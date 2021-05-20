Is Kohl's antigravity chair as nice as its price?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I’m not a huge Kohl’s shopper. In fact, I’d never heard of the place until about 10 years ago. What I’ve learned since is that the retailer specializing in home goods, bedding, bath, and apparel offers some stellar sales on a variety of items pretty much every day of the week. My mom often claims she saves more than she spends there.

I also know that, like my mom, people love, love, love Kohl’s. So, when I needed to flesh out my yard furniture, particularly for around our fire pit, I decided to hit up Kohl’s to see if it had any anti-gravity chairs in stock. They did, and I’ve fallen in love.

What I got

Credit: Reviewed / Leigh Harrington Reclining and relaxing comes easy with the Sonoma Goods For Life regular antigravity chair.

I ordered Kohl’s Sonoma Goods For Life regular antigravity chair online for $79.99. Its original MSRP is $119.99, but whenever I’ve visited Kohl’s site since, the chair has remained on some sort of sale, even dipping as low as $49.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

This bestselling item with more than 2,200 4.5-star customer reviews comes in 10 different colors, from navy and charcoal to a checked yellow and the patriotic “Flag,” which is perfect for summer holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

I’d never ordered anything online from Kohl’s before, so I didn’t know what to expect for delivery, but this chair showed up fast—just two days later, which is like Amazon Prime fast—no assembly required. Just set up and sit. Color me impressed.

The claims

Credit: Reviewed / Leigh Harrington We were super impressed with this lawn chair's overall durability.

Kohl’s describes the features of the Sonoma Goods For Life antigravity chair as comfortable, powder-coated, and rust-resistant, with fade-resistant fabric. I ordered the brown color, which is neutral, if not a little boring, but this color seemed to go best with existing items on my patio. If you like color, try some of the other options—they’re lovely and not garish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chair’s seat and back is made of a sturdy vinyl-coated polyester, which is both comfortable and waterproof. Wipe it down with a microfiber cloth after a rainstorm and you can sit right down on it without getting wet.

Of the 108 1-star reviews, a popular complaint is poor construction of the fabric seat, particularly with the elastic rope webbing that connects the seat to the frame. Mine looks sturdy, so far. Another complaint is rapid rusting after the chair is left outside. I left my chair outside over the course of six weeks and numerous rain storms. I have not experienced any major rusting yet.

The product description on Kohl’s site states the chair weighs 8 pounds, which is not accurate, since the chair weighs 17.6 pounds, according to my scale. The chair is slightly awkward to move if you’re short, which I am. But, unless you have mobility or strength issues, you shouldn’t have a problem moving it in and out of sun patches in your backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohl’s also describes the chair with a “locking mechanism that allows the user to secure the chair in the desired position and prevent accidental closure when properly engaged.” This is true. The seat locks are placed just under the arm rests on both sides, turn easily into the locked position, and stay there.

Lastly, Kohl’s allows for a 250-pound weight capacity, and of course I had to test out that claim. I sat in it with my daughter, putting us just under capacity, and my daughter sat in it with my husband, putting them just shy of 300 pounds. The chair stood up to the weight test, but admittedly we didn’t spend too much time hanging out in it together.

What I like

Credit: Sonoma Goods For Life You—and your backyard—need this amazing antigravity chair.

As I’ve said, I’ve fallen in love with the Sonoma Goods For Life antigravity chair.

First off, this antigravity chair seems like it was built just for me. It fits my height perfectly—I’m 5’2”—with my head aligned with the removable/adjustable pillow headrest and my feet with the bottom footrest bar. My 6-foot-tall husband has to bend his knees a bit while reclined, but says it feels natural.

ADVERTISEMENT

I also love how easy it is to sit in, from first taking a seat to then reclining into a nap position. A lot of times with antigravity chairs, you have to be careful how you approach the chair and get your bottom into it without taking your legs out from under you. Kohl’s version doesn’t flip up as soon as you put weight on it, which means you shouldn’t have to be particularly careful or agile to use it.

Once you are seated, you simply have to put a small amount of pressure on your legs to slide the chair from fully erect to reclined, and once you find a position you like, you just turn the locks into place. There’s no discomfort for your back or bum like there might be in a lawn chair. Taking a cat nap during lunch hours is suddenly way too easy.

In other words this chair is comfy. Super comfy.

What I don’t like

Credit: Sonoma Goods For Life The words "comfort" and "convenience" come to mind.

There’s no cup holder. Minor pittance, considering this chair’s many pros and stellar price.

Should you buy Kohl’s Sonoma Goods For Life antigravity chair?

Credit: Sonoma Goods for Life Is this chair worth the price tag? All the signs point to yes!

Final verdict: Heck yeah. This chair puts all my other lawn chairs and loungers to shame. It’s perfect for backyard living or even camping, although you may not want to lug it to the sidelines of your kid’s soccer game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also consider Kohl’s’ antigravity chair’s price tag. It beats just about any other model on the market, including affordable ones from top-sellers like Caravan, Timber Ridge, Sunjoy, and Goplus (which does have a cup holder). Amazon Basics does beat out Kohl’s by a few dollars and has over 2,000 positive reviews (but then, so does Kohl’s chair), although it comes in just four colors and can only hold up to 200 pounds.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.