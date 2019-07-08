Report: These are the 5 biggest bathroom pet peeves

One of the best things about moving into my own apartment was finally having my own bathroom. Because while I love my friends (a.k.a my former roommates), no amount of love can make up for the frustrating struggle that is sharing a bathroom. And apparently the majority of people—seven out of 10—agree with me on that, according to a recent study by OnePoll.

Not only did the study reveal a collective dislike of sharing a bathroom, but it also uncovered the five biggest pet peeves that people have when it comes to bathroom habits. And since we spend a total of three whole three days in our bathroom each year, those little annoyances can quickly grow into something much bigger. To save your sanity (and perhaps even your relationship), we've listed the five problems below along with some simple solutions for each.

1. An empty toilet paper roll that hasn't been replaced

There are few things more annoying than going to use the bathroom and reaching for some toilet paper... only to come up empty-handed. If you've begun having nightmares about cardboard tubes and shreds of TP, it may be time to think about investing in a super-sized roll like the Charmin Forever Roll, which is the equivalent of 24 regular-sized rolls and can apparently last one person up to three months.

2. Hair clogging the drain

Credit: Sasimoto/Getty Images The one thing you never want to see in your bathroom...

The first time I ever had to unclog my own shower drain (after I moved into my first apartment) I immediately called my dad to apologize for all the years he had to do it for me and my sisters growing up. Who knew that my own hair could turn into someone so disgustingly gag-worthy...

That's likely why our senior lab testing technician, Jonathan Chan, says that "the best method is prevention!" And one easy way to do that is with a gadget like the TubShroom, which sits inside your drain and catches hair before it goes down when you shower. The $13 that it costs on Amazon is a small price to pay for never having to pull up those gross clumps of hair and who-knows-what-else again.

3. Wet towels

Credit: Vladdeep/Getty Images PSA: Towels need to be hung, not balled up.

I love the smell of mildewed towels, said no one ever. But that's what you'll end up with if you—or your significant other—keep forgetting to hang up your towels after you shower. The easy answer? "Keep a towel rack or hooks in a good location, like right by the shower or on the door so you see it when you're about to walk out," our emerging categories writer, Sara Hendricks, recommends.

4. People who hog the bathroom

When you're already running 15 minutes behind in the morning, the sight of a closed bathroom door—which has been closed for the past 40 minutes—can push you over the edge. We all know that one person who conveniently forgets that other people need to get into the bathroom, despite your constant knocking (and increasingly irritated shouts of "Are you done yet?" over the sound of the hairdryer).

Other than having an honest conversation with that person, there's really not much else that can be done if you only have one bathroom. But looking forward, remember two is better than one when it comes to bathrooms and that a bathroom with a separate "getting ready" area (a.k.a where the toilet and shower are in a different room than the sink and mirror) can be a godsend.

5. Dirty clothes left on the floor

Credit: Studio Light and Shade/Getty Images That is not where that belongs.

As my mother would (and did) say: The bathroom floor is not a laundry basket. If you've had it with tripping over piles of sweaty gym clothes and socks when you're trying to brush your teeth, take Hendricks' advice and keep a hamper in an easy-to-access place nearby. The less effort it takes to toss laundry in the basket, the less likely it is to end up on the floor.