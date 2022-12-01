What is a candle warmer lamp? Meet the stylish home trend

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We’re in full hygge mode over here. Our wool socks are on, a warm cup of tea is in hand, and there’s a pile of blankets to lounge under. Plus, there’s that collection of scented candles waiting to be burned. But do you need to light up the candle to enjoy all that wonderful ambiance? No, this isn’t a trick question. It’s about the magic of candle warmer lamps.

A candle warmer lamp can melt the wax without the need for fire. Is a candle warmer lamp better than burning candles the traditional way? How does it smell?

Here's what you need to know about candle warmer lamps.

What is a candle warmer lamp?

While a table lamp illuminates your space, a candle warmer lamp is going to go a step further by providing light and the scent of your favorite candle.

These lamps look like a desk lamp but have a curved neck and domed lamp shade. The base of a candle warmer lamp is wider and features a space where you’re meant to put your favorite candle.

Candle warmer lamps are considered a safer option than letting a candle burn from the wick. The National Fire Protection Agency projects that 2% of all home fires are caused by candles. With a candle warmer lamp, there’s no open flame involved but you still get all the benefits of a scented candle.

How does a candle warmer lamp work?

Candle warmer lamps come with a warming bulb that radiates heat to warm up your candle stationed underneath it. They’re powered by electricity and can be plugged into any standard outlet.

The lamps have a power supply switch or a dimming knob with which you can control the lamp. When turned on, the heating bulb warms the wax from the top down. This slow melting process releases the candle’s scent without setting fire to the wick.

This also means the wax won’t melt as quickly, and therefore can help you maximize the lifespan of your scented candle.

When lighting a candle in the traditional way, the burning wick creates high enough heat that causes the wax to evaporate. However, because the candle warming lamp gives up gentler heat, it melts the wax to release the scent without causing the wax to evaporate.

Since these lamps feature a heating bulb, this lamp shouldn’t double as functional lighting for your home. Any time a candle warmer lamp is on, it will heat anything below it, which could result in injury.

Since candle warmer lamps typically don’t have auto-shut-off functions, you may want to consider getting a smart plug that will allow you to automate your lamp and avoid injury.

5 stylish candle lamp warmers you can buy right now

1. Sokcvsea Fragrance Candle Warmer Lamp

Credit: Reviewed / Sokcvsea Upgrade your candle experience with the Sokcvsea Warmer lamp that comes equipped with a 35 watt halogen bulb.

With a slim neck and round shade, the Sokcvsea Fragrance Candle Warmer Lamp lamp has a stylish, modern look. This premium candle warmer comes equipped with a sturdy wooden base for even your heftiest candles, which can still be transported easily from room to room as needed. It’s compatible with large-format candles like your favorite Yankee Candle.

$65 at Amazon

2. Hestia Touch Candle Warmer

Credit: Reviewed / Hestia With two different colors to choose from, you can can incorporate this warmer into almost any dècor theme.

The minimalistic look of the Hestia Touch Candle Warmer Lamp add a simple and cozy touch to your home. The built-in touch control heating function on this lamp allows you to easily operate with just the tap of a finger. If safety is a big concern for you, the included timer can be adjusted for up to 6 hours, with three different levels of heating for hazard-free candle warming.

$70 at Amazon

3. Aurora Candle Warmer Lamp

Credit: Reviewed / Aurora Reminiscent of the upscale lamps featured in libraries and studies, the Aurora Candle Warmer Lamp can be a new pint-sized place to house your candle.

Featuring a curved neck, the Aurora Candle Warmer Lamp is the perfect addition to your home study. The black finish of this lamp makes it a versatile piece to blend into your décor while it warms your candle from the top down.

$39 at Amazon

4. CRD Candle Warmer Lamp

Credit: Reviewed / CRD You don't have to break the bank for a luxury like the CRD Candle Warmer Lamp.

This chic candle warmer lamp from CRD Lighting has a pleated glass lampshade and a wooden base. With a knob on the base, you can dim this warmer to your desired brightness. The shade comes in 6 different finishes including silver, clear and even a water stone base for those who desire a more lavish upgrade.

$60 at Amazon

5. Beacon Candle Warmer Lamp

Credit: Reviewed / Beacon This lamp is the perfect blend of industrial and rustic.

Bring the outdoors-y look inside with the Beacon Candle Warmer Lamp. The lantern look will appeal to fiends of coastal design. As it warms your favorite candles, it will be the center of coziness in any room.

$31 at Amazon

