Here's the most popular houseplant in every state

Where you live can affect how you decorate your house, what your favorite summer food is, and—according to a new survey—what plants you have in your home.
Using data from Google, Next Day Blinds found the most popular houseplant in each of the 50 states. While the results were different in many states (like California with its succulents or New York with its crotons), there were a few trends across the country, too. Aloe vera was the number one plant in 11 states, followed by basil in five states and poinsettias in four.
Below is the full list, plus where to buy both real and fake versions of your state's most popular plant.
The state-by-state breakdown
Alabama: Aloe Vera
Alaska: African Violet
Arizona: Ficus
Arkansas: Aloe Vera
California: Succulent
Colorado: Basil
Delaware: Poinsettia
Florida: Bromeliad
Georgia: Aloe Vera
Hawaii: Bamboo
Idaho: Dieffenbachia
Illinois: Aloe Vera
Indiana: Ivy
Iowa: Dieffenbachia
Kansas: Poinsettia
Kentucky: Elephant Ear
Louisiana: Easter Cactus
Maine: Chinese Evergreen
Maryland: Aloe Vera
Massachusetts: Basil
Michigan: Umbrella Plant
Minnesota: Easter Cactus
Mississippi: Aloe Vera
Missouri: Resurrection Plant
Montana: Basil
Nebraska: Poinsettia
Nevada: Money Tree
New Hampshire: Jade Plant
New Jersey: Aloe Vera
New Mexico: Aloe Vera
New York: Croton
North Carolina: Peace Lily
North Dakota: Snake Plant
Ohio: Resurrection Plant
Oklahoma: Aloe Vera
Oregon: Philodendron
Pennsylvania: Resurrection Plant
Rhode Island: Bonsai
South Carolina: Poinsettia
South Dakota: Peace Lily
Tennessee: Peace Lily
Texas: Aloe Vera
Utah: Easter Cactus
Vermont: Basil
Virginia: Aloe Vera
Washington: Dracaena
West Virginia: Elephant Ear
Wisconsin: Umbrella Plant
Wyoming: Bonsai
