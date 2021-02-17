10 glam décor pieces to give your home a Bridgerton vibe

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Netflix’s steamy period drama Bridgerton gave millions of viewers the chance to escape the everyday humdrum of quarantine back when it premiered in December, but it also gave home décor aficionados everywhere an even bigger reason to smile.

Set in the Regency era—a period in 19th-century Great Britain known for its empire-waist gowns, soft pastel color schemes, and opulent interior design—the show’s distinctive furniture and bursts of spectacular wisteria vines quickly wrapped around the hearts of many folks hoping to bring Bridgerton-style glam to their own houses.

Feel like getting whisked away and making your dwelling worthy of a star-crossed romance? Here are 10 Bridgerton-inspired home décor items that prove that you don’t have to be rich to have the palatial pad of your dreams.

1. This elegant damask wallpaper

Credit: Macy's/Graham & Brown Add stylish sophistication to any space.

One of the first tenets of Regency era décor? Don’t go minimalist—go for flash. Wallpaper like this luxurious-looking damask print by Graham & Brown can create a lavish ambiance throughout your home, or be used to brilliant effect if you want to make one room stand out more than the rest.

It has a 5-star rating at Macy’s and shoppers say it’s absolutely gorgeous if you want to add more character to an otherwise understated space.

Get the Graham & Brown Desire Wallpaper at Macy’s for $73.09

2. A settee worth swooning over, literally

Credit: Wayfair/Willa Arlo Even Lady Whistledown would likely approve.

Fainting couches—a.k.a, Victorian-era seating areas kept in drawing rooms and thought to be ideal for those about to suffer dizzy spells—are a thing of the past, but statement-making settees can still be a centerpiece in your living room or study, with or without swooning.

This velvet settee from Wayfair is decadent in all the right ways and could be the perfect spot to read or even spill a little society tea, à la Bridgerton.

Not only that, but it has a 4.5-star rating on the site and reviewers say it’s as comfortable as it is sumptuous.

Get the Elissa Velvet 72-inch Round Arm Settee at Wayfair from $509.99

3. This ornate mirror that feels like it belongs in a palace

Credit: Anthropologie A mirror fit for a life in high society.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, could this gilded-style mirror from Anthropologie be the most wonderful décor item of them all? Don’t be surprised if it feels like love at first sight the moment you get a glimpse at this piece, which has a 4.7-star rating on the site and comes in a range of sizes.

This could be incredible over a fireplace mantel or at the end of a long corridor, especially if you want to add the illusion of more space within your home. Add a few accent candles into the mix—especially if you put it over the fireplace—and you’ve got a room straight out of one of your favorite Bridgerton scenes.

Get the Gleaming Primrose Mirror at Anthropologie from $498

Credit: Wayfair/VanityArt Clawfoot tubs came to fame in the 19th century.

Although they didn’t become popular in the U.S. until the early 20th century, clawfoot bathtubs were a fixture in 19th-century bathrooms, especially among Bridgerton-era nobility.

They were originally made from cast iron coated with porcelain enamel, and, while most modern-day iterations aren’t (they’re made from fiberglass or acrylic), you can still bring some of that old-world charm to your bathroom if you invest in the right one.

This 4.7-star-rated bathtub from Wayfair invites you to put your feet up, relax, and soak in the splendor. Made from fiberglass with an acrylic topcoat, it features some delightful flourishes in the form of four steel-clawed feet.

Get the Vanity Art Clawfoot Soaking Acrylic Bathtub at Wayfair for $643.22

5. These whimsical wisteria vines that are fake but still great

Credit: Amazon/DearHouse Fall under a spell—or two—passing under these dreamy vines.

Wisteria is everywhere on Bridgerton and at this point, it’s kind of impossible not to associate the show—or Regency-era style in general—with these delicate vines.

While you may not be able to grow it in your backyard, you can still feel like you’re taking a stroll along the grounds of your favorite Bridgerton estate with these hanging artificial wisteria vines from Amazon. (Even better, you can do it while you’re inside the house.)

Available in a pack of six, these pretty flowers have a 4.5-star rating on the site and customers say they’re gorgeous for everything from home décor to birthday parties, and more.

Get the DearHouse Artificial Hanging Wisteria (6-pack) at Amazon from $14.99

6. A classic sleigh bed to swan dive into every night

Credit: Wayfair/Three Posts Spread out in style.

A hallmark of Regency-era décor is the sleigh bed—with its curved arcs, rich wooden frame, and matching headboard and footboard, it’s not hard to see the appeal of one.

This particular style exudes refinement and can make your bedroom feel positively magnificent, especially if you want to make your bed the focal point of your room.

Made with a warm, dark brown finish, this sleigh bed from Wayfair has a 4.4-star rating on the site and a slew of devotees online, with reviewers noting that it’s also easy to put together and affordably priced compared to what some other major furniture retailers charge for the comparable frames.

Get the Madelina Sleigh Bed at Wayfair from $209.99

7. This patterned comforter set for extra layers

Credit: Overstock/Madison Park Luxuriate in comfort, but make it Regencycore.

Speaking of beds, here’s another style that’s straight out of the Regency era and worth dusting off for your home décor: layered bedding.

From plush comforters to subtle shams, a complete bedding set like this jacquard one from Overstock helps capture the lush vibe of beds from the period.

This set, which has a 4.6-star rating on the site, scores top marks from shoppers, who are obsessed with the slightly raised texture of the pattern and say that the comforter (which is made from polyester) is surprisingly perfect for all seasons, even hot summer months.

Get the Madison Park Dillon 8-piece Jacquard Comforter Set at Overstock for $104.64

8. A chandelier that’s forever in bloom

Credit: Pottery Barn/Grace Bring a touch of whimsy to your home with this chandelier.

Even if you don’t have a fireplace in your home, you can get the soft, romantic lighting that Bridgerton is known for. You simply need the right chandelier.

This graceful-looking pick from Pottery Barn brings this and then some, as it’s adorned with beautiful glass flowers that are forever in bloom. Because floral accents are such a big part of what makes Regency-era style stand out, this light fixture is really worth checking out.

The frame is also finished in antique gold, which gives it a vintage feel, even though the rest of it feels inspired by a grand garden party you wish you could be attending.

Get the Grace Flower Chandelier at Pottery Barn for $299

9. These absolutely splendid velvet drapes

Credit: Amazon/StangH Nothing says decadent quite like a set of plush velvet drapes.

During the Regency era, Wedgewood blue—a particular type of soft blue that was frequently paired with white and used in popular jasperware made in the 18th and 19th century by British designer Josiah Wedgwood—was very in vogue.

You can spy this muted tone all over Bridgerton, from dresses to furniture. While these blue velvet drapes from Amazon aren’t an exact match, they complement a light-blue aesthetic around your home and can serve a practical purpose too, helping block out unwanted light.

Reviewers say these drapes, which come in a variety of sizes and have a 4.8-star rating on the site, are soft to the touch and add a majestic flair to any space they’re in.

Get the StangH Blackout Velvet Curtains at Amazon from $39.95

10. An antique-looking gold picture frame

Credit: Etsy/CraigFrames Give your favorite memories the gilded treatment with this frame.

Looking for a subtle yet impactful way to bring Bridgerton chic to your home? These decorative gold picture frames from Etsy can help enhance your décor and give your family’s most precious moments the regal treatment they deserve.

Available in a range of sizes, these 5-star-rated gems feel straight out of the history books and can make exquisite accents throughout your hallways or even in your dining room areas.

Get the Stratton, Aged Gold Picture Frame at Etsy from $21.32

