Ruggable's new Cushion Rug Pad is a cozy delight for hard floors

For those of us who crave a stylish home but live with sloppy roommates (I'm looking at my own kids and dog right now), Ruggable is an ideal choice to decorate your bare floors and is, most importantly, easy to keep clean. The two-part rug system consists of Ruggable’s Classic Rug Pad and the rug topper of your choice. However, Ruggable is launching a new, thicker rug pad to keep your feet cozy while moving about your home.

It’s no secret that I love Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs for the inside of my home and out, so I had to get my hands on Ruggable’s new Cushion Rug Pad to find out how it compares to to the thinner, Classic Rug Pad. I set up the all-new Ruggable Cushion Pad in the hallway, one of the highest traffic areas of my house. Here’s how it went.

What we like about the thicker Ruggable pad

Thicker pad is cozy to walk on

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy It's easy to feel—and see—the difference between Ruggable's slimmer Original Rug Pad (left) and the new thicker Cushion Rug Pad (right).

One of the first things I noticed about Ruggable’s Cushion Rug Pad is just how comfortable it is to walk on. It is 2.5 times thicker than the OG Classic Rug Pad, offering a total of 0.4-inches of dreamy thickness beneath your feet. For comparison's sake, the Classic Rug Pad only measures 0.25-inches high and isn’t as plush to walk on (but it’s not supposed to be).

While the two pads vary in thickness, they do share some of the same attributes as both are made from latex-free and 100% recycled materials and feature a rubber, non-slip bottom. The middle of the Cushion Rug Pad (a.k.a where the “oomph” comes from) is also made from 100% recycled materials, so you can feel good about the ground you’re walking on.

I also like that the thicker pad lays nice and flat on the floor, keeping the rug’s corner from curling up. For the most part, the non-slip Cushion Pad stayed in place atop my wood-look tile flooring even with my kids running and scootering around the house all day long.

Easy to care for

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The rug pad comes rolled up in a cardboard box, so I used heavy coffee table books to flatten out the corners for an hour or so.

Ruggable rugs are a cinch to care for, which is one of the main reasons I have the rugs in almost every high traffic area of my home. The covers can be tossed in your washing machine and then placed in the dryer for an easy clean. Huzzah!

But it’s not only the easy cleaning that makes these rugs a solid home decor choice—they’re also waterproof and stain-resistant. Because of this, the Cushion Pad doesn’t require much attention in terms of cleaning. When my rug covers are in the wash, I give the Cushion Pad a quick vacuum using my Dyson to remove debris like crumbs and dog hair that may have accumulated. After vacuuming, I pick the Cushion Pad up from the floor and roll it up until the cover is done washing. Easy-peasy.

One final note on care: The Cushion Pad comes rolled up in a box, so make sure to lay it out and place something heavy on the corners to prevent it from flipping up. I left several coffee table books sitting on the corners of the rug for about an hour after unboxing it before it was ready for use.

Works with existing Ruggable rug covers

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy My kitchen Ruggable is one of my favorites and it's nice to know I can upgrade to a thicker pad without having to forgo my current rug cover.

If you’re like me and already own several Ruggables, then you’ll be happy to know that your current Ruggable’s covers are compatible with Ruggable’s new Cushion Pad. Whether you want to cover your living room floor with an area rug or opt for a runner in the kitchen, Ruggable’s Cushion Pad comes in a variety of sizes for any space. Just like the Classic Rug Pad, the cover lays flat on top with a bit of an overhang so that the pad isn’t exposed.

What we don’t like about the thicker Ruggable pad

Cushion Rug Pad is too tall for some areas

Since the Cushion Rug Pad stands taller than the Classic Rug Pad, you’ll want to think carefully about where you’ll place it. I originally tried setting my Cushion Rug Pad up in the entryway of my home, where I currently have a Ruggable Classic Rug Pad, but there wasn’t enough clearance to open my front door when using the thicker rug pad. This isn’t a deal breaker for me, as I was able to place it in my hallway with no problems at all. But spacing is something to keep in mind if you’re hoping to add the Cushion Rug Pad to a specific area of your home like a doorway.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy I put the Ruggable runner with Cushion Rug Pad in my hallway where it gets plenty of action. As you can see, it's held up nicely over the last couple of months and the thicker pad is a delight to step on.

If you’re already a fan of Ruggable, like I am, then upgrading to a thick cushion is a totally worthwhile investment for your kitchen, living room, bedroom, nursery—really anywhere you desire a more cozy vibe. I love that the rug covers are interchangeable, the Cushion Pad is easy to vacuum, and is noticeably more plush than the Classic Pad. However, before you order, survey the area of your home where you want to place the rug. If it’s in an entryway, make sure that the door has enough clearance to open and close over the thicker pad.

