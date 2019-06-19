This sand-removing mitt will solve your biggest beach problem

Summer is the time for shorts, sandals, and swimming. To do all of those, one must venture off to the beach for a day of swimsuits, sunscreen, and sandcastles. But unfortunately, the beach has a lot of sand. As a great man once said, “I don't like sand. It's coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.” So for those of us with kids especially, or just those of us who tend to get extra sandy, we wind up taking it home with us. No one likes having the floor of their car covered in sand after a day at the beach, and it’s even worse if it makes its way back into the house.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could leave the sand where it belongs before you even put your butt in the car? Sure, there are showers but then you’re more susceptible to sand because you’re wet, sticky, and now you’re going to get the car seats damp and the owner of the vehicle will definitely not be inviting you back anytime soon. You don’t want to ruin your friendships over some salty grains, but what’s there to do about it?

An answer to your sandy woes

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Here you can see the Sand-Off Mitt next to it's carrying case, resting comfortably on a beach blanket.

In comes the Sand-Off Mitt from Stream Machine. This little mitt claims to wipe the sand clean off of your skin without leaving any behind and without sticking to the mitt either, so you can leave the sand at the beach where it belongs.

The Sand-Off Mitt looks just like an oven mitt in its general design, but so much better (although I wouldn’t use it to put something in an oven). The mitt has a mesh pocket where you slip your hand in and the opposite side is made of a plush terry cloth. This cloth side was designed to be very soft and gentle on skin, while not wiping off sunscreen in the process.

You’re probably wondering what’s so special about this compared to just using your hand or towel. Well, we tested it out and went to the beach—on a work day, it was wonderful—and got super sandy. Here’s what we learned.

Using your hands to try to wipe off sand just changed the placement of the sand from your legs or arms to your hands. That means anything you touch—your phone, your face, your eyes — will get sand on it. The problem just gets worse with your hands. And a towel? Well, most towels are made of cotton, which is cheap, comfortable, and familiar. Cotton holds moisture for longer than other fabrics, so when you wipe your damp, sandy self off, sand will definitely stick to the towel. So you might not have much sand on you, but your towel is going to be full of it—which is going to get all over your car floor and house, therefore causing the same problem as before.

Is it worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This is the mesh side of the Sand-Off Mitt.

The Sand-Off Mitt is the perfect solution to all of your sandy beach problems. The mitt has a patented, talcum-free formula that provides an all-natural way to get rid of sand. All you have to do is grab your mitt and rub your skin to get rid of unwanted sand. It’s super convenient — it even comes with a little travel pouch so you can easily throw it in your beach bag for safe keeping.

I personally won't leave this little mitt behind the next time I go to the beach. I would especially recommend this to anyone with young children. Adults are more cautious about getting sand off before getting in a car or going into a home, but kids are wild beasts. They don’t care about wiping sand off their toes before cannonballing into your Honda Odyssey, but thanks to this mitt, you’ll have a simple and stress-free way to get sand off of your little ones before they speed on off.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This is the plush terry cloth side of the mitt that you use for wiping sand off.

