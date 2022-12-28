Don’t throw away your old candle jars—do this instead

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re a candle lover, you probably have a scent for every season, holiday, and occasion, which adds up to a lot of candles being burned throughout the year.

At times, it may feel a bit too relatable to the phrase “burning money” because those costs can add up, especially when the last flicker has extinguished and it’s time to toss out the jar.

However, you might be surprised to know that even after the candle itself has turned to smoke, the jar still has a lot of life to give. These nine creative ways for how to reuse a candle jar may surprise you, but you’ll never throw one away again.

How to clean old candle jars so they are ready to reuse

Credit: Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / Alexey Yaremenko The first step is to empty them completely and clean them thoroughly.

Before you can reuse the jar, you’re going to want to make sure it’s shiny and clean, but I promise you it’s not difficult and won’t take up too much of your time.

Method #1: Boiling

Boil water and pour it into the jar. You’ll want to leave about an inch of space at the top so it doesn’t spill, but the boiling water should release the remaining wax, so it can float to the top, and you can discard it.

Note: You’ll want to use a strainer before pouring the water into the sink, because candle wax will definitely clog your pipes.

Method #2: Freezing

The freezing method tends to be one of the most popular, because popping a used candle jar into the freezer overnight will freeze the remaining wax, making it pop right out of the jar with a little tap on the counter.

If that doesn’t work, it’s pretty easy to lift out the frozen wax with a blunt kitchen utensil.

Method #3: Soaking

Soaking the candle in a bowl (or sink with the sink stopper in) for roughly 30 minutes is another great way to clean a candle jar. The water should work its way under the wax to help loosen it so you can easily scrape it out.

Also, adding in a bit of degreasing dish detergent can assist in the process.

Method #4: Baking

A bit more time-consuming but great for stubborn remaining wax, is to actually put the candle in the oven for 15 minutes, upside down on an aluminum foil lined pan. The wax will melt and drip onto the foil where it can then be discarded.

Note: Don’t use this method if your candle jar has any attached decoration such as glitter or a paper label you can’t remove, as this would be a fire hazard.

Method #5: Hair dryer

You can use a hair dryer to warm and soften any remaining wax, which can then be easily wiped out and removed.

9 ways for how to reuse a candle jar

Credit: Reviewed / Emily Northrop / Getty Images / Alexey Yaremenko / SpicyTruffel / Natalya Perevoshchikova The possibilities are many! This is a good way to express your creativity and artistry.

1. Plant succulents

Candle jars make a wonderful home for small succulents. A perfect size to be placed on a desk, bookshelf, or in the corner of your kitchen, they also retain water for plants that thrive without frequent watering.

2. Pencil holder

Because candle jars are the perfect size to be placed on a desk, they are sheer perfection when it comes to containing pens, pencils, and markers. Plus, if the candle was originally one that held sentimental value such as being a gift from a friend or family member, it brings a little smile into the workplace without adding to your desktop clutter.

3. Coin dish

There is no better way to reuse a candle jar, than the win-win situation of getting your money’s worth out of the jar by using it as a place to save money.

With more people utilizing ATMs and online banking rather than going into the bank to deposit money, loose change can add up. But by creating a place to save it, you can get a jump start on funding your next candle purchase.

4. Counter storage for beauty supplies

Whether it’s hair ties, makeup brushes, cotton swabs, or your collection of lip glosses, beauty supplies tend to be lots of little pieces, often in multiples.

Reusing a candle jar to separate, contain, and store beauty items on your bathroom counter means that you no longer have to go rummaging through your drawers each morning. Bonus: it saves time (and sanity)!

5. Plant an herb garden

Herbs are unique in that they don’t need an entire garden to grow, they just need a little bit of dirt and an agreeable temperature, which is why planting a mini herb garden in your kitchen is one of the best ways to reuse a candle jar.

It will look great on your counter, taste delicious on your food, and you’ll have a reason to buy a few more candles as your mini garden expands.

6. Flower vase

Some candle jars can be quite large, which is what makes them perfect to double as a flower vase. I love that what started as a way to accent your home, can continue to do so long after the candle has burned down.

7. Entryway catch-all

From your car keys to the garage door opener, there’s always a few items that travel in and out with you wherever you go. But rather than tossing them onto the kitchen counter or leave them strewn across your entry table, give them a nice little home in a decorative reused candle jar.

8. Food storage

It might surprise you to know that if your candle jar came with a lid, it can be the perfect container to store food. From the refrigerator to the pantry, these airtight jars are typically dishwasher safe.

9. Make another candle

The most upcycled way in how to reuse a candle jar, is to make it into another candle. We already know that the jar suits the purpose, right?

Easier than you might think, all you need to start your own candle shop is a wax blend, cotton wick, and the essential oil of your choice. Boom, the life cycle continues.

