Want the ultimate at-home movie night? Here's how

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If heading to your local theater isn’t in the cards, don’t worry. An at-home movie night doesn’t have to fall flat. Whether you’re looking to recreate a family fun experience, a kids-only movie marathon, or a romantic date night, we’ve rounded up some blockbuster bets for DIY cinema success.

Get comfortable while you view

Credit: Yogibo The Yogibo Max bean bag totally conforms to your body with zero pressure points

Unless you’ve got your own dedicated home theater room, it’s pretty likely you’re forgoing oversized movie theater seating and instead settling onto your couch. But that doesn’t mean the experience can’t be comfortable, because if you aren’t cozy, you’re not doing movie night right.

The I AM Boomerang Pillow offers a unique shape that means you can curl up in any weird way you want against the 233-thread count, 100 percent cotton cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Or, go big with a Yogibo bed-recliner-chair-sofa-in-one, a beloved bean bag that totally conforms to your body with zero pressure points. The Max style accommodates up to four people at once, and the bead filler creates a cocoon of coziness. An interchangeable cover (available in 13 colors) is washable for when your horror movie makes you jump.

Make movie night snacks

Credit: Getty Images / Atiwat Studio Popcorn is a home movie night essential

Nothing says “movie night” better than fresh popcorn. The Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker pops 16 cups in mere minutes, thanks to a high-capacity heating chamber that relies on only hot air. The machine also includes a butter-melting tray for that traditional drizzle.

You’ll hit it big with your audience by serving the popcorn movie-style in these reusable vintage popcorn buckets from Sur La Table.

The sky’s the limit for candy connoisseurs. Instead of grabbing a candy bar at the drugstore, opt for cinema classic Red Vines, which has been a movie theater staple for a century. Stock up on 3.5-pound tubs of classic red or black Red Vines or individual trays in a variety of flavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, when you can’t decide between popcorn and candy, it’s definitely OK to have both. Snack Pop (aka the “Popcorn of Hollywood” in cinema circles) makes it easy with its one-two punch of movie snacks. Its Candy Pop and Cookie Pop satisfies the sweet-and-salty set, and flavors include all the favorites (hello, Snickers, M&Ms, Twix, Oreo) made with real candy or cookie pieces.

Wash it all down with fizzy fountain drinks. Tried and true SodaStream’s Fizzi sparkling water maker carbonates regular tap water in seconds at the touch of a button. You can create soda fountain classics, or try a new mocktail variety pack that perfects adult-only “dinner and a movie” date night.

Who says your kitchen isn’t a concession stand?

Score high with A/V equipment

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Anker Nebula Mars II is the best portable projector for most people.

Up the ante on your at-home movie night experience by investing in some stellar audio and video equipment.

True cinephiles should start with their television. If it's time for an upgrade, LG's C9 series is Reviewed's top pick for best television of 2020.

But, if you want to take movie night outdoors or on the road, a portable projector makes it easy to set up a movie anywhere, and you can opt for a ceiling, wall, or even garage door as your screen.



The Anker Nebula Mars II features stellar picture quality, a robust battery life, and easy-to-use Android smart platform.

Cue up the movie

Credit: Getty Images / simpson33 Thanks to boundless streaming services, film buffs have many options for home movie night.

There are so, so many platforms and streaming services for accessing movies, whether your taste runs to Disney classics, all-time classics, indie and art films, cartoons, blockbusters, the Marvel universe, or the latest release. And, of course, there’s still cable TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Fandango is a popular go-to for movie tickets, film buffs can now use the service for direct access to theater releases at home—before Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime gets them. Watch one-off favorites (at least 100 new titles are being added in 2020) or binge with Fandango’s movie bundles.

Fandango recently launched its IMAX Enhanced streaming program, which combines exclusive, digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies for IMAX’s signature picture, immersive sound and mind-blowing scale—all without a trip to the theater. Even if you don’t have all the bells and whistles to watch it (you need an IMAX Enhanced TV and speaker system to truly reap the rewards), it still boasts the exclusive video remastering and DTS sound mix.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.