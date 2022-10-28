Outdoor table lamps are taking over—here's what to know

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As the sun sets earlier and the temperatures dip, your evening’s outside don’t need to be cut short. In fact, you just need a little light to enjoy dinner al fresco even as the seasons change with outdoor lighting options like outdoor table lamps.

Just like you’d add a lamp to a side table in your living room, an outdoor lamp brings lighting and ambiance to your outdoor table.

Before purchasing an outdoor lamp, you’ll want to consider the best model for you. Here’s what you need to know about outdoor table lamps.

To waterproof or not to waterproof

Credit: Reviewed / West Elm This globe lamp from West Elm is perfect for your outdoor seating areas.

The biggest difference between having a lamp inside your home versus outside is finding one that can withstand the elements. Sure, if you’re desperate for lighting you could bring a table lamp outside, but that could end in disaster if it starts to sprinkle outside.

Outdoor lamps are made specifically to withstand the elements and be waterproof. Some are more weather resistant than others so read their listings carefully.

Products should state if they’re waterproof, but you may also see descriptions like “wet-rated,” like you’ll find on this West Elm Outdoor Globe lamp. This means the lamp can be exposed to direct water. However, if you see an outdoor lighting fixture rated as “damp-rated” steer clear as this means it can only handle indirect water and won’t survive getting stuck in the rain.

Find the power source right for you

Credit: Reviewed / Fatboy This tiny lamp is compact and portable.

Not all outdoor lamps are powered the same. The most common choices are solar or rechargeable models.

Solar powered lamps are a sustainable option that you don’t have to worry about recharging. Options like the Shumi Big Solar Table Lamp will power up in the sunlight so they’re ready to go right when the sun dips below the horizon.

If you’re in a spot that doesn’t get great sunlight exposure, consider going for a rechargeable lamp. This Weilailux Outdoor Table Lamp has a USB port for easy recharging. If you like the mushroom lamp look, the The Petit Lamp from Fatboy is another chic rechargeable outdoor lamp.

Get a lamp that will add ambiance to your space

Credit: Reviewed / WEILAILUX Save money on electricity with this battery-operated lamp that can run from 8-16 hours.

Beyond the style of lamp you decide on bringing to your outdoor space, some outdoor table lamps offer a variety of lighting options. There are lamps like the Weilailux Outdoor Table Lamp which are dimmable. With the pull of the string you can change the brightness level of the lamp.

There are also LED outdoor table lamps that change color. The Harvest Moon Outdoor comes with five different lighting modes and 16 different colors to set the mood and get the party started outside.

