slide off of.

A fun trick is using the Measure app that comes on newer iPhones that helps to see if a surface is level or not. If you don’t have an iPhone, a regular level should work just fine. Make sure both brackets are at 0 degrees so that there’s no slope (or if anything just +1 or -1 should be ok).

Before continuing to drill, hold the bracket still, and have a partner place the wooden shelf on top of the two brackets. You’ll be able to tell if it’s even or not, especially if you can get a look from a slight distance back.

Once you’re confident that the two brackets are parallel, repeat the steps by drawing circles in the holes of the bracket so you’ll know where to drill.

After you have your measurements drawn out, drill away, stopping to make sure the holes are just deep enough for the screws. Then when the holes are set, put the bracket back into place, line up the holes and screw it to the wall.

Once they’re both secured on the wall, see that they’re sturdy by applying the same amount of pressure to each.

Step 6: Don’t forget about the top shelf

Now that you’ve got this figured out, follow the same steps for the top bracket on the other side.

Once the brackets are all secured to the wall, put the empty wooden shelves on top of each pair of brackets and set some books and other unbreakable items on there. Leave it for about 20 minutes, just to make sure that the shelf is able to withstand a good amount of weight. Once I was confident that the shelf would hold, I continued forth.

Step 7: Measure and drill into the wooden shelf

Remember how we drew circles through the holes of the bracket onto the wall to determine where to drill? Now it’s time to do the same thing onto the actual shelf.

Have a partner hold the shelf in place on top of the 2 brackets and make sure you’re happy with its positioning. Then from underneath the shelf, use a pencil to draw circles through the top holes of the bracket. There should be some closest to the window and at least one furthest away from the window. Make sure to draw in these holes hard because you want a clear picture of where you’ll be drilling.

Once you have your drill spots drawn, take the shelf off the brackets and place it on top of a drillable surface. I used an old cardboard box I unfolded to protect my floor but feel free to go outside or use whatever you have! Then use the same drill bit as before to drill into the holes, going slow and checking every so often that the screws fit in just the right amount.

Repeat with the other shelf on the other pair of brackets. After you’ve done all four holes on each shelf, give yourself a pat on the back because you’re almost done.

Step 8: Connect the shelf to the bracket

Place the top shelf back onto the bracket and line up the newly-drilled holes with the bracket holes. Then take your screwdriver, your wood screws, and your newfound love of DIY and screw those bad boys in.

And you’re done!

Credit: Reviewed / Melissa Rorech On the left, I had just installed the brackets and on the right, you can see the completed plant shelves with all my plants living happily in the sun!

And just like that, you’ve got two new shelves on your window that don’t get in anyone’s way and are perfect for keeping your plants alive all year round!

Pro tip: If you have blinds on your windows, you can still do this DIY project. These indoor window shelves for plants don’t affect blinds at all since the blinds sit further back. Like me, you can keep them shut at night and open them when you wake up to give your plants some sunshine. You can also keep curtains hung too, draping them carefully over the shelves, if you want more privacy.

This is such a simple project that anyone can do with enough encouragement and tools. Best of luck DIYing!