6 ways to keep ticks out of your home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After a long quarantined winter, the promise of spring and summer picnics, backyard hangouts, and barbecue meals feels oh, so good.

While we don’t want to burst your bubble, we need to warn you—that wonderfully warm and humid weather almost always means more bugs on the way.

Jim Fredericks, chief entomologist for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), says, “With much of the country headed towards a hot, rainy spring and summer, disease-transmitting pests like ticks and mosquitoes will be afforded ideal conditions for populations to thrive.”

No matter if you’re looking forward to springtime hikes or summertime lounging in the yard, ticks can make their way into your home no matter your lifestyle. Here’s what you need to know about keeping ticks out of your house.

1. Know the threat in your area

Credit: Getty Images / gabort71 Different species of ticks spread different diseases—that's why it's important to know what ticks could be in your geographic area in the event you get bit.

Your first line of protection from ticks (and ticks infected with Lyme Disease) is by keeping them away from your body.

First off, you should know there are hundreds of species of hard and soft ticks that exist around the world. Only a few species are known to bite and transmit diseases, so it’s important to know what kind of ticks live in your geographic area to understand the risks of tick-borne diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s crucial to know where ticks most commonly lurk in your area and to prepare accordingly. Ticks like to live in grassy, wooded, or brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. That being said, the CDC says many people encounter ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.

2. Don’t let them hitch a ride with you

Ticks are notorious for clinging onto your clothes, backpacks, your body, or your pets and making their way into the home.

While you don’t necessarily need to don bug spray every time you step outside to walk the dog or pull weeds, you should always try to be prepared when spending longer times outdoors, like when camping or hunting. Use an EPA-registered tick repellent containing an approved active ingredient such as DEET or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE) while you’re outdoors.

It’s key to use your repellent correctly—just as you would with sunscreen—to make sure it’s getting the job done. Factors like temperature, water exposure, and perspiration can affect the efficacy. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label and to re-apply when it says it’s necessary to.



You can browse a list of EPA-approved repellents here. We like Ben’s Tick and Insect Repellent and OFF! Deep Woods Sportsmen Insect Repellent, both EPA-registered.

If you are coming back home from outdoor activities or a heavily wooded, grassy, or bushy area, make sure to do a full-body check for ticks right when you get back. The CDC has a comprehensive list and visual graphic for where you should focus looking on the body. To check for ticks on pets, especially your dogs, look in and around the ears, the eyelids, around the collar, under and between the legs, and around the tail.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find a tick on you or your pet’s body, follow this guide adapted by the CDC and the University of Rhode Island Tick Encounter Resource Center on how to remove it:



1. Get a pair of tweezers with thin, pointy tips.

2. Disinfect the tick bite area with rubbing alcohol.

3. Grab the tick close to the skin and use a slow, steady motion to pull the tick out. Don't yank or jerk the tick.

4. Disinfect the tick bite again

5. Over the next few weeks, watch for symptoms of tick-borne diseases, including rashes, fevers, and flu-like aches and pains.

If ticks are common in your area, you may want to invest in a pocket-sized tool like a tick key.

3. Clean your clothing and gear right away

Credit: Getty Images / FreshSplash Don't let clothes and gear sit in the home without checking them first, as this could allow ticks to move around the house towards you or your pets.

You should treat your clothes, boots, and camping gear in advance of using them with products containing 0.5% permethrin if you’re planning to spend a decent amount of time outdoors or are planning an outdoor trip. This insecticide isn’t meant to be used on skin, but rather provides lasting protection on your items even after a few washes. Make sure to carefully follow the label instructions before applying.

Note: Permethrin, along with other insecticides, can be toxic to pets like cats.

After walking, camping, or spending time outside, we recommend throwing your clothing and gear in the washing machine as soon as possible, making sure to use hot water. If you don’t have time to change clothing or your stuff can’t really be washed, try tumble drying them on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may be hiding in the fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examine your backpacks, tents, and any other gear you took with you outdoors.

Once you’ve checked your body, clothes, and personal items, shower as soon as you can. The CDC says showering within two hours of coming indoors has been proven to reduce your risk of contracting Lyme disease and may reduce other tick-borne diseases. The shower is also a good place to double-check for ticks and get rid of any before they latch onto your skin.

4. Protect your pets, too

If we protect our bodies from ticks, we should do the same with our fur babies. The CDC says dogs are particularly susceptible to tick bites and tickborne diseases, so it’s important to take the right precautions.

In addition to frequent full-body tick checks, you can also use tick prevention products like topical sprays or pills—but make sure you do so safely. Make sure you understand the benefits and potential risks of using tick products. The FDA has a thorough fact sheet that you can use. Be sure to consult with your veterinarian on what tick-prevention method is best for your pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Maintain your yard to keep ticks at bay

Credit: Getty Images / ArtMarie Try to create a yard that detracts pests as well, as animals like rodents are common carriers of ticks.

To keep ticks out of the home, stop them from ever entering your yard using landscaping techniques.

We know that ticks love grass, woodsy areas—to make your yard less attractive to ticks, the CDC says by clearing tall grass and brush around the home and at the edge of the lawn. Consistently clean the yard—mow frequently and rake up leaves. Remove any sort of trash where ticks can hide—this may be old furniture, mattresses, or other yard items.

Keep playground equipment, patio, and other entertainment spots closer to the home and away from the edge of the perimeter, especially if your yard is surrounded by heavily wooded or grassy areas. You can also create a physical barrier between your yard and the rest of the outdoors to keep ticks away. The CDC recommends constructing a 3-foot wide plot of wood chips or gravel, as this can deter ticks from migrating towards your home.

Many homeowners may opt for a chemical barrier. Have a licensed pest control applicator spray your yard or apply granules of insecticide on the edge of your yard. Do take into consideration that chemical barriers may not be a good option for homeowners with pets, so be sure to take precaution and understand the risks in determining what’s right for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Kill ticks if they still get inside

If you find a tick lurking in the home, don’t panic. Indoor tick infestations aren’t particularly common, as ticks can’t survive without that warm, humid air—but finding stray ticks in the home isn’t far-fetched.

If the tick hasn’t latched onto your skin or your pet, ticks are easy to remove. Don’t try to squeeze or crush a tick, especially with your fingers. The CDC says to dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol and sealing it in a plastic bag or container, or flushing it down the toilet.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.