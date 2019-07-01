We tried the viral fitted sheet folding hack—here's what happened

When it comes to your bed, you know the basics of how to pick the best mattress (and even when you're supposed to flip it) and which type of pillows you prefer. But there's one thing that most people don't know: how to fold a fitted sheet. Plus, if you're anything like me, you usually just end up balling it up and shoving it into the linen closet.

But, according to a viral Facebook video, the much-hated fitted sheet might not be as difficult to wrangle as you think. In the clip, a sales clerk at Adairs, a home goods store in Australia, demonstrates the proper way to fold a fitted sheet. And not only that, but she does it in under 60 seconds.

Equal parts skeptical and fascinated, I decided to try it for myself. Below are the step-by-step instructions to the game-changing method, plus whether or not it worked in real life.

How to easily fold a fitted sheet

Credit: Facebook/Pacific Fair Watch and learn.

Place your arms into two of the corners of the fitted sheet, pulling it taut. Then set the sheet down on a flat surface (like your bed). Reach down and pinch the other two corners at the opposite end of the sheet. Push the corners inside out. Tuck the two corners that you just turned inside out into the top corners of the sheet. You'll now have a smaller rectangle shape. Grab two of the newly formed corners (where the elastic is), bring them together, then pick it up through the middle. Shake out any wrinkles. Tuck the corners under just enough to form an even rectangle and lay it gently on a flat surface once again. Fold the blanket in half, then in half again to create a perfectly neat square.

Does it actually work?

Credit: Rimma_Bondarenko/Getty Images So neat, so tidy.

Yes—and not to sound cliche, but if I can manage it, so can you. Because even as the self-proclaimed world's worst laundry folder, my fitted sheet still ended up looking like a semi-neat folded square. And I'm not the only one who can vouch for the hack. Our expert Camryn Rabideau, who tested tons of bed sheets to find the best set, says she's been folding her fitted sheets the same way for her entire life.

"You might have to watch the video a few times to get the hang of this folding method—I know I did!" she says. "However, once you learn the basic steps, it makes folding fitted sheets quick and easy."

But is it worth the extra effort?

It depends. For me (a.k.a someone who has been nicknamed "Lazy Bones" by her family), no. Especially since I'm the only one who ever sees the inside of the linen closet.

But if you're someone who displays their linens on open shelves or in a guest room (or if you're just very Type A about your closets), then yes, this method is surprisingly simple and gives you a much cleaner stack of linens when it's all said and done. Happy folding!