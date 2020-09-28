Roku's new streaming devices can be pre-ordered today

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're into tech at all, you've heard of Roku: the streaming device guru responsible for some of our favorite streaming devices. Today, Roku unveiled the latest additions to its lineup of streaming-forward devices: a new Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar.

The new Roku Ultra starts at $99.99, while the Streambar starts at $129.99. Here's everything we know about these new Roku devices—and how to pre-order them.

Roku Ultra

Credit: Roku The new Roku Ultra is available for pre-order from Roku.com today.

While the new Roku Ultra might look an awful lot like the old model, it's what's on the inside that counts—at least, according to Roku. The company claims its new Ultra streaming device is faster than the previous model (thanks to a quad-core processor) and offers 50% more range in terms of WiFi connectivity.

The Ultra has also received a solid upgrade by way of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility, making it even more future-facing than before.

The new Roku Ultra compares very favorably to the Apple TV 4K.

Naturally, you're still getting the classic Roku remote with headphone jack and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant voice compatibility. That's a lot of power and functionality for a device that's only $99.

In fact, the new Ultra compares very favorably to the usual premium pick, the Apple TV 4K—but we can't say for sure how good it is until we get it into the labs for testing. However, if you just can't wait for reviews, you can pre-order the new Roku Ultra today.

Pre-order the new Roku Ultra from Roku.com for $99

Roku Streambar

Credit: Roku The new Roku Streambar is available for pre-order today.

Roku also announced a new Streambar, the company's streaming-facing soundbar solution. While a streaming soundbar is a bit of an odd duck in a world where every TV you can buy has streaming apps built in already, it wouldn't really be Roku's wheelhouse if they made a product that didn't stream content... so here we are.

Roku calls the new Streambar the ultimate "2-in-1" device, a combination of compact soundbar and streaming device. According to the press release, the Streambar's app's (Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and so on) are 4K/HDR compatible, and the Streambar (like Roku's device remotes) is voice compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too. The company also mentioned that Apple AirPlay functionality would be coming later this year.

Pre-order the new Roku Streambar from Roku.com for $129