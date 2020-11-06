This cozy blanket is my go-to gift this year—and it’s currently 50% off

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holiday season is almost upon us. For many, this time of the year means enjoying candy canes and baking cookies with family and friends. It also means gift-giving.

Gift-giving can be a breeze if you really know the recipient. I know my husband would be thrilled to receive anything coffee-related, and my daughter feels like she hit the jackpot if she gets her hands on a Hatchimals toy.

But for people like teachers, hairdressers, and relatives that you see once a year, finding the perfect thing to surprise them can be more of a task than a joy. And since cash is not personal enough, the hunt for the perfect gift begins. Do they drink wine? Do they read books? Are they an avid bird watcher? Do they have allergies? All things that I don’t know about my second-cousin Martha.

In the past, my go-to gift would be something expected and generic. One year it was bath products. The other was a candle. All things that are “safe” gifts for people who are not in your immediate circle.

But this year is different. While I don’t know what my daughter’s art teacher’s favorite candy is, I do know that a little coziness and comfort is needed by everybody who has made it through 2020. We are stressed, tired, and just need to chill. That is why this year, I am getting everybody on my list this Lands’ End Cable Knit Throw Blanket.

Why this blanket makes a perfect gift

Credit: Lands' End This Lands' End blanket is available in ivory and red.

I know that a throw blanket isn’t on the top of everyone’s wish-list, but I also know that people don’t treat themselves to a new cozy blanket frequently. Receiving one seems to bring joy to every recipient’s face—it is the type of gift that you don’t realize you needed.

During the chilly months, there are few things that are more inviting than a high-quality and comfy new blanket and a good book. Throw blankets bring on feelings of warmth, comfort, and relaxation—three things that most of us need in our lives right now.

Plus, at the time of publication, this blanket is a whopping 50% off. Normally retailing for $89.95, it’s now $44.97 with code SNOW.

What we like about the Lands’ End Cable Knit Throw Blanket

Credit: Getty Images / Prostock-Studio Make your loved one's work-from-home routine a little more cozy.

This classic cable-knit blanket is made with soft yarn, and the ivory color is neutral and timeless enough to match anybody’s home. And since I have absolutely no clue what the inside of my daughter’s piano teacher’s home looks like, neutral and classic sounds like the right call. (But it’s also available in Rich Red should that suit your giftee.)

It is a hearty blanket that feels like you are on the receiving end of a warm hug when wrapped inside it. It is big enough for a snuggle session for two, yet small enough that it folds nicely to be neatly tucked away when not in use.

No, it is not the trendiest blanket you will ever see. But it is well-made and lives up to Lands’ End’s reputation of making high-quality products. And the softness of this blanket is just what the doctor ordered.

What we don’t like

While I love the coziness and comfort of this throw blanket, I wish it was machine-washable. Many people don’t want to be careful if they are sipping a glass of red wine or hot cocoa while being wrapped up. If a spill does occur, I can’t simply toss it in my washing machine. Being dry clean only does make this blanket a little bit of a risky choice for those with children in their home.

And while I love the ivory and red colors that this blanket is available in, it would be nice to have more choices for those folks who have a specific color scheme that they stick to in their home.

Should you add this blanket to your 2020 gift list?

Credit: Getty Images / Jasmina007 A throw blanket is a perfect combination of both thoughtful and practical.

A throw blanket may be more of an untraditional gift this year, but considering how this entire year has been untraditional, I think it fits the bill. A good throw blanket is one of those things that people rarely treat themselves to, but are always glad to get their hands on.

I am buying this blanket for everyone on my holiday list this year and know they will appreciate the coziness that it will bring to their 2020 winter season.

