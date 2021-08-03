13 peel-and-stick wallpapers we love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Long gone are the days of wallpaper installation meaning buckets of wallpaper glue and hours spent making sure the pattern lines up just right.

Peel-and-stick wallpapers are taking the home décor market by storm. Most retailers have lots of options in a variety of colors and patterns that fit any aesthetic. Plus, they are easy to apply, and you can get creative with how you choose to display them in your home.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is great for renters, those who want to save time, and those who just can’t make up their mind and want to easily change out their décor. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite designs that are not just beautiful but functional too.

1. Neutrals are served with a twist

Credit: Walmart The beige keeps the palette of an already neutral room while also dipping your toes into adding a print.

If you’re ready to dive into patterned wallpaper but nervous about being overwhelmed by adding color, then try a floral print in neutral tones. The beige keeps the palette of an already neutral room while also dipping your toes into adding a print. It’s safe on painted walls and has an easy peel-and-stick installation.

Get the RoomMates Beige Toss the Bouquet Floral Wallpaper at Walmart for $28.30

2. Darling florals speak to cottagecore

Credit: Target This wallpaper is a beautiful ochre background with small flowers that add lots of personality.

If you’re into cottagecore design, then spring for some sweet florals. Adding florals creates a really special accent wall or can totally transform an entire room. Target’s Opalhouse line offers a brilliant assortment of wallpapers. These floral peel-and-stick options are fantastic and suit any color palette. This wallpaper is a beautiful ochre background with small flowers that add lots of personality.



Lollipop Floral Peel & Stick Wallpaper at Target for $34

3. Bold graphics go big

Credit: The Home Depot If you're a fan of abstract art this is a simple way of turning your wall into a standalone masterpiece.

Black and white peel-and-stick wallpaper certainly doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, the striking contrasting colors make quite a statement. Design pro Bobby Berk’s line of peel-and-stick wallpaper transforms any room in minutes. If you're a fan of abstract art this is a simple way of turning your wall into a standalone masterpiece.



Bobby Berk Wiggle Room White & Black Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from The Home Depot for $91.09

4. Tropical prints transport you

Credit: Lowe's We found a peel-and-stick wallpaper at Lowe’s that has deep tones of green and teal that create great ambiance.

If you’re looking to create a dark and glamorous space with a tropical feel, go for a palm print wallpaper. We found a peel-and-stick wallpaper at Lowe’s that has deep tones of green and teal that create great ambiance. Use it in a formal living room or a lounge to create a space for entertaining with some extra flair.



Get the Black and Green Palm Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from Lowes for $40

5. Dry erase wallpaper makes list-making easy

Credit: Amazon College students or families on the run will love this wallpaper for its easy installation that makes writing notes a breeze.

If you like the look of chalkboard paint but don’t want to deal with the chalk dust, try a dry erase wall, instead. This is the perfect wallpaper to put up in your kitchen to easily write to-do lists or meal planning for the week. College students or families on the run will love this wallpaper for its easy installation that makes writing notes a breeze.



Get the NuWallpaper Dry Erase Wallpaper from Amazon for $26.38

6. Peel-and-stick goes wild

Credit: Target Among the thin white lines of the design you’ll find jungle creatures among the leaves. This is a fun way to bring some bright blue color to your space while also adding a playful design element.

This blue peel-and-stick wallpaper has great color while also having a secret hidden in the patterns. Among the thin white lines of the design you’ll find jungle creatures among the leaves. This is a fun way to bring some bright blue color to your space while also adding a playful design element.



Jungle Animals Peel & Stick Wallpaper from Target for $34

7. Blue florals speak to the bathroom

Credit: The Home Depot Blue and white adds a refreshing coastal feel which is why we love this peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Don’t overlook the design potential of your bathroom. Adding a striking wallpaper will allow you to maximize the design of your small space. Blue and white adds a refreshing coastal feel, which is why we love this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Its bold, botanical design adds a relaxing touch while also being a total showstopper.



Get the Palmetto Palm Coastal Blue Botanical Vinyl Peel & Stick Wallpaper from The Home Depot for $34.99

8. Bricks are fit for a brownstone

Credit: The Home Depot This design features white brick with rough edges that create a great accent wall for your living room or bedroom.

If you’ve always dreamed of the brick accent walls you find in city brownstones, but you don’t actually live in a big city brownstone, we’ve got you covered. This design features white brick with rough edges that create a great accent wall for your living room or bedroom. Or, use it in small spaces for a bit of flair. This looks great as a kitchen backsplash, too, if you’re looking for something other than the standard tile design.



Get the RoomMates White Brick Vinyl Peel & Stick Wallpaper from The Home Depot for $25.53

9. Playful cross hatching spruces up your home office

Credit: The Home Depot This cross hatch design will make for an eye-catching background that you’re excited to show off on video calls.

Discovery’s Joanna Gaines has an eye for home décor, which you can bring to your home in her line of peel-and-stick wallpaper. With understated neutral colors, this cross hatch is a great fit for your home office. Its sleek design won’t be too busy so you can stay focused on work. Plus it’ll make for an eye-catching background that you’re excited to show off on video calls.



Get Magnolia Home Cross Stitch Black Peel & Stick Wallpaper from The Home Depot for $40.76

10. Art deco obsessions need apply

Credit: The Home Depot

If you’re obsessed with art deco, start with an extravagant wallpaper. Interior designer and Trading Spaces star Genevieve Gorder has teamed up with Tempaper to create a series of gorgeous peel-and-stick wallpapers. One of our favorites is this gorgeous blue design featuring geometric birds that will really set your space apart.



Get Genevieve Gorder Blue Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from The Home Depot for $34

11. An antique design made for the modern home

Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co. is known for its stunning floral paper goods and even has its own line of wallpaper, as well. Rifle’s wallpaper selection ranges from astonishing garden florals to city-inspired designs made for the world traveler. We love the Luxembourg paper for its unique florals against a rich blue background. Putting up this wallpaper feels like transforming your space into a room out of Versailles. It’s sure to add a touch of luxury to your home.



Get the Luxembourg Peel & Stick Wallpaper from Rifle Paper Co. for $65

12. The 70s are back

Credit: Spoonflower This busy floral print comes in muted warm tones that add a real vintage feel to your home.

If you’ve ever marveled over the sweet floral designs of the 1970s then you can bring them home easier than ever. This busy floral print comes in muted warm tones that add a real vintage feel to your home. Try this in a guest room or kid’s bedroom to add a sweet and nostalgic touch.



Get the Floral Illustrated 70s Vintage Wallpaper from Spoonflower starting at $24

13. Marble looks rich and natural

Credit: West Elm Not only does this peel-and-stick wallpaper make for an easier installation, but it gives you the rich look of colorful marble anywhere in your home.

If you want to take your peel-and-stick wallpaper to the next level, try marble-print wallpaper. Not only is it an easier installation, but it gives you the rich look of colorful marble anywhere in your room. We love this design because of the vibrant variety of colors it adds to a space. The marble design gives off the feel of a natural material without any added expense.



Get Drop It Modern Marble Print Removable Wallpaper from West Elm for $180



