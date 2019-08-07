Here's the most popular houseplant in every state

Where you live can affect how you decorate your house, what your favorite summer food is, and—according to a new survey—what plants you have in your home.

Using data from Google, Next Day Blinds found the most popular houseplant in each of the 50 states. While the results were different in many states (like California with its succulents or New York with its crotons), there were a few trends across the country, too. Aloe vera was the number one plant in 11 states, followed by basil in five states and poinsettias in four.

Below is the full list, plus where to buy both real and fake versions of your state's most popular plant.

The state-by-state breakdown

Credit: Ioonara/Getty Images Different states love different plants.

Alabama: Aloe Vera

Alaska: African Violet

Arizona: Ficus

Arkansas: Aloe Vera

California: Succulent

Colorado: Basil

Delaware: Poinsettia

Florida: Bromeliad

Georgia: Aloe Vera

Hawaii: Bamboo

Idaho: Dieffenbachia

Illinois: Aloe Vera

Indiana: Ivy

Iowa: Dieffenbachia

Kansas: Poinsettia

Kentucky: Elephant Ear

Louisiana: Easter Cactus

Maine: Chinese Evergreen

Maryland: Aloe Vera

Massachusetts: Basil

Michigan: Umbrella Plant

Minnesota: Easter Cactus

Mississippi: Aloe Vera

Missouri: Resurrection Plant

Montana: Basil

Nebraska: Poinsettia

Nevada: Money Tree

New Hampshire: Jade Plant

New Jersey: Aloe Vera

New Mexico: Aloe Vera

New York: Croton

North Carolina: Peace Lily

North Dakota: Snake Plant

Ohio: Resurrection Plant

Oklahoma: Aloe Vera

Oregon: Philodendron

Pennsylvania: Resurrection Plant

Rhode Island: Bonsai

South Carolina: Poinsettia

South Dakota: Peace Lily

Tennessee: Peace Lily

Texas: Aloe Vera

Utah: Easter Cactus

Vermont: Basil

Virginia: Aloe Vera

Washington: Dracaena

West Virginia: Elephant Ear

Wisconsin: Umbrella Plant

Wyoming: Bonsai

Where to buy your state's favorite plant

Credit: Reviewed.com/Naidin Concul-Ticas/Amazon Succulents are to California as bamboo is to Hawaii.

If you want to snag the most popular plant in your state (or steal one from another state, we won't tell!), browse the list below. And because not everyone has a green thumb, we also found the artificial versions of each one for the plant-killers like myself out there.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.