It's official: This is the 2020 color of the year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ten years ago, it was turquoise. Five years ago, it was marsala. Last year, it was living coral. The Pantone color of the year has varied over the last decade, including everything from bright hues to earthy neutrals.

But what will 2020 bring? You don't have to wait until the new year to find out. Pantone just announced that the 2020 color of the year is Classic Blue, a shade that's just a touch lighter than navy. Here's why the beautiful color is making waves in home decor and how to incorporate it into your own home.

Why is Classic Blue so trendy right now?

Described as being "suggestive of the sky at dusk," Classic Blue (known as Pantone 19-4052) is a shade that evokes feelings of calm, tranquility, and stability. According to Pantone, the crisp and classic color is perfect for creating a space that truly feels restful and homey while still looking elegant and luxurious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other design experts have previously predicted that deep blues and navy will be big in 2020. Sherwin-Williams dubbed its Naval hue the color of the year, saying that its part of the wellness trend that has people caring more about how color affects our minds and bodies.

How to use Classic Blue in your home

Credit: Sherwin-Williams It's the perfect hue for a bold accent wall.

There are plenty of ways to bring Classic Blue into your home before the new year. If you want to go all in, designers suggest painting the walls of your living room the deep shade or using it on your kitchen cabinets. And because it's a timeless hue (a.k.a it won't go out of style anytime soon), Classic Blue also looks sophisticated and elegant on the exterior of a home.

However, if you don't want to repaint or renovate, no worries. For a more subtle update, you can incorporate Classic Blue with smaller accent pieces like curtains, furniture, bedding, and even kitchen appliances or hardware. Our experts recommend pairing Classic Blue with pale furniture, greenery, and luxe finishes like copper, marble, or gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other popular colors of the year for 2020

Credit: Behr Green is a soothing color to paint any room of your house.

Classic Blue isn't the only color that design experts are predicting will be big next year. Earlier this year, Behr announced that its 2020 color of the year is a sage green hue named Back to Nature. Dubbed "nature's favorite color," the soft garden green brings the outdoors indoors and creates a sense of peace and tranquility.

Another color that continues to be popular is millennial pink. Paint company Benjamin Moore chose the pretty blush shade as its 2020 color of the year as a refreshing alternative to plain white walls. It's pale enough to work as a neutral, yet colorful enough to add interest. Our experts even suggest painting the ceiling of your bedroom in the shade known as First Light for a touch of warmth.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.